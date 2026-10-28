Q2 results: Adani Enterprises, APSEZ, Hero MotoCorp, 141 more on Oct 28
Q2FY27 company results: Firms including Hyundai Motor India, Meesho, Info Edge (India) (Naukri), Pidilite Industries, and Vedanta are also to release their July-September earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Hindustan Unilever, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motor India, Meesho, Info Edge (India) (Naukri), Pidilite Industries, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Vedanta, JSW Energy, ACME Solar Holdings, GMR Airports, Bandhan Bank, City Union Bank, PNB Housing Finance, KPIT Technologies, Birlasoft, Hexaware Technologies, Zensar Technologies, eClerx Services, and TVS Motor Company are among the 144 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Wednesday.
Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include TVS Holdings, United Spirits, Bajaj Electricals, Force Motors, Arvind, Anant Raj, Arkade Developers, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, IIFL Capital Services, Emkay Global Financial Services, MAS Financial Services, Satin Creditcare Network, Aarti Pharmalabs, Sudeep Pharma, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Zenotech Laboratories, Apcotex Industries, Styrenix Performance Materials, and Gulf Oil Lubricants India.
HUL Q2 result
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a 3.9 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the parent to ₹2,790 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹2,685 crore a year earlier. The comparison was partly aided by a ₹97 crore loss from discontinued operations in the year-ago quarter.
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Profit from continuing operations, including non-controlling interests, remained nearly flat at ₹2,796 crore, against ₹2,791 crore a year earlier. Profit after tax before exceptional items rose 9.5 per cent to ₹2,795 crore from ₹2,553 crore.
Turnover increased 14.8 per cent to ₹18,071 crore from ₹15,742 crore, while revenue from operations rose 14.5 per cent to ₹18,226 crore.
Market updates today
The Sensex and Nifty50 opened lower on Wednesday and extended their losses, with both indices falling around 1 per cent intraday. The Sensex opened at 73,253.44, while the Nifty50 began trading 0.31 per cent lower at 22,678. Meanwhile, Jio Platforms made its stock market debut at a 21 per cent premium.
Among sectors, Nifty IT, FMCG and Oil & Gas were the biggest laggards, while Nifty Auto was the only sector trading in positive territory. Broader markets were mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 down 0.41 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 up 0.6 per cent.
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Companies announcing Q2 results today
- 20 Microns Ltd
- Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd
- ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
- Adani Enterprises Ltd
- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
- Adjia Technologies Ltd
- Adroit Industries (India) Ltd
- Aeroflex Industries Ltd
- Agi Greenpac Ltd
- Anant Raj Ltd-$
- Anka India Ltd
- Apcotex Industries Ltd
- Arkade Developers Ltd
- Arvind Ltd
- Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd
- Bajaj Electricals Ltd-$
- Bandhan Bank Ltd
- Bhagwati Autocast Ltd
- Bhageria Industries Ltd
- Borosil Scientific Ltd
- Birlasoft Ltd
- CarTrade Tech Ltd
- Chandra Prabhu International Ltd-$
- Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd
- Chemfab Alkalis Ltd
- Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd
- Chowgule Steamships Ltd
- Creative Newtech Ltd
- Control Print Ltd-$
- Craftsman Automation Ltd
- City Union Bank Ltd
- Cybele Industries Ltd
- Diamines & Chemicals Ltd-$
- Dodla Dairy Ltd
- Dalal Street Investments Ltd
- eClerx Services Ltd
- Elantas Beck India Ltd-$
- Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd
- Fabtech Technologies Ltd
- Force Motors Ltd-$
- Foseco Crucible (India) Ltd
- PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd
- Gateway Distriparks Ltd
- Guru Krupa Gems and Jewellery Ltd
- Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd
- GMR Airports Ltd
- Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
- Goodluck India Ltd
- GRP Ltd
- Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd
- Hero MotoCorp Ltd
- Hexaware Technologies Ltd
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd
- Hyundai Motor India Ltd
- IIFL Capital Services Ltd
- Infobeans Technologies Ltd
- Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Jet Freight Logistics Ltd
- JSW Energy Ltd
- Kamdhenu Ltd
- OnEMI Technology Solutions Ltd
- Kotyark Industries Ltd
- KPIT Technologies Ltd
- K.P.R. Mill Limited
- Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
- Kalyani Steels Ltd
- Karnataka Bank Ltd
- Kuantum Papers Ltd
- Laser Diamonds Ltd
- Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd
- Martin Burn Ltd
- MAS Financial Services Ltd
- Meesho Ltd
- M.K. Exim (India) Ltd
- Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd
- Moschip Technologies Ltd
- Info Edge (India) Ltd (Naukri)
- NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd
- Nityas Gems and Jewellery Ltd
- NK Industries Ltd
- OBCL Ltd
- OnMobile Global Ltd
- Orbit Exports Ltd
- Organic Recycling Systems Ltd
- Pidilite Industries Ltd
- PNB Housing Finance Ltd
- PNC Infratech Ltd
- Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
- PVR Inox Ltd
- Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
- Refex Industries Ltd
- Macfos Ltd
- R R Kabel Ltd
- R.S. Software (India) Ltd
- Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd
- South Asian Enterprises Ltd
- Sagarsoft (India) Ltd
- Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd
- Sasken Technologies Ltd
- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
- SC Agrotech Ltd
- Saptak Chem And Business Ltd
- Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd
- Shalimar Paints Ltd-$
- Shilchar Technologies Ltd
- Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd
- Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd
- Shree Refrigerations Ltd
- SK International Export Ltd
- Smartlink Holdings Ltd
- S. M. Gold Ltd
- SMR Jewels Ltd
- Snowman Logistics Ltd
- Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd
- Stanpacks India Ltd
- Stylam Industries Ltd
- Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
- Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd
- Sudeep Pharma Ltd
- Sundram Fasteners Ltd
- Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd
- Super Sales India Ltd-$
- TCI Finance Ltd
- Tirupati Finlease Ltd
- TNA Solutions Ltd
- Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Ltd
- TruCap Finance Ltd
- TVS Holdings Ltd
- TVS Motor Company Ltd
- United Spirits Ltd
- United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd
- Vaibhav Global Ltd
- Vakrangee Ltd-$
- Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd
- Vedanta Ltd
- Vertex Securities Ltd
- Vishal Nirmiti Ltd
- VST Industries Ltd
- Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd
- Yasho Industries Ltd
- Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd
- Zenith Healthcare Ltd
- Zenotech Laboratories Ltd
- Zensar Technologies Ltd
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Topics : Q2 results Adani Enterprises Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Hindustan Unilever Hero MotoCorp BS Web Reports
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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 10:27 AM IST