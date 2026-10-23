Q2 results: Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Power among 75 firms on Oct 23
Q2FY27 company results: Firms including JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Dr Reddys Laboratories, and Shriram Finance are also to release their July-September earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Power, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Shriram Finance, Godrej Properties, Coforge, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Oracle Financial Services Software, SBI Funds Management, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Shree Cement, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Atul, and Crisil are among the 75 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Friday.
Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include UTI Asset Management Company, Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, DCB Bank, CSB Bank, Shakti Pumps India, Newgen Software Technologies, Mastek, Ramco Systems, Sterlite Technologies, Supreme Petrochem, Mahindra Logistics, Shree Digvijay Cement Company, Shree Cement, Steel Strips Wheels, JK Tyre & Industries, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Jana Small Finance Bank, Geojit Financial Services, Navkar Corporation, NESCO, Unicommerce Esolutions, Unified Data Tech Solutions, Westlife Foodworld, and Triveni Power Transmission.
Infosys Q2 result preview
Infosys, the country’s second-largest IT services company, is set to announce its Q2FY27 results on Friday (October 23) after market hours. Brokerages expect revenue to grow 1.5–1.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms, with margins likely to improve.
Investors will watch for a possible revision in FY27 revenue growth guidance amid demand concerns in some segments. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise around 10 per cent in the September quarter, while total contract value (TCV) is projected at $2.5–3 billion.
JSW Steel Q2 preview
JSW Steel is expected to report strong year-on-year growth in net profit in Q2FY27, supported by firm steel prices that could partly offset seasonal pressure on profitability.
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Domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) and cold-rolled coil (CRC) prices rose around 21–22 per cent year-on-year and 3–4 per cent quarter-on-quarter, respectively. In contrast, primary rebar prices fell around 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while semis prices declined about 1 per cent.
ALSO READ: Stocks to watch | Market crash: Sensex sinks 1,279 pts
Market updates today
The Sensex and Nifty50 fell as oil prices surged on concerns over supply disruptions from West Asia amid persistent geopolitical tensions.
As of 11 am, the Sensex declined 568.50 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 72,680.89, while the Nifty50 fell 239.50 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 22,448.15.
Hindalco Industries, Adani Enterprises and Tata Steel were the top losers on the Nifty50. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices fell 2.54 per cent and 3.45 per cent, respectively.
Among sectors, the Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty indices declined the most, while the Nifty IT index gained the most.
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Companies announcing Q2 results today
- Adani Power Ltd
- Amwill Health Care Ltd
- Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd
- Atul Ltd
- Bank of India
- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
- Camex Ltd
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd
- Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
- Coforge Ltd
- City Pulse Multiventures Ltd
- Crisil Ltd
- CSB Bank Ltd
- Cubex Tubings Ltd
- Datakosa Ltd
- DCB Bank Ltd
- DMR Engineering Ltd
- Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
- Geojit Financial Services Ltd
- G N A Axles Ltd
- Godrej Properties Ltd
- Hypersoft Technologies Ltd
- Indusind Bank Ltd
- Infosys Ltd
- ISF Ltd
- Jindal Steel Ltd
- JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
- Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd
- Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
- JSW Steel Ltd
- Kesar Petroproducts Ltd
- Machhar Industries Ltd
- Mahindra Logistics Ltd
- Mastek Ltd
- Navkar Corporation Ltd
- NESCO Ltd
- Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
- Nalin Lease Finance Ltd
- Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
- Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd
- Ramco Systems Ltd
- Regency Fincorp Ltd
- Repro India Ltd
- RGF Capital Markets Ltd
- Runwal Enterprises Ltd
- SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd
- SBI Funds Management Ltd
- Sunshine Capital Ltd
- Setco Automotive Ltd
- Shakti Pumps India Ltd-$
- Shiva Cement Ltd
- Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd-$
- Shree Cement Ltd
- Shreyas Intermediates Ltd
- Shriram Finance Ltd
- Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd
- Simandhar Impex Ltd
- SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd
- Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd
- Supreme Petrochem Ltd
- Steel Strips Wheels Ltd-$
- Starlit Power Systems Ltd
- Sterlite Technologies Ltd
- Sueryaa Knitwear Ltd
- Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd-$
- Tikona Communication Ltd
- Tata Motors Ltd
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd
- Triveni Power Transmission Ltd
- Trualt Bioenergy Ltd
- Unicommerce Esolutions Ltd
- Unified Data Tech Solutions Ltd
- UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
- Westlife Foodworld Ltd
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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 11:34 AM IST