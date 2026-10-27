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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results: L&T, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla among 110 firms on Oct 27

Q2 results: L&T, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla among 110 firms on Oct 27

Q2FY27 company results: Firms including ACC, Waaree Energies, Vedanta Iron and Steel, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and Steel Authority of India are also to release their July-September earnings today

BSE, stock market

GIFT Nifty indicated a negative start for the Nifty50 | Image: Bloomberg

Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki India, Cipla, ACC, Waaree Energies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Steel Authority of India, Vedanta Iron And Steel, Allied Blenders and Distillers, AWL Agri Business, Max Financial Services, SBI Life Insurance Company, Capri Global Capital, Honeywell Automation India, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indus Towers, JSW Infrastructure, JSW Cement, Gravita India, Syngene International, Concord Biotech, Piramal Pharma, LT Foods, Radico Khaitan, United Breweries, and Tata Capital are among the 110 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Tuesday. 
 
Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include Home First Finance Company India, Medplus Health Services, PG Electroplast, Schaeffler India, Bharat Bijlee, Kirloskar Brothers, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, FDC, IFB Industries, Huhtamaki India, Century Enka, Jubilant Ingrevia, Dynamic Cables, Bharat Seats, Maral Overseas, Morepen Laboratories, Indoco Remedies, Onesource Specialty Pharma, Tanla Platforms, Route Mobile, Quick Heal Technologies, NIIT, Raymond, Raymond Realty, and Transport Corporation of India. 
 

ITC Hotels Q2 result highlights

ITC Hotels reported a 52 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹203 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹133 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. 

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Revenue from operations increased 26 per cent to ₹1,054 crore from ₹839 crore a year earlier. Total income rose 25 per cent to ₹1,106 crore from ₹885 crore in Q2FY26.
 
The company’s board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, subject to regulatory approvals. The proposed entity will operate hotels and restaurants and undertake related activities.

Market updates today

GIFT Nifty indicated a negative start for the Nifty50, with futures trading at 22,685, down 88.5 points. 
Most Asian markets traded higher as oil prices slipped below $115 a barrel. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.85 per cent and 4.49 per cent, respectively. 
Overnight, US markets ended higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.28 per cent, the S&P 500 rising 0.70 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite advancing 0.83 per cent.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

Companies announcing Q2 results today
  1. Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd
  2. ACC Ltd
  3. Acutaas Chemicals Ltd
  4. Akshar Spintex Ltd
  5. Alfa Transformers Ltd
  6. Amco India Ltd-$
  7. Apis India Ltd
  8. Ashish Polyplast Ltd
  9. Atharv Enterprises Ltd
  10. ATV Projects India Ltd
  11. Aviva Industries Ltd
  12. AWL Agri Business Ltd
  13. Bajaj Auto Ltd
  14. Baroda Extrusion Ltd
  15. Bharat Bijlee Ltd-$
  16. Bharat Seats Ltd-$
  17. Century Enka Ltd
  18. Capri Global Capital Ltd
  19. CHD Chemicals Ltd
  20. Cinevista Ltd
  21. Cipla Ltd
  22. Citadel Realty and Developers Ltd
  23. Concord Biotech Ltd
  24. Duncan Engineering Ltd-$
  25. Dynamic Cables Ltd
  26. FDC Ltd
  27. First Fintec Ltd
  28. Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd
  29. Gravita India Ltd
  30. Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
  31. GP Petroleums Ltd
  32. Home First Finance Company India Ltd
  33. Honeywell Automation India Ltd
  34. Huhtamaki India Ltd
  35. Hariyana Ventures Ltd
  36. IFB Industries Ltd
  37. IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd
  38. Indoco Remedies Ltd
  39. Indo Credit Capital Ltd
  40. Indus Towers Ltd
  41. Infomedia Press Ltd
  42. Integra Switchgear Ltd
  43. Jindal Hotels Ltd
  44. JSW Cement Ltd
  45. JSW Infrastructure Ltd
  46. Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd
  47. Kanpur Plastipack Ltd
  48. Khandwala Securities Ltd
  49. Kirloskar Brothers Ltd-$
  50. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
  51. Kkalpana Plastick Ltd
  52. Knack Packaging Ltd
  53. Larsen & Toubro Ltd
  54. LT Foods Ltd
  55. Madhav Infra Projects Ltd
  56. Manba Finance Ltd
  57. Maral Overseas Ltd
  58. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  59. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
  60. Mayank Cattle Food Ltd
  61. Medplus Health Services Ltd
  62. Max Financial Services Ltd
  63. Modella Woollens Ltd
  64. Morepen Laboratories Ltd
  65. NIIT Ltd
  66. Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd
  67. Omaxe Ltd
  68. Onesource Specialty Pharma Ltd
  69. Panth Infinity Ltd
  70. PTC India Financial Services Ltd
  71. PG Electroplast Ltd
  72. Piramal Pharma Ltd
  73. Puretrop Fruits Ltd
  74. Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
  75. Radico Khaitan Ltd
  76. Raymond Ltd
  77. Raymond Realty Ltd
  78. Route Mobile Ltd
  79. Steel Authority of India Ltd
  80. SAR Auto Products Ltd
  81. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
  82. Schaeffler India Ltd
  83. SecMark Consultancy Ltd
  84. SG Mart Ltd
  85. Shah Investors Home Ltd
  86. Shricon Industries Ltd
  87. Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd-$
  88. Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltd
  89. Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd
  90. Sterling Tools Ltd-$
  91. Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd
  92. Syngene International Ltd
  93. Syschem India Ltd
  94. Tacent Projects Ltd
  95. Tanla Platforms Ltd
  96. Tashi India Ltd
  97. Tata Capital Ltd
  98. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd
  99. Transport Corporation of India Ltd
  100. Transvoy Logistics India Ltd
  101. Triumph International Finance India Ltd
  102. United Breweries Ltd-$
  103. Ugar Sugar Works Ltd-$
  104. Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
  105. Vedanta Iron And Steel Ltd
  106. Vivid Mercantile Ltd
  107. Viram Suvarn Ltd
  108. Vardhman Special Steels Ltd
  109. Waaree Energies Ltd
  110. Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd
 
 

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Topics : Q2 results Bajaj Auto Larsen and Toubro Maruti Suzuki India Cipla BS Web Reports

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST