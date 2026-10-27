Q2 results: L&T, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla among 110 firms on Oct 27

Larsen & Toubro , Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki India , Cipla, ACC, Waaree Energies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Steel Authority of India, Vedanta Iron And Steel, Allied Blenders and Distillers, AWL Agri Business, Max Financial Services, SBI Life Insurance Company, Capri Global Capital, Honeywell Automation India, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indus Towers, JSW Infrastructure, JSW Cement, Gravita India, Syngene International, Concord Biotech, Piramal Pharma, LT Foods, Radico Khaitan, United Breweries, and Tata Capital are among the 110 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Tuesday. Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include Home First Finance Company India, Medplus Health Services, PG Electroplast, Schaeffler India, Bharat Bijlee, Kirloskar Brothers, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, FDC, IFB Industries, Huhtamaki India, Century Enka, Jubilant Ingrevia, Dynamic Cables, Bharat Seats, Maral Overseas, Morepen Laboratories, Indoco Remedies, Onesource Specialty Pharma, Tanla Platforms, Route Mobile, Quick Heal Technologies, NIIT, Raymond, Raymond Realty, and Transport Corporation of India.

ITC Hotels Q2 result highlights

ITC Hotels reported a 52 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹203 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹133 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 26 per cent to ₹1,054 crore from ₹839 crore a year earlier. Total income rose 25 per cent to ₹1,106 crore from ₹885 crore in Q2FY26.

The company’s board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, subject to regulatory approvals. The proposed entity will operate hotels and restaurants and undertake related activities.

Market updates today

GIFT Nifty indicated a negative start for the Nifty50, with futures trading at 22,685, down 88.5 points.

Most Asian markets traded higher as oil prices slipped below $115 a barrel. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.85 per cent and 4.49 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, US markets ended higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.28 per cent, the S&P 500 rising 0.70 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite advancing 0.83 per cent.

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Companies announcing Q2 results today