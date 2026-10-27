Q2 results: L&T, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla among 110 firms on Oct 27
Q2FY27 company results: Firms including ACC, Waaree Energies, Vedanta Iron and Steel, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and Steel Authority of India are also to release their July-September earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki India, Cipla, ACC, Waaree Energies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Steel Authority of India, Vedanta Iron And Steel, Allied Blenders and Distillers, AWL Agri Business, Max Financial Services, SBI Life Insurance Company, Capri Global Capital, Honeywell Automation India, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indus Towers, JSW Infrastructure, JSW Cement, Gravita India, Syngene International, Concord Biotech, Piramal Pharma, LT Foods, Radico Khaitan, United Breweries, and Tata Capital are among the 110 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Tuesday.
Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include Home First Finance Company India, Medplus Health Services, PG Electroplast, Schaeffler India, Bharat Bijlee, Kirloskar Brothers, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, FDC, IFB Industries, Huhtamaki India, Century Enka, Jubilant Ingrevia, Dynamic Cables, Bharat Seats, Maral Overseas, Morepen Laboratories, Indoco Remedies, Onesource Specialty Pharma, Tanla Platforms, Route Mobile, Quick Heal Technologies, NIIT, Raymond, Raymond Realty, and Transport Corporation of India.
ITC Hotels Q2 result highlights
ITC Hotels reported a 52 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹203 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹133 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
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Revenue from operations increased 26 per cent to ₹1,054 crore from ₹839 crore a year earlier. Total income rose 25 per cent to ₹1,106 crore from ₹885 crore in Q2FY26.
The company’s board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, subject to regulatory approvals. The proposed entity will operate hotels and restaurants and undertake related activities.
Market updates today
GIFT Nifty indicated a negative start for the Nifty50, with futures trading at 22,685, down 88.5 points.
Most Asian markets traded higher as oil prices slipped below $115 a barrel. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.85 per cent and 4.49 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, US markets ended higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.28 per cent, the S&P 500 rising 0.70 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite advancing 0.83 per cent.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
Companies announcing Q2 results today
- Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd
- ACC Ltd
- Acutaas Chemicals Ltd
- Akshar Spintex Ltd
- Alfa Transformers Ltd
- Amco India Ltd-$
- Apis India Ltd
- Ashish Polyplast Ltd
- Atharv Enterprises Ltd
- ATV Projects India Ltd
- Aviva Industries Ltd
- AWL Agri Business Ltd
- Bajaj Auto Ltd
- Baroda Extrusion Ltd
- Bharat Bijlee Ltd-$
- Bharat Seats Ltd-$
- Century Enka Ltd
- Capri Global Capital Ltd
- CHD Chemicals Ltd
- Cinevista Ltd
- Cipla Ltd
- Citadel Realty and Developers Ltd
- Concord Biotech Ltd
- Duncan Engineering Ltd-$
- Dynamic Cables Ltd
- FDC Ltd
- First Fintec Ltd
- Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd
- Gravita India Ltd
- Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
- GP Petroleums Ltd
- Home First Finance Company India Ltd
- Honeywell Automation India Ltd
- Huhtamaki India Ltd
- Hariyana Ventures Ltd
- IFB Industries Ltd
- IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd
- Indoco Remedies Ltd
- Indo Credit Capital Ltd
- Indus Towers Ltd
- Infomedia Press Ltd
- Integra Switchgear Ltd
- Jindal Hotels Ltd
- JSW Cement Ltd
- JSW Infrastructure Ltd
- Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd
- Kanpur Plastipack Ltd
- Khandwala Securities Ltd
- Kirloskar Brothers Ltd-$
- Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
- Kkalpana Plastick Ltd
- Knack Packaging Ltd
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd
- LT Foods Ltd
- Madhav Infra Projects Ltd
- Manba Finance Ltd
- Maral Overseas Ltd
- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
- Mayank Cattle Food Ltd
- Medplus Health Services Ltd
- Max Financial Services Ltd
- Modella Woollens Ltd
- Morepen Laboratories Ltd
- NIIT Ltd
- Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd
- Omaxe Ltd
- Onesource Specialty Pharma Ltd
- Panth Infinity Ltd
- PTC India Financial Services Ltd
- PG Electroplast Ltd
- Piramal Pharma Ltd
- Puretrop Fruits Ltd
- Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
- Radico Khaitan Ltd
- Raymond Ltd
- Raymond Realty Ltd
- Route Mobile Ltd
- Steel Authority of India Ltd
- SAR Auto Products Ltd
- SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
- Schaeffler India Ltd
- SecMark Consultancy Ltd
- SG Mart Ltd
- Shah Investors Home Ltd
- Shricon Industries Ltd
- Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd-$
- Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltd
- Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd
- Sterling Tools Ltd-$
- Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd
- Syngene International Ltd
- Syschem India Ltd
- Tacent Projects Ltd
- Tanla Platforms Ltd
- Tashi India Ltd
- Tata Capital Ltd
- Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd
- Transport Corporation of India Ltd
- Transvoy Logistics India Ltd
- Triumph International Finance India Ltd
- United Breweries Ltd-$
- Ugar Sugar Works Ltd-$
- Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
- Vedanta Iron And Steel Ltd
- Vivid Mercantile Ltd
- Viram Suvarn Ltd
- Vardhman Special Steels Ltd
- Waaree Energies Ltd
- Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd
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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST