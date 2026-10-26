Q2 results: Paytm, REC, Tata Consumer Products among 98 firms on October 26
Q2FY27 company results: Firms including Mankind Pharma, Dalmia Bharat, APL Apollo Tubes, and Aegis Logistics are also to release their July-September earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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REC, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Tata Consumer Products, Mankind Pharma, Dalmia Bharat, APL Apollo Tubes, Aegis Logistics, Aegis Vopak Terminals, KFin Technologies, Ather Energy, Aequs, AAVAS Financiers, Aditya Birla Real Estate, and DCM Shriram are among the 98 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Monday.
Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include Eris Lifesciences, Five-Star Business Finance, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Supreme Industries, Sumitomo Chemical India, ITC Hotels, Nazara Technologies, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, SMC Global Securities, APL Apollo Tubes, Avantel, JBM Auto, Lumax Industries, LEAP India, Acevector, Astec Lifesciences, WeWork India Management, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, Veefin Solutions, and Paramount Communications.
JK Cement Q2 result highlights
JK Cement reported a 6.31 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹169.3 crore in Q2FY27, up from ₹159.25 crore in the year-ago quarter, supported by volume growth.
Revenue from operations rose 23.65 per cent to ₹3,733.42 crore in the September quarter, up from ₹3,019.20 crore a year earlier.
The company reported robust volume growth and higher profitability despite cost pressures, according to its investor presentation.
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Market updates today
The Sensex and Nifty50 opened lower on Monday amid selling pressure. The Nifty50 fell 0.94 per cent to 22,387 in early trade, while the Sensex declined 0.83 per cent to 72,514.57.
Most sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the red, with Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank leading the losses. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap indices fell 0.81 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively.
Among individual stocks, Swiggy, Sundaram Finance, NHPC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and L&T Finance hit their respective 52-week lows in morning trade. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and JSW Steel led the Nifty50 gains.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
Companies announcing Q2 results today
- 7NR Retail Ltd
- AAVAS Financiers Ltd
- Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
- Acceleratebs India Ltd
- Acevector Ltd
- Achyut Healthcare Ltd
- Admach Systems Ltd
- Ad-Manum Finance Ltd
- Aegis Logistics Ltd
- Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
- Aequs Ltd
- Alphalogic Industries Ltd
- Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd-$
- APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
- Arex Industries Ltd
- ASI Industries Ltd
- Astec Lifesciences Ltd
- Ather Energy Ltd
- Automobile Products of India Ltd
- Avantel Ltd
- Baba Arts Ltd-$
- Bajaj Global Ltd
- Bizotic Commercial Ltd
- Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd
- Cyber Media India Ltd
- Dalmia Bharat Ltd
- DCM Shriram Ltd
- Deepa Jewellers Ltd
- Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
- Digilogic Systems Ltd
- DRC Systems India Ltd
- Eris Lifesciences Ltd
- Everest Industries Ltd
- Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
- Fynx Capital Ltd
- Galaxy Bearings Ltd
- GCCL Construction & Realities Ltd
- GCCL Infrastructure & Projects Ltd
- Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd
- Grovy India Ltd
- Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd
- Gujarat State Financial Corporation
- Indobell Insulations Ltd
- Indian Overseas Bank
- Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Ltd
- ITC Hotels Ltd
- JBM Auto Ltd
- Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd
- KFin Technologies Ltd
- Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd
- La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd
- LEAP India Ltd
- Lumax Industries Ltd
- Bank of Maharashtra
- Mankind Pharma Ltd
- Mantra Capital Ltd
- Milkfood Ltd
- Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
- Nazara Technologies Ltd
- New Delhi Television Ltd
- Netripples Software Ltd
- Noble Polymers Ltd
- Novus Loyalty Ltd
- Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd
- Paramount Communications Ltd-$
- One 97 Communications Ltd
- PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd
- Promact Plastics Ltd
- QGO Finance Ltd
- Quest Flow Controls Ltd
- Music Broadcast Ltd
- REC Ltd
- RIR Power Electronics Ltd
- Sacheta Metals Ltd
- Shanthi Gears Ltd
- Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd-$
- SMC Global Securities Ltd
- Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
- Srit India Ltd
- Starlit Power Systems Ltd
- Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
- Sunteck Realty Ltd
- Supreme Industries Ltd
- Surana Solar Ltd
- Tata Consumer Products Ltd
- Trident Lifeline Ltd
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
- Trustedge Capital Ltd
- Ugar Sugar Works Ltd-$
- Universal Autofoundry Ltd
- Veefin Solutions Ltd
- Velan Hotels Ltd
- Venus Remedies Ltd
- Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd-$
- Vineet Laboratories Ltd
- Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd
- WeWork India Management Ltd
- WSFx Global Pay Ltd
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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 10:16 AM IST