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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results: Paytm, REC, Tata Consumer Products among 98 firms on October 26

Q2 results: Paytm, REC, Tata Consumer Products among 98 firms on October 26

Q2FY27 company results: Firms including Mankind Pharma, Dalmia Bharat, APL Apollo Tubes, and Aegis Logistics are also to release their July-September earnings today

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Sensex and Nifty50 opened lower on Monday amid selling pressure

Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

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REC, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Tata Consumer Products, Mankind Pharma, Dalmia Bharat, APL Apollo Tubes, Aegis Logistics, Aegis Vopak Terminals, KFin Technologies, Ather Energy, Aequs, AAVAS Financiers, Aditya Birla Real Estate, and DCM Shriram are among the 98 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Monday. 
 
Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include Eris Lifesciences, Five-Star Business Finance, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Supreme Industries, Sumitomo Chemical India, ITC Hotels, Nazara Technologies, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, SMC Global Securities, APL Apollo Tubes, Avantel, JBM Auto, Lumax Industries, LEAP India, Acevector, Astec Lifesciences, WeWork India Management, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, Veefin Solutions, and Paramount Communications. 
 

JK Cement Q2 result highlights

JK Cement reported a 6.31 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹169.3 crore in Q2FY27, up from ₹159.25 crore in the year-ago quarter, supported by volume growth.
 
Revenue from operations rose 23.65 per cent to ₹3,733.42 crore in the September quarter, up from ₹3,019.20 crore a year earlier.
 
The company reported robust volume growth and higher profitability despite cost pressures, according to its investor presentation.

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Market updates today

The Sensex and Nifty50 opened lower on Monday amid selling pressure. The Nifty50 fell 0.94 per cent to 22,387 in early trade, while the Sensex declined 0.83 per cent to 72,514.57. 
Most sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the red, with Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank leading the losses. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap indices fell 0.81 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively. 
Among individual stocks, Swiggy, Sundaram Finance, NHPC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and L&T Finance hit their respective 52-week lows in morning trade. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and JSW Steel led the Nifty50 gains.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

Companies announcing Q2 results today

  1. 7NR Retail Ltd
  2. AAVAS Financiers Ltd
  3. Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
  4. Acceleratebs India Ltd
  5. Acevector Ltd
  6. Achyut Healthcare Ltd
  7. Admach Systems Ltd
  8. Ad-Manum Finance Ltd
  9. Aegis Logistics Ltd
  10. Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
  11. Aequs Ltd
  12. Alphalogic Industries Ltd
  13. Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd-$
  14. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
  15. Arex Industries Ltd
  16. ASI Industries Ltd
  17. Astec Lifesciences Ltd
  18. Ather Energy Ltd
  19. Automobile Products of India Ltd
  20. Avantel Ltd
  21. Baba Arts Ltd-$
  22. Bajaj Global Ltd
  23. Bizotic Commercial Ltd
  24. Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd
  25. Cyber Media India Ltd
  26. Dalmia Bharat Ltd
  27. DCM Shriram Ltd
  28. Deepa Jewellers Ltd
  29. Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
  30. Digilogic Systems Ltd
  31. DRC Systems India Ltd
  32. Eris Lifesciences Ltd
  33. Everest Industries Ltd
  34. Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
  35. Fynx Capital Ltd
  36. Galaxy Bearings Ltd
  37. GCCL Construction & Realities Ltd
  38. GCCL Infrastructure & Projects Ltd
  39. Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd
  40. Grovy India Ltd
  41. Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd
  42. Gujarat State Financial Corporation
  43. Indobell Insulations Ltd
  44. Indian Overseas Bank
  45. Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Ltd
  46. ITC Hotels Ltd
  47. JBM Auto Ltd
  48. Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd
  49. KFin Technologies Ltd
  50. Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd
  51. La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd
  52. LEAP India Ltd
  53. Lumax Industries Ltd
  54. Bank of Maharashtra
  55. Mankind Pharma Ltd
  56. Mantra Capital Ltd
  57. Milkfood Ltd
  58. Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
  59. Nazara Technologies Ltd
  60. New Delhi Television Ltd
  61. Netripples Software Ltd
  62. Noble Polymers Ltd
  63. Novus Loyalty Ltd
  64. Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd
  65. Paramount Communications Ltd-$
  66. One 97 Communications Ltd
  67. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd
  68. Promact Plastics Ltd
  69. QGO Finance Ltd
  70. Quest Flow Controls Ltd
  71. Music Broadcast Ltd
  72. REC Ltd
  73. RIR Power Electronics Ltd
  74. Sacheta Metals Ltd
  75. Shanthi Gears Ltd
  76. Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd-$
  77. SMC Global Securities Ltd
  78. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
  79. Srit India Ltd
  80. Starlit Power Systems Ltd
  81. Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
  82. Sunteck Realty Ltd
  83. Supreme Industries Ltd
  84. Surana Solar Ltd
  85. Tata Consumer Products Ltd
  86. Trident Lifeline Ltd
  87. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
  88. Trustedge Capital Ltd
  89. Ugar Sugar Works Ltd-$
  90. Universal Autofoundry Ltd
  91. Veefin Solutions Ltd
  92. Velan Hotels Ltd
  93. Venus Remedies Ltd
  94. Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd-$
  95. Vineet Laboratories Ltd
  96. Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd
  97. WeWork India Management Ltd
  98. WSFx Global Pay Ltd
 

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Topics : Q2 results REC Paytm Tata Consumer Products Mankind Pharma BS Web Reports

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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 10:16 AM IST