Q2 results: Paytm, REC, Tata Consumer Products among 98 firms on October 26

REC, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Tata Consumer Products, Mankind Pharma, Dalmia Bharat, APL Apollo Tubes, Aegis Logistics, Aegis Vopak Terminals, KFin Technologies, Ather Energy, Aequs, AAVAS Financiers, Aditya Birla Real Estate, and DCM Shriram are among the 98 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Monday.

Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include Eris Lifesciences, Five-Star Business Finance, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Supreme Industries, Sumitomo Chemical India, ITC Hotels, Nazara Technologies, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, SMC Global Securities, APL Apollo Tubes, Avantel, JBM Auto, Lumax Industries, LEAP India, Acevector, Astec Lifesciences, WeWork India Management, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, Veefin Solutions, and Paramount Communications.

JK Cement Q2 result highlights

Revenue from operations rose 23.65 per cent to ₹3,733.42 crore in the September quarter, up from ₹3,019.20 crore a year earlier.

The company reported robust volume growth and higher profitability despite cost pressures, according to its investor presentation.

Market updates today

The Sensex and Nifty50 opened lower on Monday amid selling pressure. The Nifty50 fell 0.94 per cent to 22,387 in early trade, while the Sensex declined 0.83 per cent to 72,514.57.

Most sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the red, with Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank leading the losses. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap indices fell 0.81 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Swiggy, Sundaram Finance, NHPC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and L&T Finance hit their respective 52-week lows in morning trade. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and JSW Steel led the Nifty50 gains.

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Companies announcing Q2 results today