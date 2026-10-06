Asset Reconstruction Company (India), or Arcil, Karamtara Engineering, Glass Wall Systems, Kanohar Electricals and Veegaland Developers are scheduled to announce their quarterly financial results on Tuesday.

While Arcil will announce its results for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), the other four companies will report their results for the first quarter of FY27, ended June 30, 2026.

All five companies made their stock market debuts in September. Arcil and Karamtara Engineering were among the six companies that listed on September 17. Arcil raised ₹696 crore through its initial public offering, while Karamtara raised ₹875 crore.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026 (FY2026), Arcil reported a standalone net profit (profit after tax) of ₹407.84 crore, up 14.78 per cent year-on-year from ₹355.32 crore in FY25. Its gross assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹20,150 crore, up from ₹16,853 crore in the previous fiscal year.

ALSO READ: TCS Q2 preview, dividend: Analysts see modest growth; PAT may rise by 13% Meanwhile, Karamtara Engineering reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹4,311.98 crore and a net profit (profit after tax) of ₹228.75 crore for FY2026.

Markets today

Indian equity benchmarks rose today as global equities rallied despite higher bond yields. The Nifty50 gained 104.60 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 22,660.35, while the Sensex rose 341.37 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 72,723.84 by 10 am. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices rose 0.29 per cent and 0.65 per cent, respectively. Trent, Kotak Mahindra Bank and BSE were the top gainers on the Nifty50.

Companies announcing results today: