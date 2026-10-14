Q2 results today: BHEL, Canara Bank, Groww, 24 others to report earnings

Bharat Heavy Electricals ( BHEL ), Canara Bank , Bajaj Consumer Care, Ceat, Tata Technologies, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), and 22 other companies are scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Wednesday.

Other companies reporting their results also include Aditya Birla Money, Elecon Engineering Company, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Hathway Cable & Datacom, and HDB Financial Services.

Markets today

The GIFT Nifty signalled a weak opening for the domestic market as investors weighed inflation concerns amid rising oil prices. The Nifty 50 declined over 40 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 22,680 in early trade, while the Sensex gained 83 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 73,117.

Asian markets rebounded after two sessions of losses as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook. Overnight, US markets ended lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.35 per cent, the S&P 500 declining 0.02 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite shedding 0.15 per cent.

Companies announcing results today

Ardi Alliances

Aurique

Bacil Pharma

Bajaj Consumer Care

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Aditya Birla Money

Canara Bank

Ceat

Elecon Engineering Company

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww)

Hathway Cable & Datacom

HDB Financial Services

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

Indus Finance

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals

Naturo Indiabull

Polycon International

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure

SecUR Credentials

Sonaselection India

Sulabh Engineers & Services

Tata Technologies

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts

TTL Enterprises

Viji Finance