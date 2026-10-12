Q2 results today: HCLTech, ICICI Pru among 18 firms to report earnings

HCLTech, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, RBL Bank , Swaraj Engines and 14 other companies are scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Monday.

HCLTech Q2 preview

HCLTech is expected to report profit and revenue growth in the low-to-mid double digits in Q2FY27, supported by the ramp-up of the Guardian Life deal and seasonal strength. The company's board will also consider declaring its third interim dividend for FY27, according to an exchange filing. It has paid cumulative dividends of ₹36 so far in the current financial year.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects HCLTech's adjusted net profit to rise 15.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹4,901.3 crore. Revenue is projected to grow 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹36,012.8 crore.

Axis Direct expects the IT giant’s revenue to rise 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹35,443 crore and profit to increase 15.9 per cent to ₹4,910 crore.

Meanwhile, Jefferies expects revenue to grow 2.7 per cent Q-o-Q in constant currency terms, including about 100 basis points of inorganic contribution. It projects services revenue growth of 2.5 per cent and software revenue growth of 4 per cent, both on a Q-o-Q constant currency basis.

Markets today

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 rose at the open on Monday as traders assessed mixed global cues. The Sensex surged 318 points, or 0.46 per cent, to trade at 72,802, while the Nifty 50 gained 72 points, or 0.32 per cent, in the pre-open session to settle at 22,593.

Meanwhile, Brent crude prices declined after US President Donald Trump announced an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. December Brent crude futures were quoted at $103.17 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Companies announcing results today