Q2 results today: Hero Motors, Tata Elxsi, 20 others to report earnings

Hero Motors, ALSO READ: Stocks to watch today Tata Elxsi , ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Anand Rathi Share And Stock Brokers, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), and 17 other companies are scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Tuesday. Hero Motors will report its first quarterly results since its stock market debut last month.

Markets today

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 opened lower but edged higher on Tuesday amid negative global cues. As of 10:00 AM, the Sensex rose 678.29 points or 0.94 per cent to 72,602.97 and the Nifty50 was up 204 points or 0.91 per cent at 22,568.05. The broader markets were mixed, as the Nifty Midcap rose 0.33 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.69 per cent. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT rose the most, while the Nifty Media and the Nifty Pharma declined the most.

Companies announcing results today