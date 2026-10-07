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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results today: Tiaan Consumer, 3 other companies to announce results

Q2 results today: Tiaan Consumer, 3 other companies to announce results

Alstone Textiles, Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions, Indrayani Biotech and Tiaan Consumer are among the companies scheduled to announce their financial results for Q2FY27 today

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

Tiaan Consumer reported a net loss of ₹4 lakh in the quarter ended June 2026, compared with a net profit of ₹5 lakh in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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Alstone Textiles, Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions, Indrayani Biotech and Tiaan Consumer are among the companies scheduled to announce their results for the second quarter of the financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) on Wednesday.
 
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions is scheduled to announce its second-quarter and half-year results ended September 30, 2026. Meanwhile, Alstone Textiles filed its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on August 13. It had appointed Shivani Sahu as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective September 8.
 
Tiaan Consumer reported a net loss of ₹4 lakh in the quarter ended June 2026, compared with a net profit of ₹5 lakh in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Its sales declined 40 per cent to ₹3 lakh in the quarter ended June 2026, down from ₹5 lakh in the year-ago period.
 
 

Markets today 

Indian equity benchmarks declined today ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting. As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex fell 414.72 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 72,653.09, while the Nifty50 was down 157.60 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 22,618.50. 
 
Brent crude December futures rose 0.95 per cent to $101.54 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, amid supply concerns following reports of a storm heading towards the US oil production region. 
 

Companies announcing results today:

 
  • Alstone Textiles
  • Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
  • Indrayani Biotech
  • Tiaan Consumer

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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 9:39 AM IST