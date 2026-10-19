Q2 results today: UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Zinc, and 33 more on Oct 19

Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include Nelco, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, AksharChem India, GOCL Corporation, Mangalam Global Enterprise, Modern Dairies, Aerpace Industries, Elevate Campuses, Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry, Malt Land Distilleries, A-One Steels India, Bloom Industries, Modern Steels, Melstar Information Technologies, Quint Digital, Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance, Ontic Finserve, Varmora Granito, Yash Management & Satellite.

HDFC Bank Q2 result highlights

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, reported a 4.7 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹19,510 crore in Q2FY27, as lower other income and higher operating expenses and provisions partly offset growth in core interest income.

Net interest income rose 9.7 per cent to ₹34,620 crore, supported by 16.3 per cent growth in gross advances.

Other income fell 3.6 per cent to ₹13,830 crore, despite an 8 per cent sequential increase, as treasury trading gains plunged to ₹780 crore from ₹2,390 crore a year earlier. Fees and commissions rose to ₹9,690 crore from ₹8,840 crore, while foreign exchange and derivatives revenue declined marginally to ₹1,550 crore from ₹1,590 crore.

Axis Bank Q2 result highlights

Axis Bank, the country’s third-largest private-sector lender, reported a 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹7,003 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), supported by higher net interest income (NII) and lower provisions.

The bank’s NII, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 12 per cent YoY to ₹15,371 crore during the quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.36 per cent, down from 3.73 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposits, NIM stood at 3.47 per cent.

Market updates today

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50, was trading flat with a negative bias at 23,112, signalling a subdued start for domestic equities.

Asian markets traded lower, tracking Wall Street losses on Friday, as concerns about the pace of investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure weighed on investor sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.15 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

Companies announcing Q2 results today