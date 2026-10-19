Q2 results today: UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Zinc, and 33 more on Oct 19
Q2FY27 company results: Firms including Bajaj Finance, Union Bank of India, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), HFCL, and Sobha are also to release their July-September earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Zinc, Union Bank of India, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), HFCL, Sobha, L&T Technology Services, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Delta Corp, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Gallantt Ispat, SML Mahindra, Just Dial, and Piramal Finance are among the 35 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Monday.
Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include Nelco, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, AksharChem India, GOCL Corporation, Mangalam Global Enterprise, Modern Dairies, Aerpace Industries, Elevate Campuses, Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry, Malt Land Distilleries, A-One Steels India, Bloom Industries, Modern Steels, Melstar Information Technologies, Quint Digital, Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance, Ontic Finserve, Varmora Granito, Yash Management & Satellite.
HDFC Bank Q2 result highlights
HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, reported a 4.7 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹19,510 crore in Q2FY27, as lower other income and higher operating expenses and provisions partly offset growth in core interest income.
Net interest income rose 9.7 per cent to ₹34,620 crore, supported by 16.3 per cent growth in gross advances.
Other income fell 3.6 per cent to ₹13,830 crore, despite an 8 per cent sequential increase, as treasury trading gains plunged to ₹780 crore from ₹2,390 crore a year earlier. Fees and commissions rose to ₹9,690 crore from ₹8,840 crore, while foreign exchange and derivatives revenue declined marginally to ₹1,550 crore from ₹1,590 crore.
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Axis Bank Q2 result highlights
Axis Bank, the country’s third-largest private-sector lender, reported a 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹7,003 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), supported by higher net interest income (NII) and lower provisions.
The bank’s NII, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 12 per cent YoY to ₹15,371 crore during the quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.36 per cent, down from 3.73 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposits, NIM stood at 3.47 per cent.
Market updates today
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50, was trading flat with a negative bias at 23,112, signalling a subdued start for domestic equities.
Asian markets traded lower, tracking Wall Street losses on Friday, as concerns about the pace of investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure weighed on investor sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.15 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively.
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Companies announcing Q2 results today
- Aerpace Industries Ltd
- AksharChem India Ltd-$
- A-One Steels India Ltd
- Bajaj Finance Ltd
- Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd-$
- Bloom Industries Ltd
- Delta Corp Ltd
- Elevate Campuses Ltd
- Gallantt Ispat Ltd
- GOCL Corporation Ltd-$
- HFCL Ltd
- Hindustan Zinc Ltd
- Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (Ireda)
- Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
- Just Dial Ltd
- Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd
- L&T Technology Services Ltd
- Malt Land Distilleries Ltd
- Modern Steels Ltd-$
- Melstar Information Technologies Ltd
- Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd
- Modern Dairies Ltd
- Nelco Ltd
- Ontic Finserve Ltd
- Piramal Finance Ltd
- Quint Digital Ltd
- Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Ltd
- SML Mahindra Ltd
- Sobha Ltd
- Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd
- UltraTech Cement Ltd
- Union Bank of India
- Varmora Granito Ltd
- Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd
- Yash Management & Satellite Ltd
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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 9:16 AM IST