Q2 results today: Wipro, Nestle India, 47 others to announce earnings

Jio Financial Services , Wipro, Nestle India, Polycab, D B Corp, HDFC AMC, HDFC Life, Indian Bank, and Angel One are among 49 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Thursday.

Wipro Q2 Preview

Brokerages expect Wipro to report a tepid set of results for Q2FY27, with analysts projecting revenue growth of around 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Axis Direct expects Wipro's revenue to rise 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹24,601 crore, while net profit is projected to increase 2.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹3,445 crore.

Meanwhile, PL Capital expects IT services revenue to decline 0.5 per cent Q-o-Q in constant currency terms, with overall revenue estimated at ₹24,910 crore. Both brokerages expect EBIT margins to improve to 16.4 per cent, supported by currency benefits, cost efficiencies and the absence of wage hikes, partly offset by deal ramp-ups.

Nestle Q2 Preview

For Nestle India, brokerages expect strong revenue and profit growth in Q2FY27, supported by resilient consumption, healthy volume growth, selective price hikes and premiumisation. Axis Direct expects revenue to grow 20.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,765 crore and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to rise 29 per cent to ₹1,595 crore.

HDFC Securities projects revenue growth of 21 per cent to ₹6,809.2 crore and Ebitda growth of 30 per cent to ₹1,608 crore. Both brokerages expect Ebitda margins to expand to around 23.6-23.7 per cent, aided by lower coffee prices and an improved sales mix. Motilal Oswal Financial Services also expects revenue to rise 21 per cent to ₹6,805.2 crore, with adjusted net profit growing around 38 per cent to ₹1,026.7 crore.

Markets today

Despite negative global cues, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as IT and bank shares advanced. As of 9:20 AM, the Sensex rose 276.28 points or 0.38 per cent to 73,058.17, and the Nifty50 was up 79.65 points or 0.35 per cent at 22,702.35.

Asia-Pacific markets slumped in early trade today, tracking similar overnight moves in Wall Street indices after data showed inflation rose faster than expected in the US. South Korea’s Kospi tumbled over 7 per cent, leading losses in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell nearly 5 per cent.

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Companies announcing Q2 results today

360 ONE WAM

5paisa Capital

Advik Capital

Alok Industries

Angel One

Armee Infotech

Avenique

BFL Asset Finvest

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

Carnation Industries

CCL Products (India)

City Pulse Multiventures

Cyient DLM

D B Corp

Fedbank Financial Services

HDFC Asset Management Company

HDFC Life Insurance Company

Heritage Foods

IIFL Finance

Indian Bank

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

Jio Financial Services

Kabra Extrusiontechnik

Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty

L&T Finance

Mahindra EPC Irrigation

Metro Brands

MPF Systems

Mangalam Worldwide

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems

Nestle India

Orient Electric

Oriental Hotels

Persistent Systems

Polycab India

SBC Exports

Shree Krishna Infrastructure

South Indian Bank

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

Tata Communications

Tech Mahindra

Tips Music

Tuni Textile Mills

UCO Bank

USG Tech Solutions

Vipul

Wipro