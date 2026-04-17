Q4 result: Jio Financial, Bajaj Consumer Care, Aditya Birla Money on Apr 17
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Blue Blends (India), National Standard (India), Mastek, and Integrated Hitech are also to release their January-March earnings today
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
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Bajaj Consumer Care, Aditya Birla Money, Jio Financial Services, National Standard (India) and are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Blue Blends (India), Bridge Securities, Eco Hotels And Resorts, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Infomedia Press, Integrated Hitech, and Mastek.
Wipro Q4 result highlights
Wipro reported a 1.9 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹3,502 crore for the fourth quarter (January–March, Q4) of 2025–26 (FY26), even as its revenue registered growth. On a sequential basis, profit rose 12.3 per cent.
Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 increased 7.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹24,236 crore, while it grew 2.9 per cent compared to the previous quarter. The company’s profit figure narrowly missed estimates, and revenue also came in slightly below expectations. According to Bloomberg analysts, net profit was projected at ₹3,501 crore on revenue of ₹24,269 crore.
On a constant currency (CC) basis, which excludes the impact of currency fluctuations, revenue from the IT services segment declined 0.2 per cent year-on-year, although it recorded a marginal sequential increase of 0.2 per cent.
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HDFC AMC result highlights
HDFC Asset Management Company reported a 2.4 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹622.66 crore for the quarter ended March 2026.
The company had posted a PAT of ₹638.46 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing. However, revenue from operations rose 17 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,051.51 crore during the quarter under review. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹54 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders’ approval.
For the full financial year FY26, the fund house reported a 16 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax to ₹2,858.06 crore, while revenue from operations grew 18 per cent to ₹4,122.16 crore.
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Stock Market overview for April 17
GIFT Nifty indicated a slightly negative opening for the benchmark Nifty50 index, with losses in Asian markets expected to weigh on domestic sentiment. The futures were quoted at 24,150, down 46 points around 7:30 am.
Markets across the Asia-Pacific region declined on Friday morning, despite an overnight record rally on Wall Street, as investors awaited further clarity on a possible truce between the US and Iran.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading lower by 0.83 per cent and 0.33 per cent, respectively, while the CSI 300 index was down 0.16 per cent.
List of companies releasing Q4 results today, April 17
- Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd
- Aditya Birla Money Ltd
- Blue Blends (India) Ltd
- Bridge Securities Ltd
- Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltd
- Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd
- Infomedia Press Ltd
- Integrated Hitech Ltd
- Jio Financial Services Ltd
- Mastek Ltd
- National Standard (India) Ltd
- SecUR Credentials Ltd
- Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd
- Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd
- Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 8:13 AM IST