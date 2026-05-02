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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 result: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Netweb Technologies among 26 firms on May 2

Q4 result: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Netweb Technologies among 26 firms on May 2

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Avenue Supermarts, APL Apollo Tubes, IKIO Technologies, and India Shelter Finance Corporation are also to release their January-March earnings today

q4 results today

Now, both NSE and BSE will resume trading on May 4, 2026. (Photo: Reuters)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 7:55 AM IST

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Avenue Supermarts, Kotak Mahindra Bank, APL Apollo Tubes, Netweb Technologies India, IKIO Technologies, India Shelter Finance Corporation, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, and Bhageria Industries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Epigral, Kanpur Plastipack, Omax Autos, SMC Global Securities, Swastika Investmart, Mitsu Chem Plast, Nitta Gelatin India, Galaxy Bearings, and Nila Infrastructures.
 
Jindal Steel Q4 result highlights
 
Jindal Steel and Power reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,041 crore for Q4FY26, driven by higher revenues backed by record sales. The company had posted a loss of ₹304 crore in the year-ago quarter. 
 

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  Total income rose 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹16,484.28 crore during the January–March period, compared with ₹13,254.94 crore in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, net profit surged over fivefold from ₹189 crore in the October–December quarter.
 
For FY26, net profit increased around 20 per cent to ₹3,361 crore, up from ₹2,846 crore in the previous financial year.
 
Market highlights
 
Indian stock markets remained closed on Friday on account of Maharashtra Day.
 
All trading and settlement activities on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), including equities, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and interest rate derivatives, were suspended for the day.
 
The commodity derivatives segment was closed during the morning session (9 am to 5 pm) but remained open for the evening session (5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm). 
Earlier on April 30, the Nifty50 and the Sensex ended lower, weighed down by a sharp rise in oil prices amid the US-Iran standoff.
 
The Nifty50 declined 180.10 points, or 0.74 per cent, to close at 23,997.55, while the Sensex fell 582.86 points, or 0.75 per cent, to settle at 76,913.50.  Now, both NSE and BSE will resume trading on May 4, 2026.
 
List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 2
  1. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
  2. Ashoka Metcast Ltd
  3. Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd
  4. Bhageria Industries Ltd
  5. B-Right Realestate Ltd
  6. Avenue Supermarts Ltd
  7. Epigral Ltd
  8. Family Care Hospitals Ltd
  9. Galaxy Bearings Ltd
  10. Gujarat Containers Ltd
  11. IKIO Technologies Ltd
  12. India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd
  13. Kanpur Plastipack Ltd
  14. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
  15. LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd
  16. Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd
  17. Netweb Technologies India Ltd
  18. Nila Infrastructures Ltd
  19. Nitta Gelatin India Ltd-$
  20. Omax Autos Ltd
  21. Rhetan TMT Ltd
  22. Sharp Investments Ltd
  23. Shetron Ltd
  24. SMC Global Securities Ltd
  25. Swastika Investmart Ltd
  26. Tacent Projects Ltd

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Topics : Q4 Results Kotak Mahindra Bank Kotak Avenue Supermarts APL Apollo Tubes

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 7:43 AM IST

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