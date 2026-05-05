Q4 result: L&T, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Punjab National Bank, 60 more on May 5
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Ajanta Pharma, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, SRF, United Breweries, Shoppers Stop and Raymond are also to release their January-March earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Marico, Coforge, Ajanta Pharma, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, SRF, United Breweries, Shoppers Stop, and Raymond are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Poonawalla Fincorp, Punjab National Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Aadhar Housing Finance, AAVAS Financiers, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, PTC India Financial Services, and Lloyds Metals and Energy.
Larsen and Toubro Q4 results preview
Larsen & Toubro is expected to report steady revenue growth in Q4FY26, supported by a strong order book and healthy execution, though profit growth may remain muted due to margin pressures and project disruptions.
Brokerages estimate net profit at ₹5,501.73 crore, largely flat year-on-year compared with ₹5,497 crore, but up around 71 per cent sequentially from ₹3,215.11 crore.
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Revenue from the capital goods segment is projected to rise about 12.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹83,830 crore, and grow 17.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter from ₹71,449.70 crore.
Ambuja Cements Q4 result highlights
Ambuja Cements reported a 78.5 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,830.2 crore for Q4FY26, largely driven by tax credits exceeding ₹1,300 crore. The company also indicated that its capacity expansion timeline will be delayed by one to two years to better align with delivery schedules and returns.
The Adani Group-owned firm’s reported profit was boosted by one-off tax adjustments, including a net deferred tax credit of ₹604 crore and a reversal of income-tax provisions worth ₹761 crore.
Adjusting for these exceptional items, normalised profit stood at ₹569 crore, significantly lower than the reported profit after tax of ₹1,857 crore.
Market highlights
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty50, signalled a weak start, trading over 100 points lower amid negative global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,041, down 165 points, or 0.68 per cent.
Geopolitical tensions escalated after the US and Iran reportedly exchanged fire near the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns that the conflict could persist longer and weigh on global growth.
Adding to the uncertainty, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on the UAE and reportedly targeted a South Korean cargo vessel near the strait.
In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets remained shut for holidays, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined over 1 per cent.
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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 5
- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
- AAVAS Financiers Ltd
- Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd-$
- Aeroflex Industries Ltd
- Ajanta Pharma Ltd
- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd-$
- Amerise Biosciences Ltd
- Amraworld Agrico Ltd
- Blue Coast Hotels Ltd
- B-Right Realestate Ltd
- Carnation Industries Ltd
- CFF Fluid Control Ltd
- Cigniti Technologies Ltd
- Coforge Ltd
- Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd
- DCW Ltd
- Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd-$
- GNG Electronics Ltd
- Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Exxaro Tiles Ltd
- Foseco Crucible (India) Ltd
- Gallantt Ispat Ltd
- GHCL Ltd
- Ginni Filaments Ltd
- Gravity India Ltd-$
- Hero MotoCorp Ltd
- Integra Switchgear Ltd
- Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd
- Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Kartik Investments Trust Ltd
- Kisan Mouldings Ltd-$
- Kriti Industries India Ltd-$
- Kriti Nutrients Ltd
- La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd
- Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd
- Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
- Mafatlal Industries Ltd-$
- Marico Ltd
- Onward Technologies Ltd
- Paushak Ltd
- Premier Energy and Infrastructure Ltd
- PTC India Financial Services Ltd
- Punjab National Bank
- Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
- Primo Chemicals Ltd
- Raymond Ltd
- Raymond Realty Ltd
- Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Sayaji Industries Ltd
- Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd
- Shankara Building Products Ltd
- Shanthi Gears Ltd
- Sharp Investments Ltd
- Shilchar Technologies Ltd
- Shoppers Stop Ltd
- S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd
- Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd
- SRF Ltd
- Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd
- Transchem Ltd-$
- United Breweries Ltd-$
- Voltamp Transformers Ltd
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 8:47 AM IST