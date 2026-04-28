Q4 result: Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank, Castrol, and 42 more on April 28

Maruti Suzuki India, AWL Agri Business, REC, Castrol India, Ceat, Dalmia Bharat, Piramal Pharma, Sanofi India, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Bandhan Bank, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, and Greenply Industries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Skipper, Vardhman Special Steels, Go Digit General Insurance, Sapphire Foods India, Orient Cement, Elpro International, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, and Brigade Hotel Ventures.

Maruti Suzuki India Q4 result preview

The Street expects Maruti Suzuki to report a steady but margin-sensitive performance, with revenue growth supported by modest volume gains and better realisations, even as rising input and logistics costs weigh on profitability.

Brokerages estimate mid-to-high 20 per cent year-on-year revenue growth (around 4–5 per cent sequentially), driven by a 1–2 per cent uptick in volumes, a richer product mix, and higher exports. Average selling prices (ASPs) are likely to rise 1–2 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Coal India Q4 result highlights

Coal India Ltd reported a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for Q4FY26, supported by higher other income, better realisations, and lower stripping activity, even as coal offtake remained subdued.

Profit after tax rose to ₹10,908 crore in the January–March quarter from ₹9,740 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased 6 per cent to ₹46,490 crore, while EBITDA grew 12 per cent to ₹17,917 crore.

Other income was a key driver, surging 30 per cent to ₹5,128 crore from ₹3,939 crore in the year-ago period.

Market overview for April 28

The GIFT Nifty signalled a muted-to-negative start for the Nifty50, as investors tracked fresh developments in the US-Iran relationship. The futures were quoted at 24,048, down 72.10 points, around 8:15 am

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed ahead of the Bank of Japan policy decision. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.43 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively, while South Korea’s Kospi bucked the trend, rising 1.17 per cent.

Overnight, US markets ended largely flat with a positive bias. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.12 per cent and 0.20 per cent, respectively, to fresh record highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.13 per cent lower.

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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, April 28