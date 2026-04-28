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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 result: Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank, Castrol, and 42 more on April 28

Q4 result: Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank, Castrol, and 42 more on April 28

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including AWL Agri Business, REC, Ceat, Dalmia Bharat, Piramal Pharma, and Sanofi India are also to release their January-March earnings today

BSE, Stock Markets

The GIFT Nifty signalled a muted-to-negative start for the Nifty50, as investors tracked fresh developments in the US-Iran relationship

Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:02 AM IST

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Maruti Suzuki India, AWL Agri Business, REC, Castrol India, Ceat, Dalmia Bharat, Piramal Pharma, Sanofi India, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Bandhan Bank, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, and Greenply Industries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Skipper, Vardhman Special Steels, Go Digit General Insurance, Sapphire Foods India, Orient Cement, Elpro International, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, and Brigade Hotel Ventures.
 
Maruti Suzuki India Q4 result preview
 
The Street expects Maruti Suzuki to report a steady but margin-sensitive performance, with revenue growth supported by modest volume gains and better realisations, even as rising input and logistics costs weigh on profitability. 
 

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  Brokerages estimate mid-to-high 20 per cent year-on-year revenue growth (around 4–5 per cent sequentially), driven by a 1–2 per cent uptick in volumes, a richer product mix, and higher exports. Average selling prices (ASPs) are likely to rise 1–2 per cent quarter-on-quarter.
 
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Coal India Ltd reported a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for Q4FY26, supported by higher other income, better realisations, and lower stripping activity, even as coal offtake remained subdued. 
  Profit after tax rose to ₹10,908 crore in the January–March quarter from ₹9,740 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased 6 per cent to ₹46,490 crore, while EBITDA grew 12 per cent to ₹17,917 crore.
 
Other income was a key driver, surging 30 per cent to ₹5,128 crore from ₹3,939 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Market overview for April 28
 
The GIFT Nifty signalled a muted-to-negative start for the Nifty50, as investors tracked fresh developments in the US-Iran relationship. The futures were quoted at 24,048, down 72.10 points, around 8:15 am
 
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed ahead of the Bank of Japan policy decision. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.43 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively, while South Korea’s Kospi bucked the trend, rising 1.17 per cent.
  Overnight, US markets ended largely flat with a positive bias. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.12 per cent and 0.20 per cent, respectively, to fresh record highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.13 per cent lower.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, April 28
  1. Apt Packaging Ltd
  2. Artson Ltd
  3. AWL Agri Business Ltd
  4. Bandhan Bank Ltd
  5. Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd
  6. Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd
  7. Castrol India Ltd
  8. Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd
  9. Ceat Ltd
  10. Dalmia Bharat Ltd
  11. Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
  12. Elpro International Ltd
  13. Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd
  14. Eternal Ltd
  15. Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd
  16. Fedbank Financial Services Ltd
  17. Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
  18. Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
  19. Greenply Industries Ltd
  20. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
  21. IFCI Ltd
  22. Infobeans Technologies Ltd
  23. Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd
  24. Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
  25. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  26. Mishka Exim Ltd
  27. Mitshi India Ltd
  28. Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
  29. Orient Cement Ltd
  30. Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd
  31. Panth Infinity Ltd
  32. Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd
  33. Piramal Pharma Ltd
  34. Rajoo Engineers Ltd-$
  35. REC Ltd
  36. Macfos Ltd
  37. Sanofi India Ltd
  38. Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd
  39. Sapphire Foods India Ltd
  40. Satchmo Holdings Ltd
  41. Skipper Ltd
  42. Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd
  43. Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd
  44. Typhoon Holdings Ltd
  45. Vardhman Special Steels Ltd
 

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Topics : Q4 Results Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India Bandhan Bank Castrol India REC Ceat BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:00 AM IST

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