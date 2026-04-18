Q4 result today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Network 18 among 11 firms on Apr 18

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Network 18 Media & Investments, Yes Bank, Mangalam Global Enterprise, and Suryachakra Power Corporation are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Dolphin Kitchen Utensils and Appliances, Bansisons Tea Industries, Virgo Global, Nilachal Refractories, and Punctual Trading.

HDFC Bank Q4 result preview

HDFC Bank is expected to post a steady performance for the March quarter (Q4FY26), with modest growth in profit and net interest income (NII), stable asset quality, and improving momentum in loans and deposits, according to brokerage estimates.

Analysts anticipate a largely stable quarter, with mid-single-digit NII growth and high-single-digit expansion in profit. While loan growth is likely to remain healthy, deposit mobilisation and margin trends will be key areas to watch.

ICICI Bank Q4 result preview

ICICI Bank is likely to deliver a steady operating performance for the March quarter (Q4FY26), though headline profit growth may remain muted due to a higher base and normalisation of provisions, according to analysts.

They expect stable growth in net interest income (NII) and robust loan expansion, which could be partly offset by softer margins and treasury-related headwinds.

Market highlights from April 17

The Nifty50 gained 0.65 per cent, or 156.80 points, to close at 24,353.55, while the Sensex rose 0.65 per cent, or 504.86 points, to settle at 78,493.54.

Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, JSW Steel, and Power Grid Corporation were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices advancing 1.27 per cent and 1.48 per cent, respectively.

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, April 18