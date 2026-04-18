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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 result today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Network 18 among 11 firms on Apr 18

Q4 result today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Network 18 among 11 firms on Apr 18

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Yes Bank, Mangalam Global Enterprise, and Suryachakra Power Corporation are also to release their January-March earnings today

IPO filings hit second-highest level in March despite weak market sentiment

Nifty50 gained 0.65 per cent, or 156.80 points, to close at 24,353.55, while the Sensex rose 0.65 per cent, or 504.86 points, to settle at 78,493.54

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 8:46 AM IST

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HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Network 18 Media & Investments, Yes Bank, Mangalam Global Enterprise, and Suryachakra Power Corporation are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Dolphin Kitchen Utensils and Appliances, Bansisons Tea Industries, Virgo Global, Nilachal Refractories, and Punctual Trading.
 
HDFC Bank Q4 result preview
 
HDFC Bank is expected to post a steady performance for the March quarter (Q4FY26), with modest growth in profit and net interest income (NII), stable asset quality, and improving momentum in loans and deposits, according to brokerage estimates. 
 

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  Analysts anticipate a largely stable quarter, with mid-single-digit NII growth and high-single-digit expansion in profit. While loan growth is likely to remain healthy, deposit mobilisation and margin trends will be key areas to watch.
 
ICICI Bank Q4 result preview
 
ICICI Bank is likely to deliver a steady operating performance for the March quarter (Q4FY26), though headline profit growth may remain muted due to a higher base and normalisation of provisions, according to analysts. 
  They expect stable growth in net interest income (NII) and robust loan expansion, which could be partly offset by softer margins and treasury-related headwinds.

Market highlights from April 17

The Nifty50 and the Sensex ended higher on Friday as investors remained optimistic ahead of the second round of US-Iran talks over the weekend.
 
The Nifty50 gained 0.65 per cent, or 156.80 points, to close at 24,353.55, while the Sensex rose 0.65 per cent, or 504.86 points, to settle at 78,493.54.
 
Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, JSW Steel, and Power Grid Corporation were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index.
 
Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices advancing 1.27 per cent and 1.48 per cent, respectively.

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, April 18

  1. Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd
  2. Dolphin Kitchen Utensils and Appliances Ltd
  3. HDFC Bank Ltd
  4. ICICI Bank Ltd
  5. Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd
  6. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
  7. Nilachal Refractories Ltd
  8. Punctual Trading Ltd
  9. Suryachakra Power Corporation Ltd
  10. Virgo Global Ltd
  11. Yes Bank Ltd
   

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Topics : Q4 Results HDFC Bank ICICI Bank YES Bank Network 18 corporate earnings BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 8:42 AM IST

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