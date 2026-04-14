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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 result today: ICICI Prudential, Den Networks among 8 firms on April 14

Q4 result today: ICICI Prudential, Den Networks among 8 firms on April 14

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Nuvoco Vistas, Hathway Bhawani, Eimco Elecon, and Suryachakra Power are also to release their January-March earnings today

BSE, Stock Markets

Dalal Street reeled under pressure on Monday, but at close, the Nifty50 and the Sensex recovered a significant portion of their intraday losses in the latter half of the session

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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Anand Rathi Share And Stock Brokers (ARSSBL), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Den Networks, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Eimco Elecon (India), Suryachakra Power Corporation, Kapil Raj Finance are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Stock Market closed today

Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty50, remain closed on April 14, 2026, in observance of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. 
  Trading and settlement activities across the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), including equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments, are suspended for the day. 
 
Regular market operations will resume on April 15, 2026.

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Share Market highlights from April 13

Dalal Street reeled under pressure on Monday, but at close, the Nifty50 and the Sensex recovered a significant portion of their intraday losses in the latter half of the session, supported by gains in defence stocks. Investors also remained cautious as they monitored the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia. 
The Nifty50 closed down 0.86 per cent, or 207.95 points, at 23,842.65, while the Sensex ended lower by 0.91 per cent, or 702.68 points, at 76,847.57. 
Among Nifty50 constituents, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Bank, and Adani Enterprises emerged as the top gainers. 
Broader markets also trimmed losses from the day’s lows, with the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices settling lower by 0.57 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively.

List of some firms releasing Q4 results today, April 14

  1. Anand Rathi Share And Stock Brokers Ltd
  2. Den Networks Ltd
  3. Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd
  4. Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd
  5. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
  6. Kapil Raj Finance Ltd
  7. Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd
  8. Suryachakra Power Corporation Ltd
 

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Topics : Q4 Results Anand Rathi ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Den Networks corporate earnings BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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