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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 result today: Nestle, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi, among 16 firms on April 21

Q4 result today: Nestle, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi, among 16 firms on April 21

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Persistent Systems, Tata Investment Corporation, Cyient DLM, and Sunteck Realty are also to release their January-March earnings today

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The GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start for the Nifty50, tracking gains in Asian markets amid hopes of a potential US-Iran resolution ahead of the ceasefire deadline

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Persistent Systems, Tata Investment Corporation, Cyient DLM, Sunteck Realty, Rajratan Global Wire, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), and 360 ONE WAM are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26). 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, NDL Ventures, DB International Stock Brokers, Purple Finance, and Powerica.

HCL Tech Q4 result preview

HCLTech is expected to report an average net profit of ₹4,716 crore for the quarter, up about 10 per cent year-on-year from ₹4,307 crore. On a sequential basis, profit after tax (PAT) is seen rising marginally by 0.77 per cent from ₹4,680.6 crore in Q3FY26. 
Revenue is estimated to grow around 14 per cent year-on-year to ₹34,398.7 crore, compared with ₹30,246 crore a year ago. Quarter-on-quarter, revenue is likely to increase 4 per cent from ₹33,872 crore.

SML Mahindra Q4 result highlights

SML Mahindra Limited reported a 2.4 per cent year-on-year rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹54 crore for Q4FY26, even as revenue grew 16.4 per cent to ₹898 crore. The relatively modest profit growth, despite strong topline expansion, reflects operating pressures even as volumes improved across cargo and passenger vehicle segments. 
  For the full year, performance was stronger, with revenue rising 18 per cent to ₹2,838 crore and PAT increasing 31 per cent to ₹160 crore in FY26. Growth was driven by higher volumes, market share gains in the intermediate light commercial vehicle (ILCV) segment, and integration-led efficiencies following its takeover by the Mahindra Group in August.

Stock Market overview for April 21

 
The GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start for the Nifty50, tracking gains in Asian markets amid hopes of a potential US-Iran resolution ahead of the ceasefire deadline. The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,412, up 80 points.
 
However, tensions remained elevated after Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said in a post on X that negotiations under threats would not be accepted and that Iran was prepared to reveal new options on the battlefield.
 
Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned that “a lot of bombs” could be unleashed if an agreement is not reached before the ceasefire deadline later in the day.
 
Most Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Tuesday morning, led by South Korea’s Kospi, which gained 1.70 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.11 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

 

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, April 21

  1. 360 ONE WAM LTD
  2. Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
  3. Cyient DLM Ltd
  4. DB International Stock Brokers Ltd
  5. HCL Technologies Ltd
  6. Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd
  7. NDL Ventures Ltd
  8. Nestle India Ltd
  9. Persistent Systems Ltd
  10. Powerica Ltd
  11. Purple Finance Ltd
  12. Rajratan Global Wire Ltd
  13. Sunteck Realty Ltd
  14. Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd
  15. Tata Elxsi Ltd
  16. Tata Investment Corporation Ltd

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Topics : Q4 Results HCL Tech HCL Technologies nestle Nestle India Tata Elxsi Persistent Systems BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 8:55 AM IST

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