Q4 Results today, April 27: UltraTech Cement, Varun Beverages, Coal India, Adani Total Gas, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Nippon Life India Asset Management, AU Small Finance Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bajaj Housing Finance are scheduled to announce their UltraTech Cement, Varun Beverages, Coal India, Adani Total Gas, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Nippon Life India Asset Management, AU Small Finance Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bajaj Housing Finance are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26)

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, City Union Bank, Piramal Finance, The Phoenix Mills, Supreme Industries, Rossari Biotech, Rallis India, Huhtamaki India, Jindal Saw, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Agi Greenpac, Astec Lifesciences, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, and Prataap Snacks.

Axis Bank Q4 result highlights

Axis Bank reported a marginal decline in net profit to ₹7,071 crore for Q4FY26, as higher provisions and weaker other income, mainly due to trading losses, weighed on earnings. Sequentially, profit rose 9 per cent. The bank also made an additional provision of ₹2,001 crore, citing evolving and uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions.

Net interest income (NII) grew 5 per cent year-on-year to ₹14,457 crore, supported by strong advances growth. However, net interest margin (NIM) declined 2 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 3.73 per cent, with overall NIM at 3.62 per cent, indicating a slight moderation in profitability.

Market overview for April 27

The Nifty50 and the Sensex edged higher in the pre-open session, tracking gains in Asian markets amid hopes of easing tensions in West Asia.

Around 9:15 am, NSE Nifty 50 settled the pre-opening session at 23,945.45, up 47.50 points, or 0.20 per cent.

The BSE Sensex gained 191.84 points, or 0.25 per cent, to settle at 76,856 in the pre-opening session.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Monday after reports that Iran had submitted a proposal to the US to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi touched fresh highs, rising 1.41 per cent and 1.94 per cent, respectively.

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, April 27