Q4 result: UltraTech Cement, Varun Beverages, CIL, 45 more on April 27
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Adani Total Gas, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Mahindra Holidays & Resorts are also to release their January-March earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Q4 Results today, April 27: UltraTech Cement, Varun Beverages, Coal India, Adani Total Gas, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Nippon Life India Asset Management, AU Small Finance Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bajaj Housing Finance are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, City Union Bank, Piramal Finance, The Phoenix Mills, Supreme Industries, Rossari Biotech, Rallis India, Huhtamaki India, Jindal Saw, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Agi Greenpac, Astec Lifesciences, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, and Prataap Snacks.
Axis Bank Q4 result highlights
Axis Bank reported a marginal decline in net profit to ₹7,071 crore for Q4FY26, as higher provisions and weaker other income, mainly due to trading losses, weighed on earnings. Sequentially, profit rose 9 per cent. The bank also made an additional provision of ₹2,001 crore, citing evolving and uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions.
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Net interest income (NII) grew 5 per cent year-on-year to ₹14,457 crore, supported by strong advances growth. However, net interest margin (NIM) declined 2 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 3.73 per cent, with overall NIM at 3.62 per cent, indicating a slight moderation in profitability.
Market overview for April 27
The Nifty50 and the Sensex edged higher in the pre-open session, tracking gains in Asian markets amid hopes of easing tensions in West Asia.
Around 9:15 am, NSE Nifty 50 settled the pre-opening session at 23,945.45, up 47.50 points, or 0.20 per cent.
The BSE Sensex gained 191.84 points, or 0.25 per cent, to settle at 76,856 in the pre-opening session.
Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Monday after reports that Iran had submitted a proposal to the US to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi touched fresh highs, rising 1.41 per cent and 1.94 per cent, respectively. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q4 results today, April 27
- Aanchal Ispat Ltd
- Agi Greenpac Ltd
- Aptus Pharma Ltd
- Astec Lifesciences Ltd
- Adani Total Gas Ltd
- AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
- AVI Polymers Ltd
- Aye Finance Ltd
- Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd
- Bondada Engineering Ltd
- Coal India Ltd
- Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd
- City Union Bank Ltd
- Prataap Snacks Ltd
- Eco Recycling Ltd
- Fabtech Technologies Ltd
- Family Care Hospitals Ltd
- Huhtamaki India Ltd
- International Travel House Ltd-$
- Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd
- Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Jindal Saw Ltd
- Kalind Ltd
- Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
- Kotyark Industries Ltd
- LKP Securities Ltd
- Lykis Ltd
- Mahip Industries Ltd
- Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd
- Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
- Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
- The Phoenix Mills Ltd
- Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd
- Piramal Finance Ltd
- Plastiblends India Ltd-$
- Punjab & Sind Bank
- Rallis India Ltd
- Rossari Biotech Ltd
- SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd
- Shekhawati Industries Ltd
- Supreme Industries Ltd
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
- Trishakti Industries Ltd
- UltraTech Cement Ltd
- Umiya Buildcon Ltd
- Unicommerce Esolutions Ltd
- Varun Beverages Ltd
- Websol Energy System Ltd
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Topics : Q4 Results UltraTech Cement Coal India Coal India results Varun Beverages Adani Total SA BS Web Reports
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 9:20 AM IST