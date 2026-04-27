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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 result: UltraTech Cement, Varun Beverages, CIL, 45 more on April 27

Q4 result: UltraTech Cement, Varun Beverages, CIL, 45 more on April 27

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Adani Total Gas, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Mahindra Holidays & Resorts are also to release their January-March earnings today

national stock exchange, NSE, markets

ImaAround 9:15 am, NSE Nifty 50 settled the pre-opening session at 23,945.45, up 47.50 points, or 0.20 per cent.

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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Q4 Results today, April 27: UltraTech Cement, Varun Beverages, Coal India, Adani Total Gas, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Nippon Life India Asset Management, AU Small Finance Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bajaj Housing Finance are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26). 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, City Union Bank, Piramal Finance, The Phoenix Mills, Supreme Industries, Rossari Biotech, Rallis India, Huhtamaki India, Jindal Saw, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Agi Greenpac, Astec Lifesciences, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, and Prataap Snacks.

Axis Bank Q4 result highlights

Axis Bank reported a marginal decline in net profit to ₹7,071 crore for Q4FY26, as higher provisions and weaker other income, mainly due to trading losses, weighed on earnings. Sequentially, profit rose 9 per cent. The bank also made an additional provision of ₹2,001 crore, citing evolving and uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. 
 

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  Net interest income (NII) grew 5 per cent year-on-year to ₹14,457 crore, supported by strong advances growth. However, net interest margin (NIM) declined 2 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 3.73 per cent, with overall NIM at 3.62 per cent, indicating a slight moderation in profitability.

Market overview for April 27

The Nifty50 and the Sensex edged higher in the pre-open session, tracking gains in Asian markets amid hopes of easing tensions in West Asia. 
Around 9:15 am, NSE Nifty 50 settled the pre-opening session at 23,945.45, up 47.50 points, or 0.20 per cent.
  The BSE Sensex gained 191.84 points, or 0.25 per cent, to settle at 76,856 in the pre-opening session. 
Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Monday after reports that Iran had submitted a proposal to the US to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi touched fresh highs, rising 1.41 per cent and 1.94 per cent, respectively.  Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, April 27

  1. Aanchal Ispat Ltd
  2. Agi Greenpac Ltd
  3. Aptus Pharma Ltd
  4. Astec Lifesciences Ltd
  5. Adani Total Gas Ltd
  6. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
  7. AVI Polymers Ltd
  8. Aye Finance Ltd
  9. Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd
  10. Bondada Engineering Ltd
  11. Coal India Ltd
  12. Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd
  13. City Union Bank Ltd
  14. Prataap Snacks Ltd
  15. Eco Recycling Ltd
  16. Fabtech Technologies Ltd
  17. Family Care Hospitals Ltd
  18. Huhtamaki India Ltd
  19. International Travel House Ltd-$
  20. Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd
  21. Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  22. Jindal Saw Ltd
  23. Kalind Ltd
  24. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
  25. Kotyark Industries Ltd
  26. LKP Securities Ltd
  27. Lykis Ltd
  28. Mahip Industries Ltd
  29. Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd
  30. Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
  31. Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
  32. The Phoenix Mills Ltd
  33. Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd
  34. Piramal Finance Ltd
  35. Plastiblends India Ltd-$
  36. Punjab & Sind Bank
  37. Rallis India Ltd
  38. Rossari Biotech Ltd
  39. SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd
  40. Shekhawati Industries Ltd
  41. Supreme Industries Ltd
  42. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
  43. Trishakti Industries Ltd
  44. UltraTech Cement Ltd
  45. Umiya Buildcon Ltd
  46. Unicommerce Esolutions Ltd
  47. Varun Beverages Ltd
  48. Websol Energy System Ltd
 

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Topics : Q4 Results UltraTech Cement Coal India Coal India results Varun Beverages Adani Total SA BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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