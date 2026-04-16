Wipro, Crisil, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Angel One, Waaree Renewable Technologies, and VST Industries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26)

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Alok Industries, SG Finserve, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), Roselabs Finance, Ganesh Holdings, Vashu Bhagnani Industries, and PAE Ltd.

Wipro Q4 result preview

Wipro’s net profit is estimated at an average of ₹3,438.9 crore, compared with ₹3,569.6 crore a year ago, marking a decline of 3.66 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially, however, profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise 2.4 per cent from ₹3,357.47 crore in Q3FY26.

The company’s revenue for the quarter is projected to increase around 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹24,610.63 crore, on average, from ₹23,058.88 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is likely to grow 4 per cent from ₹23,586.55 crore in Q3FY26.

ICICI Lombard Q4 result highlights

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the largest private sector general insurer, reported a 7.3 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹546.6 crore for Q4FY26, supported by steady premium growth.

Excluding crop and mass health segments, GDPI growth stood at 18.4 per cent, outpacing the industry’s 13.3 per cent.

Total expenses rose 11.73 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,072.9 crore, while commission expenses increased 18.36 per cent to ₹1,187.57 crore.

Stock Market overview for April 16

The GIFT Nifty traded higher, tracking gains in global equities amid rising hopes of a US–Iran truce. The futures were up 66.80 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 24,304.50 around 7:30 am.

Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Thursday morning as optimism over a possible peace deal lifted investor sentiment. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were up 1.8 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit record highs, supported by strong performances from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. The indices ended 0.8 per cent and 1.6 per cent higher, respectively.

In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.15 per cent lower.

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List of companies releasing Q4 results today, April 16