Q4 results: ABFRL, Hitachi Energy, NBCC, Pine Labs, and 135 more on May 25
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Awfis Space Solutions, Campus Activewear, and Chemplast Sanmar are also to release their January-March earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Hitachi Energy India, Rail Vikas Nigam, Awfis Space Solutions, Campus Activewear, Chemplast Sanmar, Container Corporation of India, Shriram Properties, and NBCC (India) are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their Q4 results today include EL CID Investments, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India), HeidelbergCement India, IFB Industries, Insolation Energy, Jindal Worldwide, Kerala Ayurveda, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Pine Labs, Poly Medicure, Saksoft, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Suprajit Engineering, Surya Roshni, Suzlon Energy, Taparia Tools, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Tracxn Technologies, Travel Food Services, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions.
Reliance Infra Q4 results highlights
Reliance Infrastructure reported a 79 per cent decline in profit for Q4FY26 to ₹918 crore, while revenue from operations fell 2.59 per cent to ₹4,001 crore. Total expenses during the quarter rose 12.25 per cent to ₹5,419 crore.
For FY26, the company’s profit declined 41.26 per cent to ₹2,900 crore, while revenue fell 13.35 per cent to ₹20,440 crore.
Total income for the January–March quarter stood at ₹4,154.34 crore, compared with ₹4,268.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.
Stock Market overview for May 25
The GIFT Nifty signalled a strong start for the Nifty50, tracking upbeat global cues amid growing optimism over a potential US-Iran agreement.
US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were progressing constructively, while also asking US negotiators not to rush into an agreement, stating that time remained on Washington’s side.
Asian markets traded firmly higher on Monday morning, led by Japan’s Nikkei 225, which crossed the 65,000 mark for the first time. The index was up 3.12 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also advanced 0.36 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively.
In the domestic market, the BSE Sensex gained 739.58 points, or 0.98 per cent, to settle at 76,154.93 in the pre-opening session. The NSE Nifty50 rose 220.95 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 23,940.25.
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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 25
- Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd
- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd
- Abhishek Finlease Ltd
- Abril Paper Tech Ltd
- Active Clothing Co Ltd
- Aditya Forge Ltd
- Asian Hotels (West) Ltd
- Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd
- Amanaya Ventures Ltd
- Anjani Finance Ltd
- Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
- Aryan Share and Stock Brokers Ltd
- Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd
- Asian Star Company Ltd-$
- Atam Valves Ltd
- Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd
- Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
- B.A.G. Films and Media Ltd
- Indef Manufacturing Ltd
- B&A Packaging India Ltd
- BCL Industries Ltd-$
- Beeyu Overseas Ltd
- Bemco Hydraulics Ltd
- BGR Energy Systems Ltd
- Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd
- Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd
- Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltd
- Bits Ltd
- Bloom Dekor Ltd-$
- Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
- Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd
- Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd
- Campus Activewear Ltd
- Caprihans India Ltd-$
- Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd
- Consecutive Commodities Ltd
- Century Extrusions Ltd
- Chandra Prabhu International Ltd-$
- Chemplast Sanmar Ltd
- Choksi Laboratories Ltd
- Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd
- CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
- CISTRO Telelink Ltd
- Citi Port Financial Services Ltd
- Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd-$
- Container Corporation of India Ltd
- Containe Technologies Ltd
- Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd
- Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd
- Cosmic CRF Ltd
- Cosmo Ferrites Ltd-$
- Career Point Edutech Ltd
- Crizac Ltd
- Dynamic Archistructures Ltd
- Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd
- Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd
- DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS Ltd
- Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd
- ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd
- Ekansh Concepts Ltd
- EL CID Investments Ltd
- Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd
- Elin Electronics Ltd
- Emmbi Industries Ltd
- Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd
- Eureka Industries Ltd
- Eyantra Ventures Ltd
- Facor Alloys Ltd
- Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd
- Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd
- Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd-$
- Gayatri Highways Ltd
- GCM Capital Advisors Ltd
- GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd
- G. K. P. Printing & Packaging Ltd
- Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd
- Glottis Ltd
- Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd
- Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd
- Gothi Plascon India Ltd
- Global Surfaces Ltd
- Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd
- Harrisons Malayalam Ltd
- HeidelbergCement India Ltd
- HMA Agro Industries Ltd
- Icon Facilitators Ltd
- IFB Industries Ltd
- Insolation Energy Ltd
- Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd
- Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd-$
- Innovision Ltd
- India Radiators Ltd
- Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd
- Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd
- Jindal Worldwide Ltd
- Kaira Can Company Ltd
- Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd
- Kalyan Capitals Ltd
- Kalyani Forge Ltd
- Kama Holdings Ltd-$
- Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd
- Karan Woo Sin Ltd
- Kemp & Company Ltd
- Kerala Ayurveda Ltd
- Kiduja India Ltd
- KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd
- Kkalpana Industries (India) Ltd
- Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd
- KSH International Ltd
- Lexoraa Industries Ltd
- Libord Securities Ltd
- Linaks Microelectronics Ltd
- Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd
- Lyka Labs Ltd
- Madhucon Projects Ltd-$
- Mahamaya Lifesciences Ltd
- Man Industries (India) Ltd-$
- Manraj Housing Finance Ltd
- Maxgrow India Ltd
- Mayur Floorings Ltd
- Manoj Ceramic Ltd
- Mega Corporation Ltd
- Melstar Information Technologies Ltd
- String Metaverse Ltd
- MFL India Ltd
- Mega Nirman and Industries Ltd
- Modern Malleables Ltd
- Mehul Telecom Ltd
- Narmadesh Brass Industries Ltd
- National Plastic Technologies Ltd
- NBCC (India) Ltd
- Neil Industries Ltd
- NESCO Ltd
- Nettlinx Ltd
- Nexome Capital Markets Ltd
- Nile Ltd
- Nirlon Ltd
- National Oxygen Ltd
- Novus Loyalty Ltd
- Nutraplus India Ltd
- Oceanic Foods Ltd
- Omnitech Engineering Ltd
- Omnitex Industries India Ltd
- Orchid Pharma Ltd
- Pace Digitek Ltd
- Panchmahal Steel Ltd
- Pasupati Acrylon Ltd
- Patel Retail Ltd
- Pecos Hotels and Pubs Ltd
- The Phosphate Company Ltd
- Pine Labs Ltd
- Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd
- POCL Enterprises Ltd
- Poly Medicure Ltd
- Hitachi Energy India Ltd
- Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd
- Premier Capital Services Ltd
- Radhe Developers India Ltd
- Rajvi Logitrade Ltd
- Ravileela Granites Ltd
- Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd
- Rama Vision Ltd
- Restile Ceramics Ltd
- Real Growth Corporation Ltd
- Rotographics (India) Ltd
- Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd-$
- Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd
- Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd
- Royal Sense Ltd
- RSD Finance Ltd
- Rajputana Stainless Ltd
- Rungta Irrigation Ltd
- Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
- Sagarsoft (India) Ltd
- Sakthi Sugars Ltd
- Saksoft Ltd
- Sanwaria Consumer Ltd-$
- Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd
- SEPC Ltd
- Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd
- Shantai Industries Ltd
- Narmada Gelatines Ltd
- Shree Pacetronix Ltd
- Shree Refrigerations Ltd
- Shriram Properties Ltd
- Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd
- Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd
- Signature Green Corporation Ltd
- Smart Finsec Ltd
- Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd
- Source Industries (India) Ltd
- Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd
- Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd
- Star Paper Mills Ltd
- Steel Exchange India Ltd
- Step Two Corporation Ltd
- Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd
- Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd
- Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd
- Supershakti Metaliks Ltd
- Suprajit Engineering Ltd-$
- Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd-$
- Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd
- Surya Roshni Ltd
- Suzlon Energy Ltd
- S V Global Mill Ltd
- Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd
- Syschem India Ltd
- Taparia Tools Ltd
- TCFC Finance Ltd
- TCI Finance Ltd
- Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
- Typhoon Financial Services Ltd
- Thrive Future Habitats Ltd
- Tirth Plastic Ltd
- Tracxn Technologies Ltd
- Travel Food Services Ltd
- TruCap Finance Ltd
- TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
- Umiya Mobile Ltd
- Uniparts India Ltd
- Unisem Agritech Ltd
- UTL Industries Ltd
- United Van Der Horst Ltd
- Vamshi Rubber Ltd
- Vardhman Concrete Ltd
- V B Desai Financial Services Ltd
- VISA Chrome
- VSF Projects Ltd
- Warren Tea Ltd-$
- Williamson Financial Services Ltd
- Yajur Fibres Ltd
- Yashraj Containeurs Ltd
- Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd
- Binayak Tex Processors Ltd
- Khandelwal Extractions Ltd
- Zodiac Energy Ltd
- Zuari Industries Ltd
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Topics : Q4 Results Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Amara Raja Batteries Hitachi Energy India NBCC Pine Labs BS Web Reports
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:20 AM IST