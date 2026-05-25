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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results: ABFRL, Hitachi Energy, NBCC, Pine Labs, and 135 more on May 25

Q4 results: ABFRL, Hitachi Energy, NBCC, Pine Labs, and 135 more on May 25

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Awfis Space Solutions, Campus Activewear, and Chemplast Sanmar are also to release their January-March earnings today

q4 results today

The GIFT Nifty signalled a strong start for the Nifty50, tracking upbeat global cues amid growing optimism over a potential US-Iran agreement | (Reuters)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Hitachi Energy India, Rail Vikas Nigam, Awfis Space Solutions, Campus Activewear, Chemplast Sanmar, Container Corporation of India, Shriram Properties, and NBCC (India) are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26). 
Some other firms that will announce their Q4 results today include EL CID Investments, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India), HeidelbergCement India, IFB Industries, Insolation Energy, Jindal Worldwide, Kerala Ayurveda, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Pine Labs, Poly Medicure, Saksoft, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Suprajit Engineering, Surya Roshni, Suzlon Energy, Taparia Tools, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Tracxn Technologies, Travel Food Services, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

Reliance Infra Q4 results highlights

Reliance Infrastructure reported a 79 per cent decline in profit for Q4FY26 to ₹918 crore, while revenue from operations fell 2.59 per cent to ₹4,001 crore. Total expenses during the quarter rose 12.25 per cent to ₹5,419 crore. 
For FY26, the company’s profit declined 41.26 per cent to ₹2,900 crore, while revenue fell 13.35 per cent to ₹20,440 crore.
  Total income for the January–March quarter stood at ₹4,154.34 crore, compared with ₹4,268.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Stock Market overview for May 25

The GIFT Nifty signalled a strong start for the Nifty50, tracking upbeat global cues amid growing optimism over a potential US-Iran agreement.  
US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were progressing constructively, while also asking US negotiators not to rush into an agreement, stating that time remained on Washington’s side. 
Asian markets traded firmly higher on Monday morning, led by Japan’s Nikkei 225, which crossed the 65,000 mark for the first time. The index was up 3.12 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also advanced 0.36 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively.  
In the domestic market, the BSE Sensex gained 739.58 points, or 0.98 per cent, to settle at 76,154.93 in the pre-opening session. The NSE Nifty50 rose 220.95 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 23,940.25.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

 

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 25

  1. Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd
  2. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd
  3. Abhishek Finlease Ltd
  4. Abril Paper Tech Ltd
  5. Active Clothing Co Ltd
  6. Aditya Forge Ltd
  7. Asian Hotels (West) Ltd
  8. Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd
  9. Amanaya Ventures Ltd
  10. Anjani Finance Ltd
  11. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
  12. Aryan Share and Stock Brokers Ltd
  13. Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd
  14. Asian Star Company Ltd-$
  15. Atam Valves Ltd
  16. Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd
  17. Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
  18. B.A.G. Films and Media Ltd
  19. Indef Manufacturing Ltd
  20. B&A Packaging India Ltd
  21. BCL Industries Ltd-$
  22. Beeyu Overseas Ltd
  23. Bemco Hydraulics Ltd
  24. BGR Energy Systems Ltd
  25. Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd
  26. Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd
  27. Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltd
  28. Bits Ltd
  29. Bloom Dekor Ltd-$
  30. Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
  31. Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd
  32. Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd
  33. Campus Activewear Ltd
  34. Caprihans India Ltd-$
  35. Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd
  36. Consecutive Commodities Ltd
  37. Century Extrusions Ltd
  38. Chandra Prabhu International Ltd-$
  39. Chemplast Sanmar Ltd
  40. Choksi Laboratories Ltd
  41. Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd
  42. CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
  43. CISTRO Telelink Ltd
  44. Citi Port Financial Services Ltd
  45. Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd-$
  46. Container Corporation of India Ltd
  47. Containe Technologies Ltd
  48. Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd
  49. Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd
  50. Cosmic CRF Ltd
  51. Cosmo Ferrites Ltd-$
  52. Career Point Edutech Ltd
  53. Crizac Ltd
  54. Dynamic Archistructures Ltd
  55. Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd
  56. Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd
  57. DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS Ltd
  58. Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd
  59. ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd
  60. Ekansh Concepts Ltd
  61. EL CID Investments Ltd
  62. Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd
  63. Elin Electronics Ltd
  64. Emmbi Industries Ltd
  65. Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd
  66. Eureka Industries Ltd
  67. Eyantra Ventures Ltd
  68. Facor Alloys Ltd
  69. Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd
  70. Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd
  71. Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  72. Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd-$
  73. Gayatri Highways Ltd
  74. GCM Capital Advisors Ltd
  75. GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd
  76. G. K. P. Printing & Packaging Ltd
  77. Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd
  78. Glottis Ltd
  79. Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd
  80. Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd
  81. Gothi Plascon India Ltd
  82. Global Surfaces Ltd
  83. Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd
  84. Harrisons Malayalam Ltd
  85. HeidelbergCement India Ltd
  86. HMA Agro Industries Ltd
  87. Icon Facilitators Ltd
  88. IFB Industries Ltd
  89. Insolation Energy Ltd
  90. Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd
  91. Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd-$
  92. Innovision Ltd
  93. India Radiators Ltd
  94. Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd
  95. Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd
  96. Jindal Worldwide Ltd
  97. Kaira Can Company Ltd
  98. Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd
  99. Kalyan Capitals Ltd
  100. Kalyani Forge Ltd
  101. Kama Holdings Ltd-$
  102. Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd
  103. Karan Woo Sin Ltd
  104. Kemp & Company Ltd
  105. Kerala Ayurveda Ltd
  106. Kiduja India Ltd
  107. KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Ltd
  108. Kkalpana Industries (India) Ltd
  109. Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd
  110. KSH International Ltd
  111. Lexoraa Industries Ltd
  112. Libord Securities Ltd
  113. Linaks Microelectronics Ltd
  114. Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd
  115. Lyka Labs Ltd
  116. Madhucon Projects Ltd-$
  117. Mahamaya Lifesciences Ltd
  118. Man Industries (India) Ltd-$
  119. Manraj Housing Finance Ltd
  120. Maxgrow India Ltd
  121. Mayur Floorings Ltd
  122. Manoj Ceramic Ltd
  123. Mega Corporation Ltd
  124. Melstar Information Technologies Ltd
  125. String Metaverse Ltd
  126. MFL India Ltd
  127. Mega Nirman and Industries Ltd
  128. Modern Malleables Ltd
  129. Mehul Telecom Ltd
  130. Narmadesh Brass Industries Ltd
  131. National Plastic Technologies Ltd
  132. NBCC (India) Ltd
  133. Neil Industries Ltd
  134. NESCO Ltd
  135. Nettlinx Ltd
  136. Nexome Capital Markets Ltd
  137. Nile Ltd
  138. Nirlon Ltd
  139. National Oxygen Ltd
  140. Novus Loyalty Ltd
  141. Nutraplus India Ltd
  142. Oceanic Foods Ltd
  143. Omnitech Engineering Ltd
  144. Omnitex Industries India Ltd
  145. Orchid Pharma Ltd
  146. Pace Digitek Ltd
  147. Panchmahal Steel Ltd
  148. Pasupati Acrylon Ltd
  149. Patel Retail Ltd
  150. Pecos Hotels and Pubs Ltd
  151. The Phosphate Company Ltd
  152. Pine Labs Ltd
  153. Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd
  154. POCL Enterprises Ltd
  155. Poly Medicure Ltd
  156. Hitachi Energy India Ltd
  157. Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd
  158. Premier Capital Services Ltd
  159. Radhe Developers India Ltd
  160. Rajvi Logitrade Ltd
  161. Ravileela Granites Ltd
  162. Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd
  163. Rama Vision Ltd
  164. Restile Ceramics Ltd
  165. Real Growth Corporation Ltd
  166. Rotographics (India) Ltd
  167. Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd-$
  168. Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd
  169. Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd
  170. Royal Sense Ltd
  171. RSD Finance Ltd
  172. Rajputana Stainless Ltd
  173. Rungta Irrigation Ltd
  174. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
  175. Sagarsoft (India) Ltd
  176. Sakthi Sugars Ltd
  177. Saksoft Ltd
  178. Sanwaria Consumer Ltd-$
  179. Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd
  180. SEPC Ltd
  181. Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd
  182. Shantai Industries Ltd
  183. Narmada Gelatines Ltd
  184. Shree Pacetronix Ltd
  185. Shree Refrigerations Ltd
  186. Shriram Properties Ltd
  187. Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd
  188. Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd
  189. Signature Green Corporation Ltd
  190. Smart Finsec Ltd
  191. Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd
  192. Source Industries (India) Ltd
  193. Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd
  194. Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd
  195. Star Paper Mills Ltd
  196. Steel Exchange India Ltd
  197. Step Two Corporation Ltd
  198. Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd
  199. Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd
  200. Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd
  201. Supershakti Metaliks Ltd
  202. Suprajit Engineering Ltd-$
  203. Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd-$
  204. Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd
  205. Surya Roshni Ltd
  206. Suzlon Energy Ltd
  207. S V Global Mill Ltd
  208. Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd
  209. Syschem India Ltd
  210. Taparia Tools Ltd
  211. TCFC Finance Ltd
  212. TCI Finance Ltd
  213. Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
  214. Typhoon Financial Services Ltd
  215. Thrive Future Habitats Ltd
  216. Tirth Plastic Ltd
  217. Tracxn Technologies Ltd
  218. Travel Food Services Ltd
  219. TruCap Finance Ltd
  220. TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
  221. Umiya Mobile Ltd
  222. Uniparts India Ltd
  223. Unisem Agritech Ltd
  224. UTL Industries Ltd
  225. United Van Der Horst Ltd
  226. Vamshi Rubber Ltd
  227. Vardhman Concrete Ltd
  228. V B Desai Financial Services Ltd
  229. VISA Chrome
  230. VSF Projects Ltd
  231. Warren Tea Ltd-$
  232. Williamson Financial Services Ltd
  233. Yajur Fibres Ltd
  234. Yashraj Containeurs Ltd
  235. Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd
  236. Binayak Tex Processors Ltd
  237. Khandelwal Extractions Ltd
  238. Zodiac Energy Ltd
  239. Zuari Industries Ltd
 

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Topics : Q4 Results Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Amara Raja Batteries Hitachi Energy India NBCC Pine Labs BS Web Reports

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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