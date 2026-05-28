Thursday, May 28, 2026 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results: Ashok Leyland, Alkem Labs, Finolex Cables, 469 more on May 28

Q4 results: Ashok Leyland, Alkem Labs, Finolex Cables, 469 more on May 28

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Bharat Dynamics, Schneider Electric Infra, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, and Apar Industries are also to release their January-March earnings today

q4 results today

Indian stock markets are closed today, on account of Eid al-Adha (Photo: Reuters)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ashok Leyland, Alkem Laboratories, Bharat Dynamics, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Apar Industries, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, Finolex Cables, Graphite India, TBO Tek, MMTC, Lemon Tree Hotels, RHI Magnesita India, H.G. Infra Engineering, Gokaldas Exports, Maharashtra Seamless, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Jindal Drilling & Industries, Indo Count Industries, and Confidence Petroleum India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Dredging Corporation of India, Mangalam Cement, Kesoram Industries, Bharat Gears, India Motor Parts & Accessories, Kirloskar Electric Company, Himatsingka Seide, CCL Products India, Alankit, Ashapura Minechem, Asian Granito India, Nelcast, Orient Bell, SPML Infra, Simplex Infrastructures, Hindustan Motors, DCW, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Elpro International, Gujarat Apollo Industries, and Jindal Poly Films.
 
 
P&G Health Q4 results highlight
 
P&G Health reported a net profit of ₹95 crore in Q4FY26, marking a 56 per cent year-on-year increase from ₹61 crore in the same period last year. The company attributed the growth to stronger brand-building initiatives, along with improved supply chain and go-to-market execution.
 
Revenue from operations rose 19 per cent year-on-year to ₹370 crore in the January–March quarter, compared with ₹311 crore a year earlier.

Also Read

social media

Digital afterlife: What happens to your digital assets after you die?

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis

US rejects Iranian media's report on 'draft deal' to restore Hormuz traffic

Delhi night heat

Urban heat islands: Why Indian cities are becoming unliveable after dark

Food and grocery delivery workers and heatwave

Gig workers in a 45-degrees economy: Quick commerce faces heatwave test

heatwaves, crop insurance, PMFBY, agricultural losses, climate resilience

How extreme heat is exposing gaps in India's crop insurance system

 
On the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 67 per cent to ₹135 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded sharply to 36.57 per cent from 26.02 per cent in the year-ago quarter. 
 
Stock Market closed on May 28 
Indian stock markets are closed today, on account of Eid al-Adha. Trading and settlement across the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), including equities, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments, remained suspended for the day. Normal market activity will resume on Friday, May 29, 2026, while the next scheduled holiday will be on June 26, 2026, for Muharram. 
In the previous trading session, benchmark indices ended marginally lower, weighed down by weakness in banking and financial stocks amid cautious sentiment over the US-Iran geopolitical situation. 
The Nifty50 slipped 6.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to close at 23,907.15, while the Sensex declined 141.90 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 75,867.80. 
List of some firms releasing Q4 results today, May 28
  1. Ashok Leyland
  2. Alkem Laboratories
  3. Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals
  4. Finolex Cables
  5. Graphite India
  6. Lemon Tree Hotels
  7. RHI Magnesita India
  8. Gokaldas Exports
  9. Maharashtra Seamless
  10. Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
  11. Jindal Drilling & Industries
  12. Indo Count Industries
  13. Confidence Petroleum India
  14. Dredging Corporation of India
  15. Mangalam Cement
  16. Kesoram Industries
  17. Ashapura Minechem
  18. Asian Granito India
  19. SPML Infra
  20. Simplex Infrastructures
  21. Kirloskar Electric Company
  22. CCL Products India
  23. Alankit
  24. Nelcast
  25. Orient Bell
  26. Himatsingka Seide
  27. Bharat Gears
  28. India Motor Parts & Accessories
  29. Elpro International
  30. Gujarat Apollo Industries
  31. Jindal Poly Films
  32. DCW
  33. Dhanlaxmi Bank
  34. Confidence Petroleum India (if reranked lower due to cyclicality)
  35. Ashapura Minechem (commodity cycle driven)
  36. Simplex Infrastructures
  37. SPML Infra (turnaround play)
  38. Nelcast
  39. Elpro International
  40. India Motor Parts & Accessories
 

More From This Section

NSE IPO, National Stock Exchange listing, NSE shareholding pattern, broker stake in NSE, NSE demutualisation, Sebi stock exchange rules, Indian stock market reforms, trading member stake NSE, NSE governance, stock exchange ownership India

Q4 results: GMR Airports, Cummins India, Physicswallah, 181 more on May 27

ONGC

ONGC Q4 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹6,650 cr, revenue up marginally

Tyres, Bridgestone, JK Tyres, MRF Tyres

JK Tyre Q4FY26 profit nearly doubles; plans ₹4,980 crore expansion

q4 results today

Q4 results: IRCTC, ONGC, Siemens, AstraZeneca, JK Tyre, 273 more on May 26

Pine labs

Pine Labs' Q4 profit at ₹59.36 cr, revenue rises 17% to ₹700.51 crore

Topics : Q4 Results Ashok Leyland Alkem Laboratories Bharat Dynamics Schneider Electric BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayBakrid Bank HolidaySRH vs RR LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Watch TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeiOS 26.6 Developer BetaIMD Weather UpdateTechnology NewsPersonal Finance