Q4 results: Ashok Leyland, Alkem Labs, Finolex Cables, 469 more on May 28

Ashok Leyland, Alkem Laboratories, Bharat Dynamics, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Apar Industries, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, Finolex Cables, Graphite India, TBO Tek, MMTC, Lemon Tree Hotels, RHI Magnesita India, H.G. Infra Engineering, Gokaldas Exports, Maharashtra Seamless, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Jindal Drilling & Industries, Indo Count Industries, and Confidence Petroleum India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Dredging Corporation of India, Mangalam Cement, Kesoram Industries, Bharat Gears, India Motor Parts & Accessories, Kirloskar Electric Company, Himatsingka Seide, CCL Products India, Alankit, Ashapura Minechem, Asian Granito India, Nelcast, Orient Bell, SPML Infra, Simplex Infrastructures, Hindustan Motors, DCW, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Elpro International, Gujarat Apollo Industries, and Jindal Poly Films.

P&G Health Q4 results highlight

P&G Health reported a net profit of ₹95 crore in Q4FY26 , marking a 56 per cent year-on-year increase from ₹61 crore in the same period last year. The company attributed the growth to stronger brand-building initiatives, along with improved supply chain and go-to-market execution.

Revenue from operations rose 19 per cent year-on-year to ₹370 crore in the January–March quarter, compared with ₹311 crore a year earlier.

ALSO READ: Asian shares turn cautious as fresh US strike on Iran lifts oil prices On the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 67 per cent to ₹135 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded sharply to 36.57 per cent from 26.02 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Stock Market closed on May 28

ALSO READ: Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut today for Bakri Id; next holiday Jun 26 Indian stock markets are closed today, on account of Eid al-Adha. Trading and settlement across the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), including equities, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments, remained suspended for the day. Normal market activity will resume on Friday, May 29, 2026, while the next scheduled holiday will be on June 26, 2026, for Muharram.

In the previous trading session, benchmark indices ended marginally lower, weighed down by weakness in banking and financial stocks amid cautious sentiment over the US-Iran geopolitical situation.

The Nifty50 slipped 6.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to close at 23,907.15, while the Sensex declined 141.90 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 75,867.80.

List of some firms releasing Q4 results today, May 28