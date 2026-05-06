Bajaj Auto, Meesho, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Polycab India, Shree Cements, PB Fintech, and Godrej Consumer Products are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Wednesday.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Blue Star, KPIT Technologies, KPI Green Energy, Raymond Lifestyle, Tanfac Industries, and Avalon Technologies.

Bajaj Auto Q4 preview

Two- and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto is set to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26) as well as the full year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26) on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard expect the company to post strong revenue growth in Q4FY26 , driven by robust volume expansion, favourable currency movements, and an improved product mix. The Street broadly estimates revenue growth of around 27–28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and about 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). This outlook is underpinned by an expected 24 per cent Y-o-Y rise in overall volumes, a stronger export mix aided by rupee depreciation, and gains from premiumisation in motorcycles. Average selling prices (ASPs) are also likely to improve, supported by price hikes and a higher share of premium models.

Marico Q4FY26 result highlights

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹345 crore in the corresponding January–March quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing. Marico, which recorded a 25.7 per cent increase in revenue from operations to ₹13,611 crore for FY26, is now targeting to cross ₹15,000 crore with double-digit revenue growth in the current fiscal.

In the March quarter, consolidated revenue from operations rose 22 per cent to ₹3,333 crore, compared with ₹2,730 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was in line with an underlying volume increase of 9 per cent in the India business and constant currency growth of 19 per cent in the international business, the company said in its earnings statement.

Stock Market highlights

Indian benchmark indices Nifty50 and BSE Sensex traded higher on Wednesday morning, tracking a decline in oil prices amid signals of a possible deal between the US and Iran. The Nifty50 was up 174.45 points, or 0.73 per cent, at 24,207.70, while the Sensex gained 517.39 points, or 0.67 per cent, to trade at 77,551.22 at around 9:30 am.

In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices were also trading higher, up 0.91 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively.

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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 6

1 Bajaj Auto

2 CG Power and Industrial Solutions

3 Polycab India

4 Godrej Consumer Products

5 Meesho

6 Shree Cements

7 PB Fintech

8 One 97 Communications (Paytm)

9 Radico Khaitan

10 Blue Star

11 Hexaware Technologies

12 CESC

13 KPIT Technologies

14 Brigade Enterprises

15 Aditya Birla Real Estate

16 Kansai Nerolac Paints

17 Firstsource Solutions

18 Aptus Value Housing Finance India

19 Home First Finance Company India

20 South Indian Bank

21 Garware Hi-Tech Films

22 Birlasoft

23 KPI Green Energy

24 Avalon Technologies

25 Arvind Fashions Limited

26 Raymond Lifestyle

27 Capillary Technologies India

28 eMudhra

29 Greaves Cotton

30 Muthoot Microfin

31 R Systems International

32 Rane (Madras)

33 Vimta Labs

34 Apcotex Industries

35 Sula Vineyards

36 Bharat Seats

37 Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries

38 BMW Industries Limited

39 PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery

40 RSWM

41 Fairchem Organics

42 Snowman Logistics

43 Pajson Agro India

44 Akme Fintrade India

45 JTL Defence

46 Regency Fincorp

47 Game Changers Texfab

48 Apex Ecotech

49 Parshva Enterprises

50 Hindustan Hardy

51 Panasonic Carbon India

52 Cinevista

53 Indus Finance

54 Viji Finance

55 EMA India

56 Spinaroo Commercial

57 Rajnish Retail

58 Cyber Media (India)

59 Tanfac Industries

60 Asia Capital

61 Unipro Technologies

62 Vikalp Securities

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