Q4 results: Bajaj Auto, Paytm, Meesho, Polycab India, 58 more on May 6
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Shree Cements, Godrej Consumer Products, PB Fintech, Blue Star, and Raymond Lifestyle are also to release their January-March earnings today
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
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Bajaj Auto, Meesho, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Polycab India, Shree Cements, PB Fintech, and Godrej Consumer Products are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Wednesday.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Blue Star, KPIT Technologies, KPI Green Energy, Raymond Lifestyle, Tanfac Industries, and Avalon Technologies.
Bajaj Auto Q4 preview
Two- and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto is set to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26) as well as the full year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26) on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard expect the company to post strong revenue growth in Q4FY26, driven by robust volume expansion, favourable currency movements, and an improved product mix. The Street broadly estimates revenue growth of around 27–28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and about 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). This outlook is underpinned by an expected 24 per cent Y-o-Y rise in overall volumes, a stronger export mix aided by rupee depreciation, and gains from premiumisation in motorcycles. Average selling prices (ASPs) are also likely to improve, supported by price hikes and a higher share of premium models.
Marico Q4FY26 result highlights
Homegrown FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Tuesday reported an 18.26 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹408 crore for the March quarter, supported by volume growth in the domestic market.
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The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹345 crore in the corresponding January–March quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing. Marico, which recorded a 25.7 per cent increase in revenue from operations to ₹13,611 crore for FY26, is now targeting to cross ₹15,000 crore with double-digit revenue growth in the current fiscal.
In the March quarter, consolidated revenue from operations rose 22 per cent to ₹3,333 crore, compared with ₹2,730 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was in line with an underlying volume increase of 9 per cent in the India business and constant currency growth of 19 per cent in the international business, the company said in its earnings statement.
Stock Market highlights
Indian benchmark indices Nifty50 and BSE Sensex traded higher on Wednesday morning, tracking a decline in oil prices amid signals of a possible deal between the US and Iran. The Nifty50 was up 174.45 points, or 0.73 per cent, at 24,207.70, while the Sensex gained 517.39 points, or 0.67 per cent, to trade at 77,551.22 at around 9:30 am.
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices were also trading higher, up 0.91 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively.
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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 6
1 Bajaj Auto
2 CG Power and Industrial Solutions
3 Polycab India
4 Godrej Consumer Products
5 Meesho
6 Shree Cements
7 PB Fintech
8 One 97 Communications (Paytm)
9 Radico Khaitan
10 Blue Star
11 Hexaware Technologies
12 CESC
13 KPIT Technologies
14 Brigade Enterprises
15 Aditya Birla Real Estate
16 Kansai Nerolac Paints
17 Firstsource Solutions
18 Aptus Value Housing Finance India
19 Home First Finance Company India
20 South Indian Bank
21 Garware Hi-Tech Films
22 Birlasoft
23 KPI Green Energy
24 Avalon Technologies
25 Arvind Fashions Limited
26 Raymond Lifestyle
27 Capillary Technologies India
28 eMudhra
29 Greaves Cotton
30 Muthoot Microfin
31 R Systems International
32 Rane (Madras)
33 Vimta Labs
34 Apcotex Industries
35 Sula Vineyards
36 Bharat Seats
37 Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
38 BMW Industries Limited
39 PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
40 RSWM
41 Fairchem Organics
42 Snowman Logistics
43 Pajson Agro India
44 Akme Fintrade India
45 JTL Defence
46 Regency Fincorp
47 Game Changers Texfab
48 Apex Ecotech
49 Parshva Enterprises
50 Hindustan Hardy
51 Panasonic Carbon India
52 Cinevista
53 Indus Finance
54 Viji Finance
55 EMA India
56 Spinaroo Commercial
57 Rajnish Retail
58 Cyber Media (India)
59 Tanfac Industries
60 Asia Capital
61 Unipro Technologies
62 Vikalp SecuritiesFollow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:44 AM IST