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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results: Bank of Maharashtra, PNB Housing Finance, Groww on Apr 20

Q4 results: Bank of Maharashtra, PNB Housing Finance, Groww on Apr 20

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Nelco, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, PNB Gilts, and SML Mahindra are also to release their January-March earnings today

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At around 7:30 am, the GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,472, up 104 points or 0.44 per cent. (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 8:30 AM IST

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Q4 results today, April 20: Bank of Maharashtra, PNB Housing Finance, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), and Nelco are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Monday.  
Some other firms that will announce their q4 results today include Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Navkar Corporation, PNB Gilts, SML Mahindra, and Ugro Capital. 

HDFC Bank Q4FY26 results highlights

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, reported a 9 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹19,221 crore for the January–March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), aided by lower provisions. On a sequential basis, profit increased nearly 3 per cent from ₹18,663.75 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year (Q4FY25), the bank had posted a net profit of ₹17,616.14 crore. 
 
Net interest income (NII), defined as interest earned minus interest expended, rose at a muted pace of 3.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹33,080 crore in Q4FY26, compared with ₹32,070 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank’s other income for Q4FY26 stood at ₹13,200 crore, marking a 9.7 per cent year-on-year increase.

YES Bank Q4FY26 results highlights

YES Bank on April 18 reported a 44.7 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, driven by improving loan growth and stable asset quality. Net profit rose to ₹1,068 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹738 crore in the year-ago period. 

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Net interest income (NII) stood at ₹2,638 crore, compared with ₹2,276 crore in Q4 FY25, while net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.7 per cent from 2.5 per cent in the same period last year. For FY26, the bank reported a 44.5 per cent increase in net profit to ₹3,476 crore, while full-year net interest income rose 9.3 per cent to ₹9,776 crore. Annual NIM stood at 2.6 per cent, compared with 2.4 per cent in FY25. The bank noted that this was the first quarter in FY26 in which net profit crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark. 

Stock Market overview for April 20

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s likely performance, was trading marginally higher on Monday morning as investors awaited the latest round of US-Iran talks scheduled to take place in Pakistan later in the day. At around 7:30 am, the GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,472, up 104 points or 0.44 per cent. 
Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets largely traded in positive territory. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.99 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.10 per cent. Overnight, US market sentiment remained strong, with futures of the S&P 500 rising 1.79 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures advancing 1.20 per cent. 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of companies releasing Q4 results today, April 20

  1. Axita Cotton Ltd
  2. Binny Ltd
  3. Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww)
  4. Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd
  5. Jupiter Infomedia Ltd
  6. Bank of Maharashtra
  7. Navkar Corporation Ltd
  8. Nelco Ltd
  9. PNB Gilts Ltd
  10. PNB Housing Finance Ltd
  11. SML Mahindra Ltd
  12. Ugro Capital Ltd
  13. Indosolar Ltd

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Topics : Q4 Results Bank of Maharashtra PNB Housing Finance Ltd Groww BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 8:20 AM IST

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