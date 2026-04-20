Q4 results today, April 20: Bank of Maharashtra, PNB Housing Finance, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), and Nelco are scheduled to announce their Bank of Maharashtra, PNB Housing Finance, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), and Nelco are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Monday.

Some other firms that will announce their q4 results today include Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Navkar Corporation, PNB Gilts, SML Mahindra, and Ugro Capital.

HDFC Bank Q4FY26 results highlights

Net interest income (NII), defined as interest earned minus interest expended, rose at a muted pace of 3.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹33,080 crore in Q4FY26, compared with ₹32,070 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank’s other income for Q4FY26 stood at ₹13,200 crore, marking a 9.7 per cent year-on-year increase.

YES Bank Q4FY26 results highlights

Net interest income (NII) stood at ₹2,638 crore, compared with ₹2,276 crore in Q4 FY25, while net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.7 per cent from 2.5 per cent in the same period last year. For FY26, the bank reported a 44.5 per cent increase in net profit to ₹3,476 crore, while full-year net interest income rose 9.3 per cent to ₹9,776 crore. Annual NIM stood at 2.6 per cent, compared with 2.4 per cent in FY25. The bank noted that this was the first quarter in FY26 in which net profit crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark.

Stock Market overview for April 20

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s likely performance, was trading marginally higher on Monday morning as investors awaited the latest round of US-Iran talks scheduled to take place in Pakistan later in the day. At around 7:30 am, the GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,472, up 104 points or 0.44 per cent.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets largely traded in positive territory. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.99 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.10 per cent. Overnight, US market sentiment remained strong, with futures of the S&P 500 rising 1.79 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures advancing 1.20 per cent.

List of companies releasing Q4 results today, April 20