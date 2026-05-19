Q4 results: BEL, BPCL, Mankind Pharma, Karnataka Bank, 122 more on May 19
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Zydus Lifesciences, BASF India, PI Industries, Zee Entertainment, and Bosch Home Comfort India are also to release their January-March earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Zydus Lifesciences, Mankind Pharma, BASF India, PI Industries, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bosch Home Comfort India, BLS International Services, and C.E. Info Systems are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their results today include PNC Infratech, Fine Organic Industries, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Eureka Forbes, Godawari Power and Ispat, ASK Automotive, Exicom Tele-Systems, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Dhanuka Agritech, Karnataka Bank, Trident, Safari Industries India, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Borosil, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Dynamatic Technologies, Orkla India, and Siyaram Silk Mills.
IGL Q4 result highlights
Indraprastha Gas Ltd reported a 25 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹338.75 crore for Q4FY26, compared with ₹453.21 crore in the year-ago period.
The company attributed the decline in profit to higher energy prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.
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Revenue from operations, however, rose 5.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,584.58 crore during the quarter, up from ₹4,337.57 crore a year earlier.
The board of directors also recommended a final dividend of ₹1.5 per share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval.
Stock Market overview for May 19
The Nifty50 and the Sensex traded higher on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues.
As of 9:18 am, the Nifty50 was up 87 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 23,726.60, while the Sensex gained 320.09 points, or 0.43 per cent, to trade at 75,651.53.
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices advanced 0.41 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were raised by 90 paise on Tuesday, marking the second increase in less than a week, as continued hostilities in West Asia disrupted energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.
On the global front, US President Donald Trump said a planned military strike had been called off following requests from other Middle Eastern nations. He added that a deal acceptable to the US and countries in West Asia would be reached, and that it would ensure there are no nuclear weapons involved.
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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 19
- Ace Alpha Tech Ltd
- Adcounty Media India Ltd
- Advent Hotels International Ltd
- Alembic Ltd
- Amanta Healthcare Ltd
- Anthem Biosciences Ltd
- Asian Energy Services Ltd
- ASK Automotive Ltd
- Automotive Axles Ltd
- Automobile Products of India Ltd
- AYM Syntex Ltd
- Banswara Syntex Ltd-$
- BASF India Ltd
- BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd
- Bharat Electronics Ltd
- Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd
- Black Buck Ltd
- BLS International Services Ltd
- Bluspring Enterprises Ltd
- Borosil Ltd
- Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd
- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
- BSL Ltd
- Shankara Buildpro Ltd
- Challani Capital Ltd
- Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd
- DCM Financial Services Ltd
- Dev Accelerator Ltd
- Digicontent Ltd
- Dhanuka Agritech Ltd
- Disa India Ltd
- Dredging Corporation of India Ltd
- DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Ltd
- Dynamatic Technologies Ltd-$
- Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd
- Escorp Asset Management Ltd
- Eureka Forbes Ltd
- Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd
- Fine Organic Industries Ltd
- Flex Foods Ltd-$
- Future Market Networks Ltd
- Franklin Industries Ltd
- Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd
- Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd
- Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd-$
- Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd
- GTV Engineering Ltd
- Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
- HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd
- Hindware Home Innovation Ltd
- IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd
- INDO SMC Ltd
- Investment & Precision Castings Ltd
- Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd
- Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd
- JBF Industries Ltd
- Jindal Hotels Ltd
- J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd
- Josts Engineering Company Ltd
- Kaycee Industries Ltd
- KDDL Ltd-$
- Kirloskar Industries Ltd
- Kopran Ltd
- Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- KSE Ltd-$
- Karnataka Bank Ltd
- Lee & Nee Softwares Exports Ltd
- Mankind Pharma Ltd
- Manugraph India Ltd-$
- C.E. Info Systems Ltd
- Mayur Uniquoters Ltd-$
- Mega Corporation Ltd
- Megri Soft Ltd
- Mindteck (India) Ltd
- Nephrocare Health Services Ltd
- Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd
- Nurture Well Industries Ltd
- Oasis Tradelink Ltd
- Om Power Transmission Ltd
- Orient Bell Ltd-$
- Orkla India Ltd
- PI Industries Ltd
- PNC Infratech Ltd
- Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd
- Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd
- PTC India Ltd
- Ramsons Projects Ltd
- Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd
- RITES Ltd
- R K Swamy Ltd
- Rushabh Precision Bearings Ltd
- Safari Industries India Ltd
- Sahara One Media & Entertainment Ltd-$
- Shivamshree Businesses Ltd
- Synergy Green Industries Ltd
- Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
- Share India Securities Ltd
- Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Ltd
- Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd
- Sigma Solve Ltd
- Sihora Industries Ltd
- Simplex Mills Company Ltd
- Simplex Papers Ltd
- Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd-$
- Sofcom Systems Ltd
- Speciality Restaurants Ltd
- SPEL Semiconductor Ltd
- Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd-$
- Surana Telecom and Power Ltd
- TCI Industries Ltd
- Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd
- Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
- Trident Ltd
- TTL Enterprises Ltd
- United Foodbrands Ltd
- Ultracab (India) Ltd
- UR Sugar Industries Ltd
- Ventura Textiles Ltd
- Viyash Scientific Ltd
- Waa Solar Ltd
- WPIL Ltd
- WSFx Global Pay Ltd
- Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
- Zim Laboratories Ltd
- Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:28 AM IST