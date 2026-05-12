Q4 results: Dr Reddy's, Tata Power, Pfizer, Kalpataru among 104 on May 12
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Berger Paints, Torrent Power, Max Financial Services, Nazara Technologies, and Vinati Organics are also to release their January-March earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Power Company, Dixon Technologies (India), Berger Paints India, Torrent Power, Max Financial Services, Nazara Technologies, Thomas Cook (India), Borosil Renewables, K.P.R. Mill, INOX India, and Vinati Organics are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their results today include One Mobikwik Systems, Pfizer, Novartis India, Religare Enterprises, V-Guard Industries, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Ethos, NIIT Learning Systems, Keystone Realtors, Sagility, Cohance Lifesciences, Neuland Laboratories, Bharat Bijlee, MTAR Technologies, and Kalpataru.
Dr Reddy's Q4 results preview
According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is expected to report a net profit of ₹1,035 crore for Q4FY26, marking a 34 per cent year-on-year decline from ₹1,587 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, profit is projected to fall 13 per cent.
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Revenue for the quarter is estimated at ₹8,220 crore, down 3.35 per cent year-on-year from ₹8,506 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue is likely to decline 5.8 per cent from ₹8,726.8 crore in Q3FY26.
Market overview for May 12
The GIFT Nifty signalled a weak start for the Nifty50, with futures trading 176 points lower at 23,693 as investors tracked developments in West Asia following fresh comments from US President Donald Trump.
Trump said the month-old ceasefire with Iran was on “massive life support” after Tehran submitted what he described as an “unacceptable” proposal. Reports suggested that the ceasefire remained fragile.
Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday as elevated oil prices and rising geopolitical tensions kept investors cautious. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.09 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi snapped its record-setting rally, falling 3.12 per cent in early trade.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 12
- A-1 Ltd
- Abans Enterprises Ltd
- Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd
- Amba Enterprises Ltd
- Albert David Ltd-$
- Alicon Castalloy Ltd
- Asutosh Enterprise Ltd
- Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
- Bharat Bijlee Ltd-$
- Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
- Berger Paints India Ltd
- Birlanu Ltd
- Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd
- Borosil Renewables Ltd
- Bright Brothers Ltd-$
- Camex Ltd
- Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd
- Cohance Lifesciences Ltd
- Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
- Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
- Dutron Polymers Ltd-$
- Dynamic Cables Ltd
- Elantas Beck India Ltd-$
- Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd
- Emrock Corporation Ltd
- Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd
- Ethos Ltd
- Euro Pratik Sales Ltd
- Everlon Financials Ltd
- Family Care Hospitals Ltd
- Foseco India Ltd
- Garware Marine Industries Ltd
- Gopal Snacks Ltd
- GTL Infrastructure Ltd
- Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
- High Energy Batteries India Ltd
- Hindoostan Mills Ltd
- HLV Ltd
- HP Adhesives Ltd
- Huhtamaki India Ltd
- Indo Cotspin Ltd
- Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd
- INOX India Ltd
- JITF Infralogistics Ltd
- Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd
- Kalpataru Ltd
- Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd
- K.P.R. Mill Limited
- Kross Ltd
- Logica Infoway Ltd
- Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd
- Master Trust Ltd
- M & B Engineering Ltd
- Max Financial Services Ltd
- One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
- Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
- MTAR Technologies Ltd
- Mukat Pipes Ltd-$
- Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd
- Nazara Technologies Ltd
- Neuland Laboratories Ltd
- NIIT Learning Systems Ltd
- Novartis India Ltd
- NR Agarwal Industries Ltd
- Park Medi World Ltd
- Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd-$
- Pfizer Ltd
- Platinum Industries Ltd
- Prabhhans Industries Ltd
- Puretrop Fruits Ltd
- Radix Industries (India) Ltd
- Raj Television Network Ltd
- Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd
- Religare Enterprises Ltd
- Raj Oil Mills Ltd
- Keystone Realtors Ltd
- Sacheta Metals Ltd
- Sagility Ltd
- Saurashtra Cement Ltd
- Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd
- Standard Industries Ltd
- SIL Investments Ltd
- SKF India (Industrial) Ltd
- Sodhani Capital Ltd
- Solid Stone Company Ltd
- Stove Kraft Ltd
- Subex Ltd
- Sugs Lloyd Ltd
- Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd-$
- Tata Power Company Ltd
- Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd
- Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
- Torrent Power Ltd
- Trescon Ltd
- TRF Ltd-$
- Trustedge Capital Ltd
- Ugar Sugar Works Ltd-$
- Ventive Hospitality Ltd
- V-Guard Industries Ltd
- Vidya Wires Ltd
- Vinati Organics Ltd-$
- Worth Peripherals Ltd
- Yash Innoventures Ltd
- ZF Steering Gear India Ltd-$
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:13 AM IST