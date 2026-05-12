Q4 results: Dr Reddy's, Tata Power, Pfizer, Kalpataru among 104 on May 12

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Power Company, Dixon Technologies (India), Berger Paints India, Torrent Power, Max Financial Services, Nazara Technologies, Thomas Cook (India), Borosil Renewables, K.P.R. Mill, INOX India, and Vinati Organics are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include One Mobikwik Systems, Pfizer, Novartis India, Religare Enterprises, V-Guard Industries, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Ethos, NIIT Learning Systems, Keystone Realtors, Sagility, Cohance Lifesciences, Neuland Laboratories, Bharat Bijlee, MTAR Technologies, and Kalpataru.

Dr Reddy's Q4 results preview

According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is expected to report a net profit of ₹1,035 crore for Q4FY26, marking a 34 per cent year-on-year decline from ₹1,587 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, profit is projected to fall 13 per cent.

Revenue for the quarter is estimated at ₹8,220 crore, down 3.35 per cent year-on-year from ₹8,506 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue is likely to decline 5.8 per cent from ₹8,726.8 crore in Q3FY26.

Market overview for May 12

The GIFT Nifty signalled a weak start for the Nifty50, with futures trading 176 points lower at 23,693 as investors tracked developments in West Asia following fresh comments from US President Donald Trump.

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday as elevated oil prices and rising geopolitical tensions kept investors cautious. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.09 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi snapped its record-setting rally, falling 3.12 per cent in early trade.

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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 12