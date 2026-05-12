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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results: Dr Reddy's, Tata Power, Pfizer, Kalpataru among 104 on May 12

Q4 results: Dr Reddy's, Tata Power, Pfizer, Kalpataru among 104 on May 12

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Berger Paints, Torrent Power, Max Financial Services, Nazara Technologies, and Vinati Organics are also to release their January-March earnings today

q4 results today

The GIFT Nifty signalled a weak start for the Nifty50, with futures trading 176 points lower at 23,693

Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Power Company, Dixon Technologies (India), Berger Paints India, Torrent Power, Max Financial Services, Nazara Technologies, Thomas Cook (India), Borosil Renewables, K.P.R. Mill, INOX India, and Vinati Organics are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include One Mobikwik Systems, Pfizer, Novartis India, Religare Enterprises, V-Guard Industries, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Ethos, NIIT Learning Systems, Keystone Realtors, Sagility, Cohance Lifesciences, Neuland Laboratories, Bharat Bijlee, MTAR Technologies, and Kalpataru.
 
Dr Reddy's Q4 results preview
 
According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is expected to report a net profit of ₹1,035 crore for Q4FY26, marking a 34 per cent year-on-year decline from ₹1,587 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, profit is projected to fall 13 per cent. 
 

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Revenue for the quarter is estimated at ₹8,220 crore, down 3.35 per cent year-on-year from ₹8,506 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue is likely to decline 5.8 per cent from ₹8,726.8 crore in Q3FY26.
 
Market overview for May 12 
The GIFT Nifty signalled a weak start for the Nifty50, with futures trading 176 points lower at 23,693 as investors tracked developments in West Asia following fresh comments from US President Donald Trump. 
Trump said the month-old ceasefire with Iran was on “massive life support” after Tehran submitted what he described as an “unacceptable” proposal. Reports suggested that the ceasefire remained fragile. 
Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday as elevated oil prices and rising geopolitical tensions kept investors cautious. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.09 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively. 
Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi snapped its record-setting rally, falling 3.12 per cent in early trade.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 12
  1. A-1 Ltd
  2. Abans Enterprises Ltd
  3. Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd
  4. Amba Enterprises Ltd
  5. Albert David Ltd-$
  6. Alicon Castalloy Ltd
  7. Asutosh Enterprise Ltd
  8. Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
  9. Bharat Bijlee Ltd-$
  10. Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
  11. Berger Paints India Ltd
  12. Birlanu Ltd
  13. Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd
  14. Borosil Renewables Ltd
  15. Bright Brothers Ltd-$
  16. Camex Ltd
  17. Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd
  18. Cohance Lifesciences Ltd
  19. Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
  20. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
  21. Dutron Polymers Ltd-$
  22. Dynamic Cables Ltd
  23. Elantas Beck India Ltd-$
  24. Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd
  25. Emrock Corporation Ltd
  26. Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd
  27. Ethos Ltd
  28. Euro Pratik Sales Ltd
  29. Everlon Financials Ltd
  30. Family Care Hospitals Ltd
  31. Foseco India Ltd
  32. Garware Marine Industries Ltd
  33. Gopal Snacks Ltd
  34. GTL Infrastructure Ltd
  35. Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
  36. High Energy Batteries India Ltd
  37. Hindoostan Mills Ltd
  38. HLV Ltd
  39. HP Adhesives Ltd
  40. Huhtamaki India Ltd
  41. Indo Cotspin Ltd
  42. Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd
  43. INOX India Ltd
  44. JITF Infralogistics Ltd
  45. Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd
  46. Kalpataru Ltd
  47. Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd
  48. K.P.R. Mill Limited
  49. Kross Ltd
  50. Logica Infoway Ltd
  51. Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd
  52. Master Trust Ltd
  53. M & B Engineering Ltd
  54. Max Financial Services Ltd
  55. One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
  56. Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
  57. MTAR Technologies Ltd
  58. Mukat Pipes Ltd-$
  59. Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd
  60. Nazara Technologies Ltd
  61. Neuland Laboratories Ltd
  62. NIIT Learning Systems Ltd
  63. Novartis India Ltd
  64. NR Agarwal Industries Ltd
  65. Park Medi World Ltd
  66. Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd-$
  67. Pfizer Ltd
  68. Platinum Industries Ltd
  69. Prabhhans Industries Ltd
  70. Puretrop Fruits Ltd
  71. Radix Industries (India) Ltd
  72. Raj Television Network Ltd
  73. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd
  74. Religare Enterprises Ltd
  75. Raj Oil Mills Ltd
  76. Keystone Realtors Ltd
  77. Sacheta Metals Ltd
  78. Sagility Ltd
  79. Saurashtra Cement Ltd
  80. Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd
  81. Standard Industries Ltd
  82. SIL Investments Ltd
  83. SKF India (Industrial) Ltd
  84. Sodhani Capital Ltd
  85. Solid Stone Company Ltd
  86. Stove Kraft Ltd
  87. Subex Ltd
  88. Sugs Lloyd Ltd
  89. Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd-$
  90. Tata Power Company Ltd
  91. Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd
  92. Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
  93. Torrent Power Ltd
  94. Trescon Ltd
  95. TRF Ltd-$
  96. Trustedge Capital Ltd
  97. Ugar Sugar Works Ltd-$
  98. Ventive Hospitality Ltd
  99. V-Guard Industries Ltd
  100. Vidya Wires Ltd
  101. Vinati Organics Ltd-$
  102. Worth Peripherals Ltd
  103. Yash Innoventures Ltd
  104. ZF Steering Gear India Ltd-$

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Topics : Q4 Results Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Tata Power Dixon Technologies Berger Paints Pfizer

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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