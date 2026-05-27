Q4 results: GMR Airports, Cummins India, Physicswallah, 181 more on May 27
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Gillette India, PC Jeweller, Cello World, and Bata India are also to release their January-March earnings today
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
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GMR Airports, Gillette India, Cummins India, and Physicswallah are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include PC Jeweller, Cello World, Euro India Fresh Foods, Aditya Infotech, KIOCL, Bata India, and Gulf Oil Lubricants India.
ONGC Q4 result highlights
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent increase in its March quarter net profit at ₹6,649.97 crore, aided by higher oil and gas prices that offset a decline in production.
The company posted a net profit of ₹6,649.97 crore in the January-March quarter, the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with earnings of ₹6,448.28 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, profit declined sequentially from ₹8,371.85 crore reported in the preceding quarter, according to a stock exchange filing.
Revenue from operations rose marginally to ₹35,928.18 crore during the quarter under review, against ₹34,982.23 crore recorded in the fourth quarter of FY25. For the full 2025-26 fiscal year, ONGC reported a net profit of ₹32,894.02 crore, marking a decline of 7.6 per cent from ₹35,610.32 crore posted in FY25.
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During the March quarter, the company also wrote off ₹4,876.75 crore towards exploration well costs after the wells drilled failed to yield commercially viable hydrocarbon discoveries. In the corresponding quarter of the previous year, ONGC had written off ₹4,173.04 crore on account of unsuccessful exploration wells.
Stock Market on May 27
The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative start for the Nifty50 on Wednesday as oil prices rebounded amid lingering uncertainty over US-Iran talks. GIFT Nifty futures were quoted at 23,901, down 79 points.
In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi touched record highs, mirroring overnight gains on Wall Street driven by optimism around artificial intelligence-linked stocks. The Nikkei 225 rose 1.02 per cent, while the Kospi advanced 4.13 per cent.
Overnight, US equity indices also ended at record highs, supported by gains in technology stocks. The S&P 500 climbed 0.61 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.19 per cent.
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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 27
1 Cummins India
2 GMR Airports
3 Physicswallah
4 Aditya Infotech
5 Gillette India
6 KIOCL
7 Asahi India Glass
8 Elgi Equipments
9 Gabriel India
10 PG Electroplast
11 Esab India
12 Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
13 Bata India
14 PC Jeweller
15 Cello World
16 Varroc Engineering
17 Time Technoplast
18 Axiscades Technologies
19 Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
20 ISGEC Heavy Engineering
21 Sky Gold and Diamonds
22 FDC
23 Supriya Lifescience
24 Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
25 Gulf Oil Lubricants India
26 Goldiam International
27 Bannariamman Sugars
28 OnEMI Technology Solutions
29 National Fertilizers
30 Ashiana Housing
31 Indostar Capital Finance
32 Marine Electricals India
33 Marathon Nextgen Realty
34 West Coast Paper Mills
35 Ramky Infrastructure
36 Vadilal Industries
37 TVS Srichakra
38 Hikal
39 Ramco Industries
40 Jaykay Enterprises
41 HPL Electric and Power
42 DCX Systems
43 Arkade Developers
44 MM Forgings
45 ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS
46 Bajel Projects
47 TCI Express
48 Shalby
49 Arman Financial Services
50 Thejo Engineering
51 One Point One Solutions
52 Algoquant Fintech
53 iValue Infosolutions
54 Orient Technologies
55 NINtec SYSTEMS
56 Quadrant Future Tek
57 Macpower CNC Machines
58 Roto Pumps
59 Kapston Services
60 IZMO
61 GKW
62 Himatsingka Seide
63 Dharmaj Crop Guard
64 Regaal Resources
65 Munjal Auto Industries
66 Oriental Rail Infrastructure
67 Stanley Lifestyles
68 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
69 Sahasra Electronic Solutions
70 Bajaj Steel Industries
71 STEL Holdings
72 DPSC
73 Likhitha Infrastructure
74 Uni Abex Alloy Products
75 Uniphos Enterprises
76 Ritco Logistics
77 RNFI Services
78 Kamdhenu
79 Ganesh Benzoplast
80 Best Agrolife
81 Foce India
82 Supreme Power Equipment
83 Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
84 Euro India Fresh Foods
85 Empire Industries
86 Focus Lighting & Fixtures
87 Coffee Day Enterprises
88 BMW Ventures
89 Dhunseri Investments
90 RDB Infrastructure and Power
91 KELTECH Energies
92 ORIENT CERATECH
93 AB Cotspin India
94 Prevest Denpro
95 Singer India
96 Emami Realty
97 Suratwwala Business Group
98 Nimbus Projects
99 Nikhil Adhesives
100 Shivalik Rasayan
101 Kesoram Industries
102 ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
103 Delton Cables
104 Goodricke Group
105 Tiger Logistics India
106 Shreeji Global FMCG
107 Anjani Portland Cement
108 Shiv Texchem
109 Varvee Global
110 Andhra Petro
111 Apollo Sindoori Hotels
112 Mercantile Ventures
113 Bombay Oxygen Investments
114 Om Freight Forwarders
115 Mason Infratech
116 Cool Caps Industries
117 BCC Fuba India
118 U. Y. Fincorp
119 Nitin Castings
120 Empower India
121 KCP Sugar Ind Corp
122 VVIP Infratech
123 RDB Rasayans
124 Univastu India
125 Shardul Securities
126 Alfred Herbert (India)
127 Global Vectra Helicorp
128 Finbud Financial Services
129 Veer Global Infraconstruction
130 VIP Clothing
131 DSM Fresh Foods
132 Bimetal Bearings
133 Ramdevbaba Solvent
134 Shiva Texyarn
135 Cospower Engineering
136 Ucal
137 Brady and Morris Engineering Company
138 Emerald Finance
139 Surani Steel Tubes
140 Aspinwall and Company
141 Rex Pipes & Cables Industries
142 Star Delta Transformers
143 SC Agrotech
144 GLEN Industries
145 Paul Merchants
146 CHL
147 Worth Investment & Trading
148 Shri Dinesh Mills
149 GP Petroleums
150 Madhav Copper
151 Kanishk Steel Industries
152 Natural Capsules
153 BD Industries Pune
154 Shubhshree Biofuels Energy
155 Alan Scott Enterprises
156 Meta Infotech
157 EPW India
158 Ovobel Foods
159 Pervasive Commodities
160 Shyam Dhani Industries
161 Bal Pharma
162 Alphageo (India)
163 WH Brady and Company
164 Rappid Valves India
165 Spectrum Talent Management
166 Intrasoft Technologies
167 Achyut Healthcare
168 Lakshya Powertech
169 Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services
170 Krishanveer Forge
171 Thacker and Company
172 Nephro Care India
173 Magnum Ventures
174 Godavari Drugs
175 Viram Suvarn
176 Emiac Technologies
177 Party Cruisers
178 Purv Flexipack
179 Milgrey Finance & Investments
180 Concord Drugs
181 United Heat Transfer
182 Loyal Textiles Mills
183 Lovable Lingerie
184 Gautam Exim
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:03 AM IST