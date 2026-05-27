Q4 results: GMR Airports, Cummins India, Physicswallah, 181 more on May 27

GMR Airports, Gillette India, Cummins India, and Physicswallah are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include PC Jeweller, Cello World, Euro India Fresh Foods, Aditya Infotech, KIOCL, Bata India, and Gulf Oil Lubricants India.

ONGC Q4 result highlights

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent increase in its March quarter net profit at ₹6,649.97 crore, aided by higher oil and gas prices that offset a decline in production.

The company posted a net profit of ₹6,649.97 crore in the January-March quarter, the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with earnings of ₹6,448.28 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, profit declined sequentially from ₹8,371.85 crore reported in the preceding quarter, according to a stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose marginally to ₹35,928.18 crore during the quarter under review, against ₹34,982.23 crore recorded in the fourth quarter of FY25. For the full 2025-26 fiscal year, ONGC reported a net profit of ₹32,894.02 crore, marking a decline of 7.6 per cent from ₹35,610.32 crore posted in FY25.

During the March quarter, the company also wrote off ₹4,876.75 crore towards exploration well costs after the wells drilled failed to yield commercially viable hydrocarbon discoveries. In the corresponding quarter of the previous year, ONGC had written off ₹4,173.04 crore on account of unsuccessful exploration wells.

Stock Market on May 27

The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative start for the Nifty50 on Wednesday as oil prices rebounded amid lingering uncertainty over US-Iran talks. GIFT Nifty futures were quoted at 23,901, down 79 points.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi touched record highs, mirroring overnight gains on Wall Street driven by optimism around artificial intelligence-linked stocks. The Nikkei 225 rose 1.02 per cent, while the Kospi advanced 4.13 per cent.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates Overnight, US equity indices also ended at record highs, supported by gains in technology stocks. The S&P 500 climbed 0.61 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.19 per cent.

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 27

1 Cummins India

2 GMR Airports

3 Physicswallah

4 Aditya Infotech

5 Gillette India

6 KIOCL

7 Asahi India Glass

8 Elgi Equipments

9 Gabriel India

10 PG Electroplast

11 Esab India

12 Swan Defence and Heavy Industries

13 Bata India

14 PC Jeweller

15 Cello World

16 Varroc Engineering

17 Time Technoplast

18 Axiscades Technologies

19 Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys

20 ISGEC Heavy Engineering

21 Sky Gold and Diamonds

22 FDC

23 Supriya Lifescience

24 Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities

25 Gulf Oil Lubricants India

26 Goldiam International

27 Bannariamman Sugars

28 OnEMI Technology Solutions

29 National Fertilizers

30 Ashiana Housing

31 Indostar Capital Finance

32 Marine Electricals India

33 Marathon Nextgen Realty

34 West Coast Paper Mills

35 Ramky Infrastructure

36 Vadilal Industries

37 TVS Srichakra

38 Hikal

39 Ramco Industries

40 Jaykay Enterprises

41 HPL Electric and Power

42 DCX Systems

43 Arkade Developers

44 MM Forgings

45 ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS

46 Bajel Projects

47 TCI Express

48 Shalby

49 Arman Financial Services

50 Thejo Engineering

51 One Point One Solutions

52 Algoquant Fintech

53 iValue Infosolutions

54 Orient Technologies

55 NINtec SYSTEMS

56 Quadrant Future Tek

57 Macpower CNC Machines

58 Roto Pumps

59 Kapston Services

60 IZMO

61 GKW

62 Himatsingka Seide

63 Dharmaj Crop Guard

64 Regaal Resources

65 Munjal Auto Industries

66 Oriental Rail Infrastructure

67 Stanley Lifestyles

68 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

69 Sahasra Electronic Solutions

70 Bajaj Steel Industries

71 STEL Holdings

72 DPSC

73 Likhitha Infrastructure

74 Uni Abex Alloy Products

75 Uniphos Enterprises

76 Ritco Logistics

77 RNFI Services

78 Kamdhenu

79 Ganesh Benzoplast

80 Best Agrolife

81 Foce India

82 Supreme Power Equipment

83 Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals

84 Euro India Fresh Foods

85 Empire Industries

86 Focus Lighting & Fixtures

87 Coffee Day Enterprises

88 BMW Ventures

89 Dhunseri Investments

90 RDB Infrastructure and Power

91 KELTECH Energies

92 ORIENT CERATECH

93 AB Cotspin India

94 Prevest Denpro

95 Singer India

96 Emami Realty

97 Suratwwala Business Group

98 Nimbus Projects

99 Nikhil Adhesives

100 Shivalik Rasayan

101 Kesoram Industries

102 ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company

103 Delton Cables

104 Goodricke Group

105 Tiger Logistics India

106 Shreeji Global FMCG

107 Anjani Portland Cement

108 Shiv Texchem

109 Varvee Global

110 Andhra Petro

111 Apollo Sindoori Hotels

112 Mercantile Ventures

113 Bombay Oxygen Investments

114 Om Freight Forwarders

115 Mason Infratech

116 Cool Caps Industries

117 BCC Fuba India

118 U. Y. Fincorp

119 Nitin Castings

120 Empower India

121 KCP Sugar Ind Corp

122 VVIP Infratech

123 RDB Rasayans

124 Univastu India

125 Shardul Securities

126 Alfred Herbert (India)

127 Global Vectra Helicorp

128 Finbud Financial Services

129 Veer Global Infraconstruction

130 VIP Clothing

131 DSM Fresh Foods

132 Bimetal Bearings

133 Ramdevbaba Solvent

134 Shiva Texyarn

135 Cospower Engineering

136 Ucal

137 Brady and Morris Engineering Company

138 Emerald Finance

139 Surani Steel Tubes

140 Aspinwall and Company

141 Rex Pipes & Cables Industries

142 Star Delta Transformers

143 SC Agrotech

144 GLEN Industries

145 Paul Merchants

146 CHL

147 Worth Investment & Trading

148 Shri Dinesh Mills

149 GP Petroleums

150 Madhav Copper

151 Kanishk Steel Industries

152 Natural Capsules

153 BD Industries Pune

154 Shubhshree Biofuels Energy

155 Alan Scott Enterprises

156 Meta Infotech

157 EPW India

158 Ovobel Foods

159 Pervasive Commodities

160 Shyam Dhani Industries

161 Bal Pharma

162 Alphageo (India)

163 WH Brady and Company

164 Rappid Valves India

165 Spectrum Talent Management

166 Intrasoft Technologies

167 Achyut Healthcare

168 Lakshya Powertech

169 Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services

170 Krishanveer Forge

171 Thacker and Company

172 Nephro Care India

173 Magnum Ventures

174 Godavari Drugs

175 Viram Suvarn

176 Emiac Technologies

177 Party Cruisers

178 Purv Flexipack

179 Milgrey Finance & Investments

180 Concord Drugs

181 United Heat Transfer

182 Loyal Textiles Mills

183 Lovable Lingerie

184 Gautam Exim