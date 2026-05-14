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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results: HAL, JSW Steel, Voltas, and United Spirits among 138 on May 14

Q4 results: HAL, JSW Steel, Voltas, and United Spirits among 138 on May 14

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Apollo Tyres, Muthoot Finance, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles are also to release their January-March earnings today

q4 results today

Nifty50 and the Sensex traded higher as investors awaited the outcome of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: Reuters)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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Hindustan Aeronautics, JSW Steel, Voltas, United Spirits, Apollo Tyres, Muthoot Finance, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Siemens Energy India, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Chalet Hotels are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Clean Science and Technology, Data Patterns (India), Global Health (Medanta), Saregama India, Vishal Mega Mart, Allcargo Logistics, Caplin Point Laboratories, Carborundum Universal, Endurance Technologies, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Kalpataru Projects International, LT Foods, Nilkamal, Allied Blenders and Distillers, and Akums Drugs.

JSW Steel Q4 results preview

Brokerages expect a strong Q4FY26 performance, driven by improved realisations and stable volumes. Revenue is estimated to grow 10–12 per cent year-on-year, while Ebitda is projected to rise 27–29 per cent, supported by margin expansion as higher steel realisations offset cost pressures. 
 

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Profit is expected to jump 60–77 per cent year-on-year, aided by operating leverage and better pricing.
 
Analysts said a key monitorable during the earnings announcement will be management commentary on the BPSL stake sale.

Market overview for May 14

The Nifty50 and the Sensex traded higher as investors awaited the outcome of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. 
Around 9:30 am, the Nifty50 was up 140 points, or 0.60 per cent, at 23,555.65, while the Sensex gained 335.41 points, or 0.45 per cent, to trade at 75,013.06. 
Cipla, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone emerged as the top gainers in the Nifty50 index. 
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices advanced 0.49 per cent and 0.59 per cent, respectively.
 
Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare indices led gains, while the Nifty IT index was the top laggard.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 14
  1. Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd
  2. Abhinav Capital Services Ltd
  3. Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  4. Alivus Life Sciences Ltd
  5. Allcargo Logistics Ltd
  6. Andhra Paper Ltd
  7. Apollo Tyres Ltd
  8. Ashish Polyplast Ltd
  9. Atal Realtech Ltd
  10. Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd
  11. Aviva Industries Ltd
  12. Bambino Agro Industries Ltd
  13. Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd
  14. BN Rathi Securities Ltd
  15. Borana Weaves Ltd
  16. Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
  17. Carborundum Universal Ltd
  18. Ceinsys Tech Ltd
  19. Centum Electronics Ltd
  20. Chalet Hotels Ltd
  21. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
  22. Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd
  23. Clean Science and Technology Ltd
  24. CMS Info Systems Ltd
  25. Creative Newtech Ltd
  26. Comfort Fincap Ltd
  27. Comfort Intech Ltd-$
  28. Cubical Financial Services Ltd
  29. Data Patterns (India) Ltd
  30. Dilip Buildcon Ltd
  31. Deccan Gold Mines Ltd
  32. Deep Industries Ltd
  33. Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd
  34. Dynavision Ltd
  35. Elnet Technologies Ltd-$
  36. Emmsons International Ltd-$
  37. Endurance Technologies Ltd
  38. Siemens Energy India Ltd
  39. EPL Ltd
  40. Esha Media Research Ltd
  41. Fervent Synergies Ltd
  42. Fiberweb India Ltd
  43. Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd
  44. Forbes & Company Ltd-$
  45. Gala Precision Engineering Ltd
  46. Galaxy Surfactants Ltd
  47. Ganges Securities Ltd
  48. Gayatri Projects Ltd
  49. Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
  50. GG Automotive Gears Ltd
  51. Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd
  52. Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
  53. Graviss Hospitality Ltd
  54. GTL Ltd
  55. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
  56. Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd
  57. Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
  58. Hubtown Ltd
  59. Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
  60. India Finsec Ltd
  61. India Glycols Ltd
  62. Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd
  63. Indo Euro Indchem Ltd
  64. Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
  65. Jai Mata Glass Ltd
  66. J.G.Chemicals Ltd
  67. JSW Steel Ltd
  68. Jtekt India Ltd
  69. Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
  70. Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
  71. KRBL Ltd
  72. KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd
  73. Kunststoffe Industries Ltd
  74. Leel Electricals Ltd
  75. LT Foods Ltd
  76. Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd
  77. Matrimony.com Ltd
  78. Global Health Ltd (Medanta)
  79. Menon Bearings Ltd-$
  80. Meghmani Organics Ltd
  81. Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd
  82. Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd
  83. Mukand Ltd
  84. Muthoot Finance Ltd
  85. Mystic Electronics Ltd
  86. Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd-$
  87. NIIT Ltd
  88. Nilkamal Ltd
  89. Niyogin Fintech Ltd
  90. Omega Ag-Seeds Punjab Ltd
  91. Padmanabh Industries Ltd
  92. Paragon Finance Ltd
  93. Patel Engineering Ltd-$
  94. Pearl Global Industries Ltd
  95. Pitti Engineering Ltd-$
  96. P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
  97. Poddar Pigments Ltd-$
  98. Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd
  99. Pricol Ltd
  100. Prism Johnson Ltd
  101. PTL Enterprises Ltd-$
  102. Raj Rayon Industries Ltd-$
  103. Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
  104. RBZ Jewellers Ltd
  105. Resonance Specialties Ltd-$
  106. Rashi Peripherals Ltd
  107. Sai Life Sciences Ltd
  108. Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd
  109. Saregama India Ltd
  110. Saptak Chem And Business Ltd
  111. Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  112. Standard Engineering Technology Ltd
  113. Sheela Foam Ltd
  114. Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd
  115. Shadowfax Technologies Ltd
  116. Sharp India Ltd
  117. Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd
  118. Shubham Polyspin Ltd
  119. Simmonds Marshall Ltd
  120. Share Samadhan Ltd
  121. Sundaram-Clayton Ltd
  122. TD Power Systems Ltd
  123. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd
  124. Transindia Real Estate Ltd
  125. United Spirits Ltd
  126. Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd
  127. Valiant Laboratories Ltd
  128. Venkys (India) Ltd
  129. Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  130. Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd-$
  131. Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
  132. Voltas Ltd
  133. Vraj Iron And Steel Ltd
  134. Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd
  135. Welspun Enterprises Ltd
  136. Winsome Textile Industries Ltd-$
  137. Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd
  138. W. S. Industries (India) Ltd-$
 

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Topics : Q4 Results Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL JSW steel Voltas United Spirits Tata Motors corporate earnings

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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