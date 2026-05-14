Q4 results: HAL, JSW Steel, Voltas, and United Spirits among 138 on May 14
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Apollo Tyres, Muthoot Finance, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles are also to release their January-March earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Hindustan Aeronautics, JSW Steel, Voltas, United Spirits, Apollo Tyres, Muthoot Finance, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Siemens Energy India, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Chalet Hotels are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Clean Science and Technology, Data Patterns (India), Global Health (Medanta), Saregama India, Vishal Mega Mart, Allcargo Logistics, Caplin Point Laboratories, Carborundum Universal, Endurance Technologies, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Kalpataru Projects International, LT Foods, Nilkamal, Allied Blenders and Distillers, and Akums Drugs.
JSW Steel Q4 results preview
Brokerages expect a strong Q4FY26 performance, driven by improved realisations and stable volumes. Revenue is estimated to grow 10–12 per cent year-on-year, while Ebitda is projected to rise 27–29 per cent, supported by margin expansion as higher steel realisations offset cost pressures.
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Profit is expected to jump 60–77 per cent year-on-year, aided by operating leverage and better pricing.
Analysts said a key monitorable during the earnings announcement will be management commentary on the BPSL stake sale.
Market overview for May 14
The Nifty50 and the Sensex traded higher as investors awaited the outcome of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Around 9:30 am, the Nifty50 was up 140 points, or 0.60 per cent, at 23,555.65, while the Sensex gained 335.41 points, or 0.45 per cent, to trade at 75,013.06.
Cipla, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone emerged as the top gainers in the Nifty50 index.
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices advanced 0.49 per cent and 0.59 per cent, respectively.
Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare indices led gains, while the Nifty IT index was the top laggard.
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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 14
- Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd
- Abhinav Capital Services Ltd
- Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Alivus Life Sciences Ltd
- Allcargo Logistics Ltd
- Andhra Paper Ltd
- Apollo Tyres Ltd
- Ashish Polyplast Ltd
- Atal Realtech Ltd
- Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd
- Aviva Industries Ltd
- Bambino Agro Industries Ltd
- Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd
- BN Rathi Securities Ltd
- Borana Weaves Ltd
- Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
- Carborundum Universal Ltd
- Ceinsys Tech Ltd
- Centum Electronics Ltd
- Chalet Hotels Ltd
- Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
- Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd
- Clean Science and Technology Ltd
- CMS Info Systems Ltd
- Creative Newtech Ltd
- Comfort Fincap Ltd
- Comfort Intech Ltd-$
- Cubical Financial Services Ltd
- Data Patterns (India) Ltd
- Dilip Buildcon Ltd
- Deccan Gold Mines Ltd
- Deep Industries Ltd
- Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd
- Dynavision Ltd
- Elnet Technologies Ltd-$
- Emmsons International Ltd-$
- Endurance Technologies Ltd
- Siemens Energy India Ltd
- EPL Ltd
- Esha Media Research Ltd
- Fervent Synergies Ltd
- Fiberweb India Ltd
- Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd
- Forbes & Company Ltd-$
- Gala Precision Engineering Ltd
- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd
- Ganges Securities Ltd
- Gayatri Projects Ltd
- Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
- GG Automotive Gears Ltd
- Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd
- Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
- Graviss Hospitality Ltd
- GTL Ltd
- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
- Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd
- Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
- Hubtown Ltd
- Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
- India Finsec Ltd
- India Glycols Ltd
- Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd
- Indo Euro Indchem Ltd
- Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
- Jai Mata Glass Ltd
- J.G.Chemicals Ltd
- JSW Steel Ltd
- Jtekt India Ltd
- Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
- Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
- KRBL Ltd
- KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd
- Kunststoffe Industries Ltd
- Leel Electricals Ltd
- LT Foods Ltd
- Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd
- Matrimony.com Ltd
- Global Health Ltd (Medanta)
- Menon Bearings Ltd-$
- Meghmani Organics Ltd
- Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd
- Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd
- Mukand Ltd
- Muthoot Finance Ltd
- Mystic Electronics Ltd
- Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd-$
- NIIT Ltd
- Nilkamal Ltd
- Niyogin Fintech Ltd
- Omega Ag-Seeds Punjab Ltd
- Padmanabh Industries Ltd
- Paragon Finance Ltd
- Patel Engineering Ltd-$
- Pearl Global Industries Ltd
- Pitti Engineering Ltd-$
- P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
- Poddar Pigments Ltd-$
- Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd
- Pricol Ltd
- Prism Johnson Ltd
- PTL Enterprises Ltd-$
- Raj Rayon Industries Ltd-$
- Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
- RBZ Jewellers Ltd
- Resonance Specialties Ltd-$
- Rashi Peripherals Ltd
- Sai Life Sciences Ltd
- Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd
- Saregama India Ltd
- Saptak Chem And Business Ltd
- Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Standard Engineering Technology Ltd
- Sheela Foam Ltd
- Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd
- Shadowfax Technologies Ltd
- Sharp India Ltd
- Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd
- Shubham Polyspin Ltd
- Simmonds Marshall Ltd
- Share Samadhan Ltd
- Sundaram-Clayton Ltd
- TD Power Systems Ltd
- Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd
- Transindia Real Estate Ltd
- United Spirits Ltd
- Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd
- Valiant Laboratories Ltd
- Venkys (India) Ltd
- Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd-$
- Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
- Voltas Ltd
- Vraj Iron And Steel Ltd
- Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd
- Welspun Enterprises Ltd
- Winsome Textile Industries Ltd-$
- Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd
- W. S. Industries (India) Ltd-$
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Topics : Q4 Results Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL JSW steel Voltas United Spirits Tata Motors corporate earnings
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST