Q4 results: Indian Oil, Ola Electric, IGL, JSW Cement, 94 more on May 18

Indian Oil Corporation, Astral, Triveni Turbine, Zydus Wellness, Ola Electric Mobility, Afcons Infrastructure, DOMS Industries, Indraprastha Gas, GE Vernova T&D India, Strides Pharma Science, VRL Logistics, Rishabh Instruments, Timken India, JK Paper, and JSW Cement are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Apollo Micro Systems, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Puravankara, Monte Carlo Fashions, OnMobile Global, Electrosteel Castings, Subros, Visaka Industries, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers, GPT Healthcare, HLE Glascoat, Manba Finance, BLS E-Services, and 63 Moons Technologies.

Vodafone Idea Q4 result highlights

Vodafone Idea reported a net profit of ₹51,970 crore for Q4FY26, driven by a one-time exceptional gain of ₹58,116 crore following government relief on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and future AGR liabilities.

The telecom operator posted its first reported profit since the 2018 merger on the back of these exceptional gains. On a like-to-like basis, however, losses narrowed to ₹5,515 crore from ₹7,167 crore a year earlier and ₹5,286 crore in the previous quarter.

The Aditya Birla Group will infuse ₹4,730 crore into the company through Singapore-based Suryaja Investments Pte Ltd, which will acquire a 3.82 per cent stake.

Stock Market overview for May 18

The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell sharply in early trade as rising oil prices and renewed tensions between the US and Iran weighed on investor sentiment.

At 9:18 am, the NSE Nifty50 slipped 245.40 points, or 1.04 per cent, to trade around the 23,392 level. The BSE Sensex declined 807.16 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 74,430.83.

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that time was “ticking fast” for Iran , warning that if Tehran failed to make a decision soon, “nothing will be left”.

Asian markets also traded lower amid concerns over escalating tensions in West Asia following Trump’s remarks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were down 1.06 per cent and 1.09 per cent, respectively.

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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 18