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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results: Indian Oil, Ola Electric, IGL, JSW Cement, 94 more on May 18

Q4 results: Indian Oil, Ola Electric, IGL, JSW Cement, 94 more on May 18

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Astral, Triveni Turbine, Zydus Wellness, DOMS Industries, Strides Pharma Science, and JK Paper are also to release their January-March earnings today

q4 results today

The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell sharply in early trade as rising oil prices and renewed tensions between the US and Iran weighed on investor sentiment

Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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Indian Oil Corporation, Astral, Triveni Turbine, Zydus Wellness, Ola Electric Mobility, Afcons Infrastructure, DOMS Industries, Indraprastha Gas, GE Vernova T&D India, Strides Pharma Science, VRL Logistics, Rishabh Instruments, Timken India, JK Paper, and JSW Cement are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Apollo Micro Systems, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Puravankara, Monte Carlo Fashions, OnMobile Global, Electrosteel Castings, Subros, Visaka Industries, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers, GPT Healthcare, HLE Glascoat, Manba Finance, BLS E-Services, and 63 Moons Technologies.
 
Vodafone Idea Q4 result highlights
 
 
Vodafone Idea reported a net profit of ₹51,970 crore for Q4FY26, driven by a one-time exceptional gain of ₹58,116 crore following government relief on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and future AGR liabilities. 

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  The telecom operator posted its first reported profit since the 2018 merger on the back of these exceptional gains. On a like-to-like basis, however, losses narrowed to ₹5,515 crore from ₹7,167 crore a year earlier and ₹5,286 crore in the previous quarter.
 
The Aditya Birla Group will infuse ₹4,730 crore into the company through Singapore-based Suryaja Investments Pte Ltd, which will acquire a 3.82 per cent stake.
 
Stock Market overview for May 18 
The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell sharply in early trade as rising oil prices and renewed tensions between the US and Iran weighed on investor sentiment. 
At 9:18 am, the NSE Nifty50 slipped 245.40 points, or 1.04 per cent, to trade around the 23,392 level. The BSE Sensex declined 807.16 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 74,430.83. 
US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that time was “ticking fast” for Iran, warning that if Tehran failed to make a decision soon, “nothing will be left”. 
Asian markets also traded lower amid concerns over escalating tensions in West Asia following Trump’s remarks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were down 1.06 per cent and 1.09 per cent, respectively.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 18
  1. 63 Moons Technologies Ltd
  2. Afcons Infrastructure Ltd
  3. AJAX Engineering Ltd
  4. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd
  5. Antariksh Industries Ltd
  6. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
  7. Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd
  8. Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd
  9. ASI Industries Ltd
  10. Astral Ltd
  11. Atlantaa Ltd
  12. BKM Industries Ltd
  13. BEML Land Assets Ltd
  14. BLS E-Services Ltd
  15. Bodhtree Consulting Ltd
  16. Bombay Talkies Ltd
  17. Bharat Parenterals Ltd
  18. Burnpur Cement Ltd
  19. Cantabil Retail India Ltd
  20. Chemkart India Ltd
  21. Clio Infotech Ltd
  22. John Cockerill India Ltd-$
  23. Crysdale Industries Ltd
  24. Capital Trade Links Ltd
  25. Cupid Breweries And Distilleries Ltd
  26. Danube Industries Ltd
  27. Diamines & Chemicals Ltd-$
  28. Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd
  29. Digitide Solutions Ltd
  30. DOMS Industries Ltd
  31. DRC Systems India Ltd
  32. Easy Fincorp Ltd
  33. Electrosteel Castings Ltd
  34. Emerald Leisures Ltd
  35. Esquire Money Guarantees Ltd
  36. Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd
  37. Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd
  38. Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd
  39. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
  40. Goel Construction Company Ltd
  41. GPT Healthcare Ltd
  42. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
  43. HLE Glascoat Ltd
  44. HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd
  45. Indraprastha Gas Ltd
  46. IG Petrochemicals Ltd
  47. Integra Capital Ltd
  48. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
  49. Jain Resource Recycling Ltd
  50. Jattashankar Industries Ltd
  51. Jhandewalas Foods Ltd
  52. JK Paper Ltd
  53. JSW Cement Ltd
  54. KK Shah Hospitals Ltd
  55. K M Sugar Mills Ltd
  56. Kundan Minerals And Metals Ltd
  57. Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd-$
  58. Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd
  59. Manba Finance Ltd
  60. Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd
  61. Nelcast Ltd
  62. Neogem India Ltd
  63. Ola Electric Mobility Ltd
  64. Olympic Cards Ltd
  65. OnMobile Global Ltd
  66. The Phosphate Company Ltd
  67. Promact Plastics Ltd
  68. Puravankara Ltd
  69. Pyxis Finvest Ltd
  70. Rama Phosphates Ltd
  71. Rishabh Instruments Ltd
  72. Rose Merc Ltd
  73. Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd
  74. Seamec Ltd
  75. Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd
  76. Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd
  77. Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd
  78. Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd
  79. Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
  80. Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd
  81. Strides Pharma Science Ltd
  82. Seshaasai Technologies Ltd
  83. Baazar Style Retail Ltd
  84. Subros Ltd
  85. Sunsky Logistics Ltd
  86. Super Sales India Ltd-$
  87. Telge Projects Ltd
  88. Tera Software Ltd
  89. TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd
  90. Timken India Ltd
  91. Triveni Turbine Ltd
  92. Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals And Fertilizers Ltd
  93. Unjha Formulations Ltd
  94. Vibrant Global Capital Ltd
  95. Visaka Industries Ltd
  96. VRL Logistics Ltd
  97. Yasho Industries Ltd
  98. Zydus Wellness Ltd-$
 

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Topics : Q4 Results Indian Oil Corporation Ola Electric Mobility Indraprastha Gas Ltd JSW Cement

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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