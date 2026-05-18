Q4 results: Indian Oil, Ola Electric, IGL, JSW Cement, 94 more on May 18
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Astral, Triveni Turbine, Zydus Wellness, DOMS Industries, Strides Pharma Science, and JK Paper are also to release their January-March earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Indian Oil Corporation, Astral, Triveni Turbine, Zydus Wellness, Ola Electric Mobility, Afcons Infrastructure, DOMS Industries, Indraprastha Gas, GE Vernova T&D India, Strides Pharma Science, VRL Logistics, Rishabh Instruments, Timken India, JK Paper, and JSW Cement are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Apollo Micro Systems, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Puravankara, Monte Carlo Fashions, OnMobile Global, Electrosteel Castings, Subros, Visaka Industries, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers, GPT Healthcare, HLE Glascoat, Manba Finance, BLS E-Services, and 63 Moons Technologies.
Vodafone Idea Q4 result highlights
Vodafone Idea reported a net profit of ₹51,970 crore for Q4FY26, driven by a one-time exceptional gain of ₹58,116 crore following government relief on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and future AGR liabilities.
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The telecom operator posted its first reported profit since the 2018 merger on the back of these exceptional gains. On a like-to-like basis, however, losses narrowed to ₹5,515 crore from ₹7,167 crore a year earlier and ₹5,286 crore in the previous quarter.
The Aditya Birla Group will infuse ₹4,730 crore into the company through Singapore-based Suryaja Investments Pte Ltd, which will acquire a 3.82 per cent stake.
Stock Market overview for May 18
The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell sharply in early trade as rising oil prices and renewed tensions between the US and Iran weighed on investor sentiment.
At 9:18 am, the NSE Nifty50 slipped 245.40 points, or 1.04 per cent, to trade around the 23,392 level. The BSE Sensex declined 807.16 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 74,430.83.
US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that time was “ticking fast” for Iran, warning that if Tehran failed to make a decision soon, “nothing will be left”.
Asian markets also traded lower amid concerns over escalating tensions in West Asia following Trump’s remarks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were down 1.06 per cent and 1.09 per cent, respectively.
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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 18
- 63 Moons Technologies Ltd
- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd
- AJAX Engineering Ltd
- Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd
- Antariksh Industries Ltd
- Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
- Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd
- Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd
- ASI Industries Ltd
- Astral Ltd
- Atlantaa Ltd
- BKM Industries Ltd
- BEML Land Assets Ltd
- BLS E-Services Ltd
- Bodhtree Consulting Ltd
- Bombay Talkies Ltd
- Bharat Parenterals Ltd
- Burnpur Cement Ltd
- Cantabil Retail India Ltd
- Chemkart India Ltd
- Clio Infotech Ltd
- John Cockerill India Ltd-$
- Crysdale Industries Ltd
- Capital Trade Links Ltd
- Cupid Breweries And Distilleries Ltd
- Danube Industries Ltd
- Diamines & Chemicals Ltd-$
- Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd
- Digitide Solutions Ltd
- DOMS Industries Ltd
- DRC Systems India Ltd
- Easy Fincorp Ltd
- Electrosteel Castings Ltd
- Emerald Leisures Ltd
- Esquire Money Guarantees Ltd
- Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd
- Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd
- Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd
- Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
- Goel Construction Company Ltd
- GPT Healthcare Ltd
- GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
- HLE Glascoat Ltd
- HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd
- Indraprastha Gas Ltd
- IG Petrochemicals Ltd
- Integra Capital Ltd
- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
- Jain Resource Recycling Ltd
- Jattashankar Industries Ltd
- Jhandewalas Foods Ltd
- JK Paper Ltd
- JSW Cement Ltd
- KK Shah Hospitals Ltd
- K M Sugar Mills Ltd
- Kundan Minerals And Metals Ltd
- Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd-$
- Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd
- Manba Finance Ltd
- Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd
- Nelcast Ltd
- Neogem India Ltd
- Ola Electric Mobility Ltd
- Olympic Cards Ltd
- OnMobile Global Ltd
- The Phosphate Company Ltd
- Promact Plastics Ltd
- Puravankara Ltd
- Pyxis Finvest Ltd
- Rama Phosphates Ltd
- Rishabh Instruments Ltd
- Rose Merc Ltd
- Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd
- Seamec Ltd
- Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd
- Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd
- Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd
- Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
- Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd
- Strides Pharma Science Ltd
- Seshaasai Technologies Ltd
- Baazar Style Retail Ltd
- Subros Ltd
- Sunsky Logistics Ltd
- Super Sales India Ltd-$
- Telge Projects Ltd
- Tera Software Ltd
- TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd
- Timken India Ltd
- Triveni Turbine Ltd
- Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals And Fertilizers Ltd
- Unjha Formulations Ltd
- Vibrant Global Capital Ltd
- Visaka Industries Ltd
- VRL Logistics Ltd
- Yasho Industries Ltd
- Zydus Wellness Ltd-$
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:31 AM IST