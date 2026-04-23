Thursday, April 23, 2026 | 08:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results: Infosys, Tata Capital, Union Bank among 30 firms on April 23

Q4 results: Infosys, Tata Capital, Union Bank among 30 firms on April 23

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Adani Energy Solutions, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, LTM, and Indian Energy Exchange are also to release their January-March earnings today

BSE, Stock Markets

The futures were quoted at 24,206, down 179 points or 0.73 per cent at around 8:00 am.

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 8:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Q4 results today, April 23: Infosys, Adani Energy Solutions, Tata Capital, Union Bank of India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and LTM are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Thursday.  
Some other firms that will announce their Q4 results today include BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Mahindra Logistics, UTI Asset Management Company, Hindustan Composites, Indian Energy Exchange, and Tips Music. 

Infosys Q4 preview

Infosys is set to announce its January–March quarter (Q4 FY26) results on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate the company’s net profit at an average of ₹7,508.6 crore, reflecting a 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase from ₹7,218 crore in the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, profit after tax (PAT) is expected to decline 1.5 per cent from ₹7,625 crore reported in Q3 FY26. 
 
Revenue for the quarter is projected to rise around 13.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹46,567 crore, compared to ₹40,925 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is likely to grow 2 per cent from ₹45,479 crore in the previous quarter.  READ | Infosys Q4 preview: PAT may slip 2% QoQ; Iran war, GenAI impact eyed

Tech Mahindra Q4 results highlights 

 
Tech Mahindra reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,353.8 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, marking a 16 per cent increase from ₹1,166.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 20.6 per cent. 

Also Read

Axis Bank Q4 results preview

Axis Bank Q4 results preview: Profit, NIM, dividend, fund raise on radar

NSE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Nikkei 225 & Kospi hit fresh highs

Stocks to watch, april 23, 2026

Stocks to Watch today, Apr 23: SBI Life, Trent, Infosys, BEL, L&T Tech

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot

Hot & humid days ahead: IMD warns of heatwave across India till Apr 26

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: Net profit rises 16% to ₹1,354 cr, revenue up 13%

Revenue for the quarter grew 12.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹15,076 crore, while on a quarter-on-quarter basis, it increased 4.74 per cent. The company’s performance fell short of Bloomberg estimates on net profit but exceeded expectations on revenue. Bloomberg had projected revenue at ₹14,776 crore and net profit at ₹1,509.4 crore.

Trent Q4 results highlights 

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹311.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing. Trent operates retail formats under brands such as Westside, Zudio, and Star. 
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 19.23 per cent to ₹5,027.99 crore during the March quarter, compared to ₹4,216.94 crore a year earlier. The company’s total expenses increased 16.7 per cent to ₹4,520.95 crore in Q4 FY26. Meanwhile, total consolidated income, including other income, stood at ₹5,055.90 crore, marking a 17.8 per cent year-on-year growth during the quarter.

Stock Market overview for April 23

The GIFT Nifty signalled a weak start for the Nifty50, even as global equities extended a record rally on optimism around an indefinite ceasefire between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 24,206, down 179 points or 0.73 per cent at around 8:00 am.  
Most Asian markets, however, gave up early gains as investors reassessed the situation in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi touched fresh highs. While the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.47 per cent after initial gains, the Kospi remained up 1.38 per cent. 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of companies releasing Q4 results today, April 23

  1. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
  2. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
  3. Aurum PropTech Ltd
  4. BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd
  5. Choice International Ltd
  6. CIE Automotive India Ltd
  7. Cyient Ltd
  8. Gujarat Hotels Ltd
  9. Hindustan Composites Ltd
  10. Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
  11. Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
  12. Infosys Ltd
  13. Jonjua Overseas Ltd
  14. Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
  15. LTM Ltd
  16. Mahindra Logistics Ltd
  17. Morarka Finance Ltd
  18. Onix Solar Energy Ltd
  19. PAE Ltd
  20. PH Capital Ltd
  21. Rajesh Power Services Ltd
  22. Sumeru Industries Ltd
  23. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd
  24. Tata Capital Ltd
  25. Techindia Nirman Ltd
  26. Tips Music Ltd
  27. Toyam Sports Ltd
  28. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
  29. Union Bank of India
  30. UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

More From This Section

L&T Technology Services ltts

LTTS Q4FY26 results: Profit rises 6.75% to ₹332 cr, revenue up 8.3% Y-o-Y

trent ltd, tata group's retail arm

Trent Q4FY26 results: Profit jumps 32.6% to ₹413 cr; board okays dividend

Tata Communications

Tata Communications Q4 results: Revenue rises 9.4% to ₹6,554 crore

SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Q4 net profit slips 1.1% to ₹804 cr; premium income rises 16%

havells

Havells India Q4 results: Profit rises 40% to ₹723 crore on strong demand

Topics : Q4 Results Tata Capital Infosys Union Bank of India UTI Asset Management Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q4 Results Stocks to BuyTech Mahindra Q4 Results PreviewHCL Tech Q4 ResultsUP Board 10, 12 Result 2026 TomorrowTrump Iran WarningQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table