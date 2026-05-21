Q4 results: ITC, Nykaa, LIC, MTNL, Aurobindo Pharma, and 181 more on May 21
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Max Healthcare, Gail (India), Prestige Estates, Sun TV, Bikaji Foods International, Quick Heal and Icra are also to release their January-March earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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ITC, Aurobindo Pharma, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Max Healthcare Institute, Gail (India), Emami, Prestige Estates Projects, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Page Industries, Honasa Consumer, Ashoka Buildcon, VA Tech Wabag, Sun TV Network, Quick Heal Technologies, Ramco Systems, RateGain Travel Technologies, Bikaji Foods International, Datamatics Global Services, Engineers India, and Icra are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Welspun Corp, Dr. Agarwals Health Care, Le Travenues Technology, Flair Writing Industries, Laxmi Organic Industries, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, GMM Pfaudler, Hindustan Foods, Nucleus Software Exports, Repco Home Finance, Reliance Power, Spencers Retail, UFO Moviez India, Windlas Biotech, Allied Digital Services, Bodal Chemicals, Centrum Capital, Happy Forgings, Lux Industries, and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL).
ITC Q4 results preview
ITC Limited is expected to report low single-digit growth in Q4FY26, with cigarette volumes likely to remain subdued, according to brokerage estimates.
Analysts believe the ongoing geopolitical tensions are unlikely to have a material impact on staple companies such as ITC in the March quarter, given their limited exposure to West Asia.
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Key monitorables for the quarter will include management commentary on recent cigarette taxation changes, cigarette demand trends, FMCG growth, and the outlook for the paper business. Alongside the results, ITC’s board will also consider a proposal for a final dividend for FY26.
Nykaa Q4 results preview
FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of Nykaa is expected to post a rise in net profit of 226.44 per cent year-on-year to an average of ₹65.06 crore, compared with ₹19.93 crore a year ago. However, sequentially, profit after tax (PAT) is likely to decline 17 per cent from ₹78.8 crore in Q3FY26.
Revenue for the quarter is estimated to rise around 27 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,613 crore from ₹2,061.8 crore, while on a quarter-on-quarter basis it may fall 9 per cent from ₹2,873.3 crore.
Key monitorables include demand trends in the beauty and personal care segment, brand expansion, contribution from House of Nykaa across categories, and margin outlook.
Stock Market overview for May 21
The GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start for the Nifty50, tracking gains in global equities amid rising hopes of a peace agreement between the US and Iran. Around 8:30, the futures were quoted at 23,815, up 146 points.
US President Donald Trump said his administration was in the final stages of negotiations with Iran, according to a White House pool report, raising expectations of easing tensions in West Asia and a possible resolution to energy supply disruptions.
Asian markets traded mostly higher on Thursday morning as risk sentiment improved. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged over 3 per cent after data showed exports grew at their fastest pace since January. South Korea’s Kospi jumped more than 6 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.5 per cent.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 21
- Aayush Art And Bullion Ltd
- ADC India Communications Ltd-$
- Adeshwar Meditex Ltd
- Admach Systems Ltd
- Allied Digital Services Ltd
- Dr. Agarwals Health Care Ltd
- Akshar Spintex Ltd
- AksharChem India Ltd-$
- Alphalogic Industries Ltd
- Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd
- Antariksh Industries Ltd
- Arex Industries Ltd
- Arihant Capital Markets Ltd
- Aryaman Financial Services Ltd
- Ashiana Ispat Ltd
- Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
- Allcargo Terminals Ltd
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
- Autoriders International Ltd
- Axis Solutions Ltd
- Baba Arts Ltd-$
- Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd
- BDH Industries Ltd
- BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
- Bikaji Foods International Ltd
- Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd
- BNR Udyog Ltd
- Bodal Chemicals Ltd
- Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd
- Century Enka Ltd
- Centrum Capital Ltd
- Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd
- Cheviot Company Ltd-$
- Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd
- Covidh Technologies Ltd
- Datamatics Global Services Ltd
- DCM Shriram International Ltd
- Dee Development Engineers Ltd
- Digidrive Distributors Ltd
- Dolat Algotech Ltd
- D.P. Abhushan Ltd
- Dalal Street Investments Ltd
- Duroply Industries Ltd
- East Buildtech Ltd
- Electrotherm (India) Ltd
- Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd
- Emami Ltd-$
- Engineers India Ltd
- Filmcity Media Ltd
- Flair Writing Industries Ltd
- Flomic Global Logistics Ltd
- Franklin Leasing and Finance Ltd
- Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd
- Gail (India) Ltd
- Gamco Ltd
- Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd
- Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Gayatri Sugars Ltd
- GCCL Construction & Realities Ltd
- Gem Aromatics Ltd
- Genpharmasec Ltd
- Glittek Granites Ltd
- GMM Pfaudler Ltd
- GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd
- Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd
- Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd
- Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd
- Haldyn Glass Ltd-$
- Happy Forgings Ltd
- Hawa Engineers Ltd
- Hindustan Foods Ltd
- Honasa Consumer Ltd
- Hybrid Financial Services Ltd
- ICRA Ltd
- Igarashi Motors India Ltd
- IGC Industries Ltd
- India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd-$
- Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd-$
- Indo Farm Equipment Ltd
- ITC Ltd
- India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd
- IVP Ltd
- Le Travenues Technology Ltd
- Jagjanani Textiles Ltd
- Jamshri Realty Ltd-$
- Jigar Cables Ltd
- Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd
- JSW Cement Ltd
- Juniper Hotels Ltd
- KD Leisures Ltd
- Khandwala Securities Ltd
- Khoobsurat Ltd
- Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd-$
- Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd
- Laxmi Dental Ltd
- Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd
- LG Electronics India Ltd
- Life Insurance Corporation of India
- Link Pharma Chem Ltd
- Lux Industries Ltd
- Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd
- Madhusudan Industries Ltd
- Manali Petrochemicals Ltd
- Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
- Medi Caps Ltd-$
- Medico Remedies Ltd
- Megastar Foods Ltd
- MPIL Corporation Ltd
- Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd
- Mufin Green Finance Ltd
- Credo Brands Marketing Ltd
- Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd
- Navneet Education Ltd
- NCC Bluewater Products Ltd
- NGL Fine Chem Ltd
- NHC Foods Ltd
- Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd
- Nucleus Software Exports Ltd
- FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa)
- OCCL Ltd
- Oil Country Tubular Ltd
- Page Industries Ltd
- Polychem Ltd
- Polymechplast Machines Ltd
- Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd
- Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
- Prismx Global Ventures Ltd
- Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
- Quintegra Solutions Ltd
- Music Broadcast Ltd
- Ramco Systems Ltd
- RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd
- Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd
- Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd
- Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd
- Repco Home Finance Ltd
- Ritesh International Ltd
- Rossell India Ltd
- Reliance Power Ltd
- RPSG Ventures Ltd
- Rajputana Stainless Ltd
- South Asian Enterprises Ltd
- Samhi Hotels Ltd
- Sandhar Technologies Ltd
- Sanghvi Brands Ltd
- Scarnose International Ltd
- Sheetal Cool Products Ltd
- Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
- Shakti Press Ltd
- Shanti Gold International Ltd
- Sharda Motor Industries Ltd
- Shree Securities Ltd
- Sabrimala Industries India Ltd
- Sinclairs Hotels Ltd-$
- Southern Latex Ltd
- Spencers Retail Ltd
- Sudeep Pharma Ltd
- Sun Retail Ltd
- Sun TV Network Ltd
- Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd
- Swelect Energy Systems Ltd-$
- TGV Sraac Ltd
- TGV Sraac Ltd
- Transcorp International Ltd
- Trejhara Solutions Ltd
- T T Ltd-$
- Twin Roses Trades & Agencies Ltd
- UFO Moviez India Ltd
- United Drilling Tools Ltd
- Urja Global Ltd
- Vaibhav Global Ltd
- Vani Commercials Ltd
- Varun Mercantile Ltd
- Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd
- Rekvina Laboratories Ltd
- VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd
- VA Tech Wabag Ltd
- Wakefit Innovations Ltd
- Welspun Corp Ltd
- WeWork India Management Ltd
- Windlas Biotech Ltd
- Western Ministil Ltd
- Woodsvilla Ltd
- Xchanging Solutions Ltd
- Hindustan Housing Company Ltd
- Zodiac Ventures Ltd
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Topics : Q4 Results ITC ITC Ltd LIC Life Insurance Corporation Aurobindo Pharma Nykaa BS Web Reports
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:14 AM IST