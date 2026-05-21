Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results: ITC, Nykaa, LIC, MTNL, Aurobindo Pharma, and 181 more on May 21

Q4 results: ITC, Nykaa, LIC, MTNL, Aurobindo Pharma, and 181 more on May 21

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Max Healthcare, Gail (India), Prestige Estates, Sun TV, Bikaji Foods International, Quick Heal and Icra are also to release their January-March earnings today

q4 results today

The GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start for the Nifty50, tracking gains in global equities amid rising hopes of a peace agreement between the US and Iran (Photo: Reuters)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ITC, Aurobindo Pharma, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Max Healthcare Institute, Gail (India), Emami, Prestige Estates Projects, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Page Industries, Honasa Consumer, Ashoka Buildcon, VA Tech Wabag, Sun TV Network, Quick Heal Technologies, Ramco Systems, RateGain Travel Technologies, Bikaji Foods International, Datamatics Global Services, Engineers India, and Icra are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Welspun Corp, Dr. Agarwals Health Care, Le Travenues Technology, Flair Writing Industries, Laxmi Organic Industries, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, GMM Pfaudler, Hindustan Foods, Nucleus Software Exports, Repco Home Finance, Reliance Power, Spencers Retail, UFO Moviez India, Windlas Biotech, Allied Digital Services, Bodal Chemicals, Centrum Capital, Happy Forgings, Lux Industries, and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL).
 
 
ITC Q4 results preview
 
ITC Limited is expected to report low single-digit growth in Q4FY26, with cigarette volumes likely to remain subdued, according to brokerage estimates.
 
Analysts believe the ongoing geopolitical tensions are unlikely to have a material impact on staple companies such as ITC in the March quarter, given their limited exposure to West Asia. 

Also Read

stock market highlights

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts at pre-open, Nifty above 23,800; Asia markets advance

Ola Electric share price

Why analysts are saying 'Sell' Ola Electric shares after Q4FY26 results

SpaceX, Elon Musk

Elon Musk's SpaceX files for IPO: Inside revenue, losses, and future plans

BSE, Stock Markets

Stocks to watch today: Bosch, ABCL, Whirlpool India, Jubilant Foodworks

Donald Trump,Trump

'In no hurry' to end Iran war, achieving mission's goals matter more: Trump

Key monitorables for the quarter will include management commentary on recent cigarette taxation changes, cigarette demand trends, FMCG growth, and the outlook for the paper business. Alongside the results, ITC’s board will also consider a proposal for a final dividend for FY26.
 
Nykaa Q4 results preview
 
FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of Nykaa is expected to post a rise in net profit of 226.44 per cent year-on-year to an average of ₹65.06 crore, compared with ₹19.93 crore a year ago. However, sequentially, profit after tax (PAT) is likely to decline 17 per cent from ₹78.8 crore in Q3FY26. 
Revenue for the quarter is estimated to rise around 27 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,613 crore from ₹2,061.8 crore, while on a quarter-on-quarter basis it may fall 9 per cent from ₹2,873.3 crore.
 
Key monitorables include demand trends in the beauty and personal care segment, brand expansion, contribution from House of Nykaa across categories, and margin outlook.
 
Stock Market overview for May 21 
The GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start for the Nifty50, tracking gains in global equities amid rising hopes of a peace agreement between the US and Iran. Around 8:30, the futures were quoted at 23,815, up 146 points. 
US President Donald Trump said his administration was in the final stages of negotiations with Iran, according to a White House pool report, raising expectations of easing tensions in West Asia and a possible resolution to energy supply disruptions. 
Asian markets traded mostly higher on Thursday morning as risk sentiment improved. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged over 3 per cent after data showed exports grew at their fastest pace since January. South Korea’s Kospi jumped more than 6 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.5 per cent.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 21
  1. Aayush Art And Bullion Ltd
  2. ADC India Communications Ltd-$
  3. Adeshwar Meditex Ltd
  4. Admach Systems Ltd
  5. Allied Digital Services Ltd
  6. Dr. Agarwals Health Care Ltd
  7. Akshar Spintex Ltd
  8. AksharChem India Ltd-$
  9. Alphalogic Industries Ltd
  10. Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd
  11. Antariksh Industries Ltd
  12. Arex Industries Ltd
  13. Arihant Capital Markets Ltd
  14. Aryaman Financial Services Ltd
  15. Ashiana Ispat Ltd
  16. Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
  17. Allcargo Terminals Ltd
  18. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
  19. Autoriders International Ltd
  20. Axis Solutions Ltd
  21. Baba Arts Ltd-$
  22. Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd
  23. BDH Industries Ltd
  24. BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
  25. Bikaji Foods International Ltd
  26. Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd
  27. BNR Udyog Ltd
  28. Bodal Chemicals Ltd
  29. Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd
  30. Century Enka Ltd
  31. Centrum Capital Ltd
  32. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd
  33. Cheviot Company Ltd-$
  34. Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd
  35. Covidh Technologies Ltd
  36. Datamatics Global Services Ltd
  37. DCM Shriram International Ltd
  38. Dee Development Engineers Ltd
  39. Digidrive Distributors Ltd
  40. Dolat Algotech Ltd
  41. D.P. Abhushan Ltd
  42. Dalal Street Investments Ltd
  43. Duroply Industries Ltd
  44. East Buildtech Ltd
  45. Electrotherm (India) Ltd
  46. Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd
  47. Emami Ltd-$
  48. Engineers India Ltd
  49. Filmcity Media Ltd
  50. Flair Writing Industries Ltd
  51. Flomic Global Logistics Ltd
  52. Franklin Leasing and Finance Ltd
  53. Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd
  54. Gail (India) Ltd
  55. Gamco Ltd
  56. Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd
  57. Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  58. Gayatri Sugars Ltd
  59. GCCL Construction & Realities Ltd
  60. Gem Aromatics Ltd
  61. Genpharmasec Ltd
  62. Glittek Granites Ltd
  63. GMM Pfaudler Ltd
  64. GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd
  65. Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd
  66. Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd
  67. Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd
  68. Haldyn Glass Ltd-$
  69. Happy Forgings Ltd
  70. Hawa Engineers Ltd
  71. Hindustan Foods Ltd
  72. Honasa Consumer Ltd
  73. Hybrid Financial Services Ltd
  74. ICRA Ltd
  75. Igarashi Motors India Ltd
  76. IGC Industries Ltd
  77. India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd-$
  78. Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd-$
  79. Indo Farm Equipment Ltd
  80. ITC Ltd
  81. India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd
  82. IVP Ltd
  83. Le Travenues Technology Ltd
  84. Jagjanani Textiles Ltd
  85. Jamshri Realty Ltd-$
  86. Jigar Cables Ltd
  87. Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd
  88. JSW Cement Ltd
  89. Juniper Hotels Ltd
  90. KD Leisures Ltd
  91. Khandwala Securities Ltd
  92. Khoobsurat Ltd
  93. Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd-$
  94. Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd
  95. Laxmi Dental Ltd
  96. Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd
  97. LG Electronics India Ltd
  98. Life Insurance Corporation of India
  99. Link Pharma Chem Ltd
  100. Lux Industries Ltd
  101. Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd
  102. Madhusudan Industries Ltd
  103. Manali Petrochemicals Ltd
  104. Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
  105. Medi Caps Ltd-$
  106. Medico Remedies Ltd
  107. Megastar Foods Ltd
  108. MPIL Corporation Ltd
  109. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd
  110. Mufin Green Finance Ltd
  111. Credo Brands Marketing Ltd
  112. Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd
  113. Navneet Education Ltd
  114. NCC Bluewater Products Ltd
  115. NGL Fine Chem Ltd
  116. NHC Foods Ltd
  117. Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd
  118. Nucleus Software Exports Ltd
  119. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa)
  120. OCCL Ltd
  121. Oil Country Tubular Ltd
  122. Page Industries Ltd
  123. Polychem Ltd
  124. Polymechplast Machines Ltd
  125. Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd
  126. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
  127. Prismx Global Ventures Ltd
  128. Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
  129. Quintegra Solutions Ltd
  130. Music Broadcast Ltd
  131. Ramco Systems Ltd
  132. RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd
  133. Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd
  134. Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd
  135. Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd
  136. Repco Home Finance Ltd
  137. Ritesh International Ltd
  138. Rossell India Ltd
  139. Reliance Power Ltd
  140. RPSG Ventures Ltd
  141. Rajputana Stainless Ltd
  142. South Asian Enterprises Ltd
  143. Samhi Hotels Ltd
  144. Sandhar Technologies Ltd
  145. Sanghvi Brands Ltd
  146. Scarnose International Ltd
  147. Sheetal Cool Products Ltd
  148. Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
  149. Shakti Press Ltd
  150. Shanti Gold International Ltd
  151. Sharda Motor Industries Ltd
  152. Shree Securities Ltd
  153. Sabrimala Industries India Ltd
  154. Sinclairs Hotels Ltd-$
  155. Southern Latex Ltd
  156. Spencers Retail Ltd
  157. Sudeep Pharma Ltd
  158. Sun Retail Ltd
  159. Sun TV Network Ltd
  160. Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd
  161. Swelect Energy Systems Ltd-$
  162. TGV Sraac Ltd
  163. TGV Sraac Ltd
  164. Transcorp International Ltd
  165. Trejhara Solutions Ltd
  166. T T Ltd-$
  167. Twin Roses Trades & Agencies Ltd
  168. UFO Moviez India Ltd
  169. United Drilling Tools Ltd
  170. Urja Global Ltd
  171. Vaibhav Global Ltd
  172. Vani Commercials Ltd
  173. Varun Mercantile Ltd
  174. Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd
  175. Rekvina Laboratories Ltd
  176. VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd
  177. VA Tech Wabag Ltd
  178. Wakefit Innovations Ltd
  179. Welspun Corp Ltd
  180. WeWork India Management Ltd
  181. Windlas Biotech Ltd
  182. Western Ministil Ltd
  183. Woodsvilla Ltd
  184. Xchanging Solutions Ltd
  185. Hindustan Housing Company Ltd
  186. Zodiac Ventures Ltd
 

More From This Section

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals posts 36% jump in Q4 net profit to Rs 529 crore

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra Q4 profit rises 38% as toll revenue growth remains strong

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric Q4 loss narrows as revenue drops 57% amid reset strategy

eris lifesciences

Eris Lifesciences Q4 profit jumps three-fold to ₹281.6 cr; shares surge 11%

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric Q4 FY26 loss narrows 43% to ₹500 crore; revenue falls 57%

Topics : Q4 Results ITC ITC Ltd LIC Life Insurance Corporation Aurobindo Pharma Nykaa BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastFortnite Returns to App StoreTechnology NewsPersonal Finance