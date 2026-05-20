Q4 Results Today, May 20: Lenskart, Ola Electric Mobility, Bosch, Jubilant Foodworks, JK Lakshmi Cement, and Kwality Walls India, and are scheduled to announce their Lenskart, Ola Electric Mobility, Bosch, Jubilant Foodworks, JK Lakshmi Cement, and Kwality Walls India, and are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Grasim Industries, Samvardhana Motherson International, Borosil Scientific, HCL Infosystems, Sammaan Capital, Saatvik Green Energy, and Hitech Corporation.

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 result highlights

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday reported an 8.7 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), at ₹1,272.5 crore. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 16 per cent to ₹7,587 crore.

The company attributed the rise in profit to strong performance across markets. For the full financial year, net profit grew 11 per cent, while revenue from operations increased 17 per cent.

The results were announced during market hours, following which Zydus Lifesciences shares gained 2.8 per cent to close at ₹1,018.9 apiece on the BSE. The company’s India formulations business posted a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹1,752.8 crore in Q4 FY26. The segment accounted for 24 per cent of the company’s consolidated revenue during the quarter.

Mankind Pharma Q4 result highlights

Mankind Pharma on Tuesday reported a 30.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4) of FY26, driven by strong domestic demand for its chronic therapy drugs used to treat long-term illnesses.

The drugmaker posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹559 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹429 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,443 crore from ₹3,079 crore in Q4 FY25.

Commenting on the performance, Rajeev Juneja said the company’s topline growth was supported by strong performance in domestic markets and expansion in the speciality portfolio of Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV). Mankind Pharma’s domestic business, which contributes 85 per cent to its overall revenue, recorded a 13.4 per cent increase to ₹2,886 crore during the March quarter. The growth in the domestic segment was led by robust demand for drugs in chronic therapy areas such as cardiac care and anti-diabetes treatments.

Stock Market overview for May 20

India’s benchmark equity indices opened lower on Wednesday, with investor sentiment weighed down by concerns over the US-Iran relationship.

The NIFTY 50 was down 166.60 points, or 0.71 per cent, at 23,459.45 as of 9:17 AM, while the BSE Sensex fell 484.19 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 74,706.06.

In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices declined 0.83 per cent and 1.09 per cent, respectively.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Chemical, and Nifty Auto were the top losers, while the Nifty Pharma outperformed the broader market.

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 20

1 Grasim Industries

2 Samvardhana Motherson International

3 Apollo Hospitals Enterprises

4 Bosch

5 Lenskart Solutions

6 Jubilant Foodworks

7 Metro Brands

8 Honeywell Automation

9 IRB Infrastructure Developers

10 Eris Lifesciences

11 Ola Electric Mobility

12 Sammaan Capital

13 LMW

14 Sansera Engineering

15 International Gemological Institute

16 Medplus Health Services

17 Whirlpool of India

18 Action Construction Equipment

19 Embassy Developments

20 Amagi Media Labs

21 JK Lakshmi Cement

22 Power Mech Projects

23 Garware Technical Fibres

24 Kwality Walls India

25 Saatvik Green Energy

26 AGI Infra

27 Hemisphere Properties India

28 Moschip Technologies

29 Indiqube Spaces

30 IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

31 Sanghvi Movers

32 Arvind SmartSpaces

33 Carysil

34 Xpro India

35 Indo Tech Transformers

36 Veedol Corporation

37 Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital

38 EPack Durables

39 TeamLease Services

40 Protean eGov Technologies

41 Cosmo First

42 Talbros Automotive Components

43 JNK India

44 S P Apparels

45 Capacite Infraprojects

46 Krishna Defence And Allied Industries

47 Walchandnagar Industries

48 GPT Infraprojects

49 Mirc Electronics

50 Ultramarine and Pigments

51 Capital India Finance

52 Borosil Scientific

53 A.K.Capital Services

54 Remus Pharmaceuticals

55 ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.

56 Control Print

57 Finkurve Financial Services

58 DPSC

59 OBSC Perfection

60 Z-Tech India

61 Anuh Pharma

62 Innovana Thinklabs

63 Integra Engineering India

64 Voith Paper Fabrics

65 Radhika Jeweltech

66 Influx Healthtech

67 Aptech

68 Vishal Fabrics

69 International Conveyors

70 Kronox Lab Sciences

71 Neptune Petrochemicals

72 True Colours

73 HCL Infosystems

74 Kesoram Industries

75 Take Solutions

76 Kaya

77 Batliboi

78 Qualitek Labs

79 DCM Shriram Industries

80 DJ Mediaprint & Logistics

81 Blue Water Logistics

82 Encompass Design India

83 Prime Fresh

84 Akiko Global Services

85 Brand Concepts

86 United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company

87 P E Analytics

88 Hitech Corporation

89 Vibhor Steel Tubes

90 Shreyans Industries

91 Bhilwara Technical Textiles

92 Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems

93 Rudra Global Infra Products

94 Khadim India

95 Murudeshwar Ceramics

96 Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)

97 The Byke Hospitality

98 Chatha Foods

99 Beacon Trusteeship

100 ATV Projects India

101 Aeron Composite

102 AMJ Land

103 Lactose (India)

104 EYANTRA VENTURES

105 KIFS Financial Services

106 Supra Pacific Financial Services

107 Somi Conveyor Beltings

108 KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE

109 Sambhaav Media

110 Dhoot Industrial Finance

111 GVP Infotech

112 Prima Plastics

113 Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals

114 Rajnandini Metal

115 Valplast Technologies

116 Gabion Technologies India

117 Shreeji Translogistics

118 Mysore Petro Chemicals

119 HOMRE

120 Punjab Communications

121 Pentagon Rubber

122 Defrail Technologies

123 Sharika Enterprises

124 Vinny Overseas

125 The Phosphate Company Limited

126 Takyon Networks

127 Evans Electric

128 Lerthai Finance

129 Welcast Steels

130 Rasandik Engineering Industries (India)

131 Swastika Castal

132 Shyamkamal Investments

133 GRAMEVA

134 AMS POLYMERS LIMITED

135 Poojawestern Metaliks

136 Jolly Plastic Industries

137 Neo Infracon

138 ECS Biztech

139 Yash Management and Financial Services

140 Eastern Treads

141 Ishan International

142 El Forge

143 Vision Cinemas

144 Space Incubatrics Technologies

145 Ambitious Plastomac

146 Looks Health Services

147 Sea TV Network

148 Ashutosh Paper Mills