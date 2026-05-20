Q4 results: Ola Electric, Lenskart, JK Lakshmi Cement, 145 more on May 20
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Jubilant Foodworks, Kwality Walls India, Grasim Industries, Samvardhana Motherson International are also to release their January-March earnings today
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
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Q4 Results Today, May 20: Lenskart, Ola Electric Mobility, Bosch, Jubilant Foodworks, JK Lakshmi Cement, and Kwality Walls India, and are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Grasim Industries, Samvardhana Motherson International, Borosil Scientific, HCL Infosystems, Sammaan Capital, Saatvik Green Energy, and Hitech Corporation.
Zydus Lifesciences Q4 result highlights
Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday reported an 8.7 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), at ₹1,272.5 crore. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 16 per cent to ₹7,587 crore.
The company attributed the rise in profit to strong performance across markets. For the full financial year, net profit grew 11 per cent, while revenue from operations increased 17 per cent.
The results were announced during market hours, following which Zydus Lifesciences shares gained 2.8 per cent to close at ₹1,018.9 apiece on the BSE. The company’s India formulations business posted a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹1,752.8 crore in Q4 FY26. The segment accounted for 24 per cent of the company’s consolidated revenue during the quarter.
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Mankind Pharma Q4 result highlights
Mankind Pharma on Tuesday reported a 30.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4) of FY26, driven by strong domestic demand for its chronic therapy drugs used to treat long-term illnesses.
The drugmaker posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹559 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹429 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,443 crore from ₹3,079 crore in Q4 FY25.
Commenting on the performance, Rajeev Juneja said the company’s topline growth was supported by strong performance in domestic markets and expansion in the speciality portfolio of Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV). Mankind Pharma’s domestic business, which contributes 85 per cent to its overall revenue, recorded a 13.4 per cent increase to ₹2,886 crore during the March quarter. The growth in the domestic segment was led by robust demand for drugs in chronic therapy areas such as cardiac care and anti-diabetes treatments.
Stock Market overview for May 20
India’s benchmark equity indices opened lower on Wednesday, with investor sentiment weighed down by concerns over the US-Iran relationship.
The NIFTY 50 was down 166.60 points, or 0.71 per cent, at 23,459.45 as of 9:17 AM, while the BSE Sensex fell 484.19 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 74,706.06.
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices declined 0.83 per cent and 1.09 per cent, respectively.
Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Chemical, and Nifty Auto were the top losers, while the Nifty Pharma outperformed the broader market.
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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 20
1 Grasim Industries
2 Samvardhana Motherson International
3 Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
4 Bosch
5 Lenskart Solutions
6 Jubilant Foodworks
7 Metro Brands
8 Honeywell Automation
9 IRB Infrastructure Developers
10 Eris Lifesciences
11 Ola Electric Mobility
12 Sammaan Capital
13 LMW
14 Sansera Engineering
15 International Gemological Institute
16 Medplus Health Services
17 Whirlpool of India
18 Action Construction Equipment
19 Embassy Developments
20 Amagi Media Labs
21 JK Lakshmi Cement
22 Power Mech Projects
23 Garware Technical Fibres
24 Kwality Walls India
25 Saatvik Green Energy
26 AGI Infra
27 Hemisphere Properties India
28 Moschip Technologies
29 Indiqube Spaces
30 IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
31 Sanghvi Movers
32 Arvind SmartSpaces
33 Carysil
34 Xpro India
35 Indo Tech Transformers
36 Veedol Corporation
37 Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital
38 EPack Durables
39 TeamLease Services
40 Protean eGov Technologies
41 Cosmo First
42 Talbros Automotive Components
43 JNK India
44 S P Apparels
45 Capacite Infraprojects
46 Krishna Defence And Allied Industries
47 Walchandnagar Industries
48 GPT Infraprojects
49 Mirc Electronics
50 Ultramarine and Pigments
51 Capital India Finance
52 Borosil Scientific
53 A.K.Capital Services
54 Remus Pharmaceuticals
55 ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
56 Control Print
57 Finkurve Financial Services
58 DPSC
59 OBSC Perfection
60 Z-Tech India
61 Anuh Pharma
62 Innovana Thinklabs
63 Integra Engineering India
64 Voith Paper Fabrics
65 Radhika Jeweltech
66 Influx Healthtech
67 Aptech
68 Vishal Fabrics
69 International Conveyors
70 Kronox Lab Sciences
71 Neptune Petrochemicals
72 True Colours
73 HCL Infosystems
74 Kesoram Industries
75 Take Solutions
76 Kaya
77 Batliboi
78 Qualitek Labs
79 DCM Shriram Industries
80 DJ Mediaprint & Logistics
81 Blue Water Logistics
82 Encompass Design India
83 Prime Fresh
84 Akiko Global Services
85 Brand Concepts
86 United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
87 P E Analytics
88 Hitech Corporation
89 Vibhor Steel Tubes
90 Shreyans Industries
91 Bhilwara Technical Textiles
92 Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
93 Rudra Global Infra Products
94 Khadim India
95 Murudeshwar Ceramics
96 Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)
97 The Byke Hospitality
98 Chatha Foods
99 Beacon Trusteeship
100 ATV Projects India
101 Aeron Composite
102 AMJ Land
103 Lactose (India)
104 EYANTRA VENTURES
105 KIFS Financial Services
106 Supra Pacific Financial Services
107 Somi Conveyor Beltings
108 KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE
109 Sambhaav Media
110 Dhoot Industrial Finance
111 GVP Infotech
112 Prima Plastics
113 Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
114 Rajnandini Metal
115 Valplast Technologies
116 Gabion Technologies India
117 Shreeji Translogistics
118 Mysore Petro Chemicals
119 HOMRE
120 Punjab Communications
121 Pentagon Rubber
122 Defrail Technologies
123 Sharika Enterprises
124 Vinny Overseas
125 The Phosphate Company Limited
126 Takyon Networks
127 Evans Electric
128 Lerthai Finance
129 Welcast Steels
130 Rasandik Engineering Industries (India)
131 Swastika Castal
132 Shyamkamal Investments
133 GRAMEVA
134 AMS POLYMERS LIMITED
135 Poojawestern Metaliks
136 Jolly Plastic Industries
137 Neo Infracon
138 ECS Biztech
139 Yash Management and Financial Services
140 Eastern Treads
141 Ishan International
142 El Forge
143 Vision Cinemas
144 Space Incubatrics Technologies
145 Ambitious Plastomac
146 Looks Health Services
147 Sea TV Network
148 Ashutosh Paper Mills
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:39 AM IST