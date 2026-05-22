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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results: Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors, and Colgate among 187 on May 22

Q4 results: Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors, and Colgate among 187 on May 22

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Hindalco Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Info Edge (India), and TTK Prestige are also to release their January-March earnings today

q4 results today

The Nifty50 and the Sensex traded with marginal gains amid mixed global cues, as investors kept a close watch on diplomatic talks between the US and Iran

Apexa Rai New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Eicher Motors, Colgate Palmolive (India), Hindalco Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Info Edge (India), Narayana Hrudayalaya, TTK Prestige, Century Plyboards (India), IRCON International, NTPC Green Energy, Electronics Mart India, and Jubilant Pharmova are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26). 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Indigo Paints, Greenlam Industries, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, DAM Capital Advisors, Kolte-Patil Developers, Maharashtra Seamless, Yatra Online, Shilpa Medicare, Tarsons Products, Pix Transmissions, Precision Camshafts, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Star Cement, S Chand and Company, TVS Electronics, Unichem Laboratories, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India), Concord Enviro Systems, Gokaldas Exports, Godavari Biorefineries, Hariom Pipe Industries, Mukta Arts, Quint Digital, and Zee Learn.

ITC Q4 results highlights

ITC Limited reported a 6.1 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit from continuing operations (adjusted net profit) to ₹5,469.74 crore in Q4FY26, driven mainly by growth in its cigarettes and non-tobacco FMCG businesses. The company had posted an adjusted net profit of ₹5,155.27 crore in the year-ago quarter. 
  However, reported net profit declined 72.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,387.97 crore from ₹19,727.37 crore in Q4FY25. The sharp fall was due to a high base, as the year-ago quarter included a one-time exceptional gain of ₹15,145.18 crore linked to the demerger of its hotel business, effective January 1, 2025.

Stock Market overview for May 22

The Nifty50 and the Sensex traded with marginal gains amid mixed global cues, as investors kept a close watch on diplomatic talks between the US and Iran. 
As of 9:19 am, the Nifty50 was up 29.35 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 23,684.60, while the Sensex gained 136.52 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 75,318.75.
  In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices advanced 0.23 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively.
Among sectors, the Nifty Realty, Nifty Media, and Nifty Healthcare indices were the top laggards, while the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Financial Services indices outperformed.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

 

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 22

  1. 20 Microns Ltd
  2. 3M India Ltd
  3. Saven Technologies Ltd
  4. Aelea Commodities Ltd
  5. Aditya Spinners Ltd
  6. Adroit Infotech Ltd
  7. Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd
  8. Agarwal Fortune India Ltd
  9. Agio Paper & Industries Ltd-$
  10. AG Ventures Ltd-$
  11. Ajcon Global Services Ltd
  12. All Time Plastics Ltd
  13. Almondz Global Securities Ltd
  14. Alphalogic Techsys Ltd
  15. Alufluoride Ltd
  16. AMS Polymers Ltd
  17. Antariksh Industries Ltd
  18. Anand Rayons Ltd
  19. Arrow Greentech Ltd
  20. Ascensive Educare Ltd
  21. Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd
  22. Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd
  23. Add-Shop ERetail Ltd
  24. Bacil Pharma Ltd
  25. Balgopal Commercial Ltd
  26. Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd
  27. Ballarpur Industries Ltd
  28. Belding India Ltd
  29. Binny Mills Ltd
  30. Birla Cable Ltd
  31. Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd
  32. Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd
  33. Bansal Roofing Products Ltd
  34. Ceenik Exports India Ltd
  35. Centerac Technologies Ltd
  36. Century Plyboards (India) Ltd-$
  37. Concord Enviro Systems Ltd
  38. CG Vak Software & Exports Ltd
  39. Chartered Logistics Ltd
  40. Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd
  41. Crest Ventures Ltd
  42. DAM Capital Advisors Ltd
  43. Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd
  44. Eicher Motors Ltd
  45. EIH Associated Hotels Ltd-$
  46. Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd
  47. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd
  48. Electronics Mart India Ltd
  49. Euro Panel Products Ltd
  50. Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd
  51. Excel Industries Ltd
  52. Excelsoft Technologies Ltd
  53. Faze Three Ltd-$
  54. Fortis Healthcare Ltd
  55. Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd
  56. GHV Infra Projects Ltd
  57. Gini Silk Mills Ltd-$
  58. Godavari Biorefineries Ltd
  59. Gokaldas Exports Ltd
  60. Greenlam Industries Ltd
  61. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
  62. Galaxy Supermarket Ltd-$
  63. Gulshan Polyols Ltd
  64. Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd
  65. HB Leasing & Finance Company Ltd
  66. HB Stockholdings Ltd
  67. Healthy Investments Ltd
  68. Hemadri Cements Ltd
  69. Hindalco Industries Ltd
  70. HRS Aluglaze Ltd
  71. IITL Projects Ltd
  72. Indigo Paints Ltd
  73. Indobell Insulations Ltd
  74. Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd
  75. IRCON International Ltd
  76. Jayatma Industries Ltd
  77. Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
  78. Jubilant Pharmova Ltd
  79. KDJ Holidayscapes and Resorts Ltd
  80. Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd
  81. Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd
  82. Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd
  83. Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd
  84. Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd
  85. KSR Footwear Ltd
  86. Lehar Footwears Ltd
  87. Libord Finance Ltd
  88. Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
  89. Manaksia Steels Ltd
  90. Manomay Tex India Ltd
  91. Mapro Industries Ltd
  92. Marsons Ltd
  93. Max Estates Ltd
  94. Modern Steels Ltd-$
  95. Mid India Industries Ltd
  96. Medico Intercontinental Ltd
  97. Minda Corporation Ltd
  98. Milkfood Ltd
  99. Modern Dairies Ltd
  100. Modison Ltd-$
  101. Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd
  102. Motisons Jewellers Ltd
  103. Mukta Arts Ltd
  104. Multibase India Ltd
  105. Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd
  106. National Fittings Ltd
  107. Natraj Proteins Ltd
  108. Info Edge (India) Ltd (Naukri)
  109. Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd
  110. Next Mediaworks Ltd
  111. Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
  112. NR International Ltd
  113. NTPC Green Energy Ltd
  114. Oswal Leasing Ltd
  115. Paramount Communications Ltd-$
  116. Patel Chem Specialities Ltd
  117. Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd
  118. Pix Transmissions Ltd
  119. Paradeep Parivahan Ltd
  120. Prabha Energy Ltd
  121. Prakash Industries Ltd
  122. Precision Camshafts Ltd
  123. Prostarm Info Systems Ltd
  124. Quint Digital Ltd
  125. The Ramco Cements Ltd
  126. The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd
  127. Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd
  128. Regent Enterprises Ltd
  129. Remsons Industries Ltd
  130. Roopshri Resorts Ltd
  131. RR MetalMakers India Ltd
  132. RSC International Ltd
  133. Revathi Equipment India Ltd
  134. S&S Power Switchgear Ltd
  135. Sal Automotive Ltd
  136. Sam Industries Ltd
  137. Santosh Fine Fab Ltd
  138. S Chand and Company Ltd
  139. Sealmatic India Ltd
  140. Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd
  141. Shilpa Medicare Ltd
  142. Shrydus Industries Ltd
  143. Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
  144. Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd
  145. SK Minerals & Additives Ltd
  146. SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd
  147. Shukra Bullions Ltd
  148. Sarthak Metals Ltd
  149. SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  150. Sri Chakra Cement Ltd
  151. Star Cement Ltd
  152. Star Imaging And Path Lab Ltd
  153. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  154. Swadeshi Polytex Ltd
  155. Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd
  156. Swojas Foods Ltd
  157. Syncom Formulations India Ltd-$
  158. Talbros Engineering Ltd
  159. Tarsons Products Ltd
  160. TCC Concept Ltd
  161. Thinkink Picturez Ltd
  162. Tiaan Consumer Ltd
  163. Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd
  164. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  165. Transoceanic Properties Ltd
  166. Trigyn Technologies Ltd
  167. Trualt Bioenergy Ltd
  168. TTK Prestige Ltd
  169. TVS Electronics Ltd
  170. Unichem Laboratories Ltd
  171. Unijolly Investments Company Ltd
  172. Unishire Urban Infra Ltd
  173. Vandan Foods Ltd
  174. Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd
  175. Velan Hotels Ltd
  176. Viceroy Hotels Ltd
  177. Vikran Engineering Ltd
  178. Vippy Spinpro Ltd
  179. Vishal Bearings Ltd
  180. Vivid Global Industries Ltd
  181. Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd
  182. VTM Ltd
  183. Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd
  184. West Leisure Resorts Ltd
  185. Wisec Global Ltd
  186. Yatra Online Ltd
  187. Zee Learn Ltd
 

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Topics : Q4 Results Sun Pharma Eicher Motors Colgate Palmolive Hindalco Industries

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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