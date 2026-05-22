Q4 results: Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors, and Colgate among 187 on May 22
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Hindalco Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Info Edge (India), and TTK Prestige are also to release their January-March earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Eicher Motors, Colgate Palmolive (India), Hindalco Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Info Edge (India), Narayana Hrudayalaya, TTK Prestige, Century Plyboards (India), IRCON International, NTPC Green Energy, Electronics Mart India, and Jubilant Pharmova are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Indigo Paints, Greenlam Industries, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, DAM Capital Advisors, Kolte-Patil Developers, Maharashtra Seamless, Yatra Online, Shilpa Medicare, Tarsons Products, Pix Transmissions, Precision Camshafts, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Star Cement, S Chand and Company, TVS Electronics, Unichem Laboratories, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India), Concord Enviro Systems, Gokaldas Exports, Godavari Biorefineries, Hariom Pipe Industries, Mukta Arts, Quint Digital, and Zee Learn.
ITC Q4 results highlights
ITC Limited reported a 6.1 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit from continuing operations (adjusted net profit) to ₹5,469.74 crore in Q4FY26, driven mainly by growth in its cigarettes and non-tobacco FMCG businesses. The company had posted an adjusted net profit of ₹5,155.27 crore in the year-ago quarter.
However, reported net profit declined 72.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,387.97 crore from ₹19,727.37 crore in Q4FY25. The sharp fall was due to a high base, as the year-ago quarter included a one-time exceptional gain of ₹15,145.18 crore linked to the demerger of its hotel business, effective January 1, 2025.
Stock Market overview for May 22
The Nifty50 and the Sensex traded with marginal gains amid mixed global cues, as investors kept a close watch on diplomatic talks between the US and Iran.
As of 9:19 am, the Nifty50 was up 29.35 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 23,684.60, while the Sensex gained 136.52 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 75,318.75.
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices advanced 0.23 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively.
Among sectors, the Nifty Realty, Nifty Media, and Nifty Healthcare indices were the top laggards, while the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Financial Services indices outperformed.
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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 22
- 20 Microns Ltd
- 3M India Ltd
- Saven Technologies Ltd
- Aelea Commodities Ltd
- Aditya Spinners Ltd
- Adroit Infotech Ltd
- Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd
- Agarwal Fortune India Ltd
- Agio Paper & Industries Ltd-$
- AG Ventures Ltd-$
- Ajcon Global Services Ltd
- All Time Plastics Ltd
- Almondz Global Securities Ltd
- Alphalogic Techsys Ltd
- Alufluoride Ltd
- AMS Polymers Ltd
- Antariksh Industries Ltd
- Anand Rayons Ltd
- Arrow Greentech Ltd
- Ascensive Educare Ltd
- Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd
- Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd
- Add-Shop ERetail Ltd
- Bacil Pharma Ltd
- Balgopal Commercial Ltd
- Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd
- Ballarpur Industries Ltd
- Belding India Ltd
- Binny Mills Ltd
- Birla Cable Ltd
- Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd
- Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd
- Bansal Roofing Products Ltd
- Ceenik Exports India Ltd
- Centerac Technologies Ltd
- Century Plyboards (India) Ltd-$
- Concord Enviro Systems Ltd
- CG Vak Software & Exports Ltd
- Chartered Logistics Ltd
- Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd
- Crest Ventures Ltd
- DAM Capital Advisors Ltd
- Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd
- Eicher Motors Ltd
- EIH Associated Hotels Ltd-$
- Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd
- Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd
- Electronics Mart India Ltd
- Euro Panel Products Ltd
- Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd
- Excel Industries Ltd
- Excelsoft Technologies Ltd
- Faze Three Ltd-$
- Fortis Healthcare Ltd
- Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd
- GHV Infra Projects Ltd
- Gini Silk Mills Ltd-$
- Godavari Biorefineries Ltd
- Gokaldas Exports Ltd
- Greenlam Industries Ltd
- Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
- Galaxy Supermarket Ltd-$
- Gulshan Polyols Ltd
- Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd
- HB Leasing & Finance Company Ltd
- HB Stockholdings Ltd
- Healthy Investments Ltd
- Hemadri Cements Ltd
- Hindalco Industries Ltd
- HRS Aluglaze Ltd
- IITL Projects Ltd
- Indigo Paints Ltd
- Indobell Insulations Ltd
- Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd
- IRCON International Ltd
- Jayatma Industries Ltd
- Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
- Jubilant Pharmova Ltd
- KDJ Holidayscapes and Resorts Ltd
- Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd
- Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd
- Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd
- Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd
- Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd
- KSR Footwear Ltd
- Lehar Footwears Ltd
- Libord Finance Ltd
- Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
- Manaksia Steels Ltd
- Manomay Tex India Ltd
- Mapro Industries Ltd
- Marsons Ltd
- Max Estates Ltd
- Modern Steels Ltd-$
- Mid India Industries Ltd
- Medico Intercontinental Ltd
- Minda Corporation Ltd
- Milkfood Ltd
- Modern Dairies Ltd
- Modison Ltd-$
- Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd
- Motisons Jewellers Ltd
- Mukta Arts Ltd
- Multibase India Ltd
- Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd
- National Fittings Ltd
- Natraj Proteins Ltd
- Info Edge (India) Ltd (Naukri)
- Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd
- Next Mediaworks Ltd
- Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
- NR International Ltd
- NTPC Green Energy Ltd
- Oswal Leasing Ltd
- Paramount Communications Ltd-$
- Patel Chem Specialities Ltd
- Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd
- Pix Transmissions Ltd
- Paradeep Parivahan Ltd
- Prabha Energy Ltd
- Prakash Industries Ltd
- Precision Camshafts Ltd
- Prostarm Info Systems Ltd
- Quint Digital Ltd
- The Ramco Cements Ltd
- The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd
- Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd
- Regent Enterprises Ltd
- Remsons Industries Ltd
- Roopshri Resorts Ltd
- RR MetalMakers India Ltd
- RSC International Ltd
- Revathi Equipment India Ltd
- S&S Power Switchgear Ltd
- Sal Automotive Ltd
- Sam Industries Ltd
- Santosh Fine Fab Ltd
- S Chand and Company Ltd
- Sealmatic India Ltd
- Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd
- Shilpa Medicare Ltd
- Shrydus Industries Ltd
- Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
- Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd
- SK Minerals & Additives Ltd
- SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd
- Shukra Bullions Ltd
- Sarthak Metals Ltd
- SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Sri Chakra Cement Ltd
- Star Cement Ltd
- Star Imaging And Path Lab Ltd
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Swadeshi Polytex Ltd
- Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd
- Swojas Foods Ltd
- Syncom Formulations India Ltd-$
- Talbros Engineering Ltd
- Tarsons Products Ltd
- TCC Concept Ltd
- Thinkink Picturez Ltd
- Tiaan Consumer Ltd
- Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Transoceanic Properties Ltd
- Trigyn Technologies Ltd
- Trualt Bioenergy Ltd
- TTK Prestige Ltd
- TVS Electronics Ltd
- Unichem Laboratories Ltd
- Unijolly Investments Company Ltd
- Unishire Urban Infra Ltd
- Vandan Foods Ltd
- Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd
- Velan Hotels Ltd
- Viceroy Hotels Ltd
- Vikran Engineering Ltd
- Vippy Spinpro Ltd
- Vishal Bearings Ltd
- Vivid Global Industries Ltd
- Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd
- VTM Ltd
- Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd
- West Leisure Resorts Ltd
- Wisec Global Ltd
- Yatra Online Ltd
- Zee Learn Ltd
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:38 AM IST