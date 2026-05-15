Q4 results: Tata Steel, Godrej, SAIL, Cochin Shipyard among 140 on May 15
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Power Grid Corporation, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Solar Industries India, Deepak Nitrite, and NHPC are also to release their January-March earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Steel, Cochin Shipyard, NHPC, Solar Industries India, Deepak Nitrite, Gland Pharma, Godrej Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Amber Enterprises India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper, NCC, Devyani International, and ITC Hotels are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Symphony, VIP Industries, Arvind, Bajaj Electricals, Welspun Living, Steel Authority of India, SJVN, PDS, Aether Industries, Aarti Drugs, Azad Engineering, Greenpanel Industries, Fineotex Chemical, Godfrey Phillips India, Monarch Networth Capital, MPS, Nava, Omaxe, Somany Ceramics, TV Today Network, and VST Tillers Tractors.
JSW Steel Q4 result highlights
JSW Steel reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company to ₹16,370 crore in Q4FY26, driven by an exceptional gain from the slump sale of Bhushan Power and Steel. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,503 crore in the year-ago quarter.
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JSW Steel said its normalised profit after tax, excluding exceptional items, stood at ₹3,475 crore for the quarter and ₹8,698 crore for FY26.
Stock Market performance on May 15
The Nifty50 and the Sensex traded higher amid mixed global cues, supported by gains in IT and auto stocks.
As of 10:00 am, the Nifty50 was up 144.55 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 23,826.60, while the Sensex gained 427.19 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 75,832.46.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra emerged as the top gainers in the Nifty50 index.
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices were down 0.20 per cent and 0.55 per cent, respectively.
Among sectors, the Nifty IT index led gains, while the Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG indices also outperformed. The Nifty Metal index, meanwhile, was the top laggard.
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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 15
- Aarti Drugs Ltd
- Aether Industries Ltd
- Abans Financial Services Ltd
- Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd
- AKI India Ltd
- Alacrity Securities Ltd
- Amber Enterprises India Ltd
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Apollo Ingredients Ltd
- Arihant Superstructures Ltd
- Aro Granite Industries Ltd-$
- Arvind Ltd
- Autoline Industries Ltd
- Azad Engineering Ltd
- Baid Finserv Ltd
- Bajaj Electricals Ltd-$
- Bajaj Global Ltd
- Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
- Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
- Beekay Steel Industries Ltd
- Bhilwara Spinners Ltd
- Binny Ltd
- Chembond Material Technologies Ltd-$
- Cineline India Ltd
- Cochin Shipyard Ltd
- Cravatex Ltd
- Crystal Business System Ltd
- Cubex Tubings Ltd
- Cupid Ltd-$
- Damodar Industries Ltd-$
- DCM Nouvelle Ltd
- Deepak Nitrite Ltd-$
- Devyani International Ltd
- DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd
- Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd
- Entertainment Network (India) Ltd
- ERP Soft Systems Ltd
- Essex Marine Ltd
- Fineotex Chemical Ltd
- Fusion Finance Ltd
- Gangotri Textiles Ltd
- GEE Ltd
- GIC Housing Finance Ltd
- Gland Pharma Ltd
- Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
- Godrej Industries Ltd
- Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
- Greenpanel Industries Ltd
- GRP Ltd
- Globalspace Technologies Ltd
- Hester Biosciences Ltd
- Hindustan Copper Ltd
- Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd
- Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd
- Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd
- Ishaan Infrastructures and Shelters Ltd
- Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd
- India Homes Ltd
- Indo City Infotech Ltd-$
- IRIS RegTech Solutions Ltd
- ISF Ltd
- ITC Hotels Ltd
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd_DVR
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
- Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd
- JOJO Ltd
- June Industries Ltd
- Kaka Industries Ltd
- Kiaasa Retail Ltd
- Kilitch Drugs India Ltd
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
- Kokuyo Camlin Ltd-$
- Kusam Electrical Industries Ltd
- K. V. Toys India Ltd
- Labelkraft Technologies Ltd
- LGB Forge Ltd
- Luxury Time Ltd
- Manoj Jewellers Ltd
- Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd
- Modis Navnirman Ltd
- Monarch Networth Capital Ltd
- MPS Ltd
- Mukka Proteins Ltd
- Mukta Agriculture Ltd
- Nava Ltd
- NCC Ltd
- NHPC Ltd
- Indo National Ltd
- Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd
- Olatech Solutions Ltd
- Omaxe Ltd
- Oseaspre Consultants Ltd
- Palash Securities Ltd
- PDS Ltd
- Poddar Pigments Ltd-$
- Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
- Premier Energies Ltd
- Qualitek Labs Ltd
- Rane Holdings Ltd
- Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd-$
- Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Ltd
- Retaggio Industries Ltd
- Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd
- Saianand Commercial Ltd
- Steel Authority of India Ltd
- Sanathan Textiles Ltd
- Scan Steels Ltd
- Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd
- Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd
- S H Kelkar and Company Ltd
- SJVN Ltd
- Sky Industries Ltd-$
- Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd
- Solar Industries India Ltd
- Somany Ceramics Ltd
- Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd
- Sri KPR Industries Ltd
- Stanpacks India Ltd
- Sterling Tools Ltd-$
- Sunita Tools Ltd
- Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd
- Surbhi Industries Ltd
- Symphony Ltd
- Tata Steel Ltd
- Technojet Consultants Ltd
- Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
- Tirupati Fincorp Ltd
- Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd
- Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd
- TV Today Network Ltd
- Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd
- Vinayak Polycon International Ltd
- VIP Industries Ltd-$
- VST Tillers Tractors Ltd-$
- Welspun Living Ltd
- We Win Ltd
- YOGI Ltd
- Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd
- Nivi Trading Ltd
- Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd
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Topics : Q4 Results Power Grid Corporation of India Tata Steel Cochin Shipyard Steel Authority of India NHPC BS Web Reports
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 10:17 AM IST