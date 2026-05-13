Q4 results today: Airtel, Oil India, TVS Motors, Cipla, 94 others on May 13
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including ata Motors Commercial Vehicles, Hindustan Petroleum, DLF, and TVS Holdings are also to release their January-March earnings today
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
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Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, Oil India, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV), and Hindustan Petroleum are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Power Finance Corporation, DLF, Cipla, TVS Holdings, JSW Paints, and LIC Housing Finance.
Bharti Airtel Q4 results preview
Telecom major Bharti Airtel is expected to deliver a steady operational performance in the March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), with analysts projecting robust subscriber additions, continued premiumisation in its wireless business, and stable momentum in the broadband segment to support overall earnings growth.
Despite having fewer days on a sequential basis, brokerages believe the impact is likely to be largely offset by higher 4G and 5G upgrades, an improved subscriber mix, and strengthening data monetisation trends across the business.
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Separately, analysts estimate that Bharti Airtel’s India wireless operations may continue to outperform peers, driven by strong mobile broadband additions and sustained growth in average revenue per user (ARPU). On a consolidated basis, revenue and operating profit are expected to remain healthy, supported by stable performance in Africa operations as well as continued traction in the home broadband segment.
Cipla Q4 preview
India’s leading pharmaceutical company Cipla is expected to report a sharp year-on-year decline in profit and margins for the January–March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), weighed down by the absence of key product contributions.
While domestic formulations are likely to continue showing healthy traction, the lack of revenue from gRevlimid and lower sales of Lanreotide in the US market is expected to significantly compress overall profitability. Sequentially as well, both topline and bottom line are likely to remain under pressure due to a weaker product mix and rising operating costs.
The Mumbai-headquartered pharma major is scheduled to announce its Q4FY26 results on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Cipla’s March 2026 quarter revenue is expected to decline marginally to ₹6,665 crore, compared with ₹6,730 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the topline is likely to fall 5.8 per cent from ₹7,074.5 crore reported in Q3FY26.
Market overview for May 13
The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty 50 may open on a muted note amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,418, down 6.7 points, signalling a cautious start for domestic equities.
Most Asian markets traded lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after a higher-than-expected US inflation print dampened risk sentiment amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. The S&P/ASX 200 and CSI 300 were down 0.25 per cent and 0.17 per cent, respectively. Buckling the broader trend, however, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI were trading higher by 0.50 per cent and 1.20 per cent, respectively.
List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 13
- Bharti Airtel
- TVS Motor Company
- Power Finance Corporation
- Tata Motors
- DLF
- Cipla
- Oil India
- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
- Bharti Hexacom
- Tube Investments of India
- NLC India
- GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
- LIC Housing Finance
- Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
- TVS Holdings
- ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
- Kaynes Technology India
- OneSource Specialty Pharma
- DCM Shriram
- Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
- Redington
- eClerx Services
- Kirloskar Brothers
- JSW Paints
- Signatureglobal (India)
- Metropolis Healthcare
- Sharda Cropchem
- Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
- Quality Power Electrical Equipments
- SKF India
- Paras Defence and Space Technologies
- Suven Life Sciences
- Man Infraconstruction
- CARE Ratings
- Balaji Amines
- Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
- Tourism Finance Corporation of India
- Interarch Building Solutions
- ADF Foods
- Concord Control Systems
- GK Energy
- Nitco
- Sagar Cements
- Yash Highvoltage
- Stallion India Fluorochemicals
- Expleo Solutions
- Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
- Hypersoft Technologies
- Aeroflex Enterprises
- Divine Power Energy
- Ester Industries
- Mangal Electrical Industries
- Veefin Solutions
- OM Infra
- Sunshield Chemicals
- Permanent Magnets
- United Polyfab Gujarat
- Laxmi India Finance
- Pyramid Technoplast
- Chemfab Alkalis
- NBI Industrial Finance Company
- The Investment Trust of India
- Andhra Cements
- DIC India
- Modi Naturals
- Suditi Industries
- Digispice Technologies
- Pune E-Stock Broking
- Black Rose Industries
- Cybertech Systems and Software
- Brandman Retail
- Starteck Finance
- CL Educate
- Sicagen India
- Sangam Finserv
- Loyal Equipments
- Shree Ram Twistex
- Gallard Steel
- Smartlink Holdings
- SecMark Consultancy
- Smruthi Organics
- Arunjyoti Bio Ventures
- The Grob Tea Company
- Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
- Jet Freight Logistics
- Panth Infinity
- Transwarranty Finance
- Jupiter Infomedia
- Perfectpac
- IEC Education
- Gujarat Petrosynthese
- Jetmall Spices and Masala
- Shrenik
- Jayshree Chemicals
- Veritaas Advertising
- Neopolitan Pizza and Foods
- Euphoria Infotech India
- Photoquip (India)
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST