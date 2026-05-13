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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results today: Airtel, Oil India, TVS Motors, Cipla, 94 others on May 13

Q4 results today: Airtel, Oil India, TVS Motors, Cipla, 94 others on May 13

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including ata Motors Commercial Vehicles, Hindustan Petroleum, DLF, and TVS Holdings are also to release their January-March earnings today

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The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty 50 may open on a muted note amid mixed global cues | Image: Bloomberg

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, Oil India, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV), and Hindustan Petroleum are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) today.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Power Finance Corporation, DLF, Cipla, TVS Holdings, JSW Paints, and LIC Housing Finance.

Bharti Airtel Q4 results preview

Telecom major Bharti Airtel is expected to deliver a steady operational performance in the March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), with analysts projecting robust subscriber additions, continued premiumisation in its wireless business, and stable momentum in the broadband segment to support overall earnings growth.
 
Despite having fewer days on a sequential basis, brokerages believe the impact is likely to be largely offset by higher 4G and 5G upgrades, an improved subscriber mix, and strengthening data monetisation trends across the business.  
 

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Separately, analysts estimate that Bharti Airtel’s India wireless operations may continue to outperform peers, driven by strong mobile broadband additions and sustained growth in average revenue per user (ARPU). On a consolidated basis, revenue and operating profit are expected to remain healthy, supported by stable performance in Africa operations as well as continued traction in the home broadband segment.

Cipla Q4 preview

India’s leading pharmaceutical company Cipla is expected to report a sharp year-on-year decline in profit and margins for the January–March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), weighed down by the absence of key product contributions.
 
While domestic formulations are likely to continue showing healthy traction, the lack of revenue from gRevlimid and lower sales of Lanreotide in the US market is expected to significantly compress overall profitability. Sequentially as well, both topline and bottom line are likely to remain under pressure due to a weaker product mix and rising operating costs.  
 
The Mumbai-headquartered pharma major is scheduled to announce its Q4FY26 results on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
 
According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Cipla’s March 2026 quarter revenue is expected to decline marginally to ₹6,665 crore, compared with ₹6,730 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the topline is likely to fall 5.8 per cent from ₹7,074.5 crore reported in Q3FY26.

Market overview for May 13

The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty 50 may open on a muted note amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,418, down 6.7 points, signalling a cautious start for domestic equities.  
 
Most Asian markets traded lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after a higher-than-expected US inflation print dampened risk sentiment amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. The S&P/ASX 200 and CSI 300 were down 0.25 per cent and 0.17 per cent, respectively. Buckling the broader trend, however, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI were trading higher by 0.50 per cent and 1.20 per cent, respectively.  

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 13 

  1. Bharti Airtel
  2. TVS Motor Company
  3. Power Finance Corporation
  4. Tata Motors
  5. DLF
  6. Cipla
  7. Oil India
  8. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
  9. Bharti Hexacom
  10. Tube Investments of India
  11. NLC India
  12. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
  13. LIC Housing Finance
  14. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
  15. TVS Holdings
  16. ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
  17. Kaynes Technology India
  18. OneSource Specialty Pharma
  19. DCM Shriram
  20. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
  21. Redington
  22. eClerx Services
  23. Kirloskar Brothers
  24. JSW Paints
  25. Signatureglobal (India)
  26. Metropolis Healthcare
  27. Sharda Cropchem
  28. Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
  29. Quality Power Electrical Equipments
  30. SKF India
  31. Paras Defence and Space Technologies
  32. Suven Life Sciences
  33. Man Infraconstruction
  34. CARE Ratings
  35. Balaji Amines
  36. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
  37. Tourism Finance Corporation of India
  38. Interarch Building Solutions
  39. ADF Foods
  40. Concord Control Systems
  41. GK Energy
  42. Nitco
  43. Sagar Cements
  44. Yash Highvoltage
  45. Stallion India Fluorochemicals
  46. Expleo Solutions
  47. Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
  48. Hypersoft Technologies
  49. Aeroflex Enterprises
  50. Divine Power Energy
  51. Ester Industries
  52. Mangal Electrical Industries
  53. Veefin Solutions
  54. OM Infra
  55. Sunshield Chemicals
  56. Permanent Magnets
  57. United Polyfab Gujarat
  58. Laxmi India Finance
  59. Pyramid Technoplast
  60. Chemfab Alkalis
  61. NBI Industrial Finance Company
  62. The Investment Trust of India
  63. Andhra Cements
  64. DIC India
  65. Modi Naturals
  66. Suditi Industries
  67. Digispice Technologies
  68. Pune E-Stock Broking
  69. Black Rose Industries
  70. Cybertech Systems and Software
  71. Brandman Retail
  72. Starteck Finance
  73. CL Educate
  74. Sicagen India
  75. Sangam Finserv
  76. Loyal Equipments
  77. Shree Ram Twistex
  78. Gallard Steel
  79. Smartlink Holdings
  80. SecMark Consultancy
  81. Smruthi Organics
  82. Arunjyoti Bio Ventures
  83. The Grob Tea Company
  84. Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
  85. Jet Freight Logistics
  86. Panth Infinity
  87. Transwarranty Finance
  88. Jupiter Infomedia
  89. Perfectpac
  90. IEC Education
  91. Gujarat Petrosynthese
  92. Jetmall Spices and Masala
  93. Shrenik
  94. Jayshree Chemicals
  95. Veritaas Advertising
  96. Neopolitan Pizza and Foods
  97. Euphoria Infotech India
  98. Photoquip (India) 
 

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Topics : Q4 Results Bharti Airtel Airtel TVS Motor OIL India Cipla Cipla results

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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