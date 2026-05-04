Q4 results today: BHEL, Ambuja Cements, Tata Tech among 45 firms on May 4
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Jindal Stainless, Petronet LNG, NACL Industries, Tata Chemicals, and IIFL Capital Services are also to release their January-March earnings today
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Q4 results today, May 4: Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Ambuja Cements, Jindal Stainless, Tata Technologies, and Godrej Properties are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Monday.
Some other firms that will announce their Q4 results today include Petronet LNG, Tata Chemicals, NACL Industries, IIFL Capital Services, and Manappuram Finance.
Adani Ports Q4 results highlights
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 10.44 per cent rise in net profit to ₹3,329 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, driven by stronger earnings across its domestic and international ports, logistics, and marine segments, along with higher cargo volumes handled during the period.
Revenue from domestic ports grew 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹10,738 crore, while international ports revenue surged 58 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,422 crore. Revenue from the logistics segment increased 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,133 crore, and the marine business recorded a sharp 101 per cent Y-o-Y jump to ₹726 crore.
Overall revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹10,737.6 crore, marking a 26.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,020 crore, with margins at 56 per cent.
Also Read
ACC Q4 results highlights
Cement major ACC reported a 68.27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) to ₹238.25 crore for the March quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26), impacted by cost pressures, rupee depreciation following the West Asia conflict, and one-off items in Q4 FY25.
The company said cost pressures from fuel, diesel, and packaging bag supply constraints, along with rupee depreciation, weighed on Q4 performance, with the impact expected to persist into the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27). The Adani Group firm, in which Ambuja Cements holds over a 50 per cent stake, reported a 22.71 per cent Y-o-Y increase in total expenses to ₹6,826.24 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by a 21.53 per cent rise in cost of materials consumed and an 88.58 per cent jump in changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress.
ACC’s operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q4 FY26 came in at ₹627 crore, down 24.45 per cent Y-o-Y. The Ebitda margin stood at 8.8 per cent, significantly lower than 13.6 per cent in Q4 FY25.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stock Market overview for May 4
GIFT Nifty signalled a higher opening for the benchmark Nifty50 index, tracking gains in Asian markets and softer oil prices. The futures were quoted at 24,236.50, up 138 points.
On the domestic front, investors will keep a close watch on the outcome of Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory on Monday.
Across Asia-Pacific, share indices moved higher in early trade, with South Korea’s Kospi hitting a fresh high as oil prices declined. The Kospi and the Hang Seng were trading 3.45 per cent and 1.89 per cent higher, respectively.
List of companies releasing Q4 results today, May 4
1 Bharat Heavy Electricals
2 Ambuja Cements
3 Aditya Birla Capital
4 Jindal Stainless
5 Godrej Properties
6 KEI Industries
7 Petronet LNG
8 Ather Energy
9 Exide Industries
10 Manappuram Finance
11 Tata Technologies
12 Wockhardt
13 Tata Chemicals
14 Aarti Industries
15 Computer Age Management Services
16 Sobha
17 Jaiprakash Power Ventures
18 Jyothy Labs
19 IIFL Capital Services
20 SG MART
21 CSB Bank
22 Nacl Industries
23 Quess Corp
24 Antelopus Selan Energy
25 Indokem
26 Oriental Hotels
27 Krishival Foods
28 South West Pinnacle Exploration
29 Shiva Cement
30 De Nora India
31 Nath Bio-Genes
32 Shera Energy
33 Atvo Enterprises
34 Kothari Sugars and Chemicals
35 Infinity Infoway
36 Desco Infratech
37 SNL Bearings
38 Key Corporation
39 Nalin Lease Finance
40 Southern Magnesium and Chemicals
41 Thakral Services (India)
42 Accord Synergy
43 Suryo Food and Industries
44 Sungold Media and Entertainment
45 Vivanza Biosciences
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:17 AM IST