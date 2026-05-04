Q4 results today: BHEL, Ambuja Cements, Tata Tech among 45 firms on May 4

Q4 results today, May 4: Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Ambuja Cements, Jindal Stainless, Tata Technologies, and Godrej Properties are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Monday.

Some other firms that will announce their Q4 results today include Petronet LNG, Tata Chemicals, NACL Industries, IIFL Capital Services, and Manappuram Finance.

Adani Ports Q4 results highlights

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 10.44 per cent rise in net profit to ₹3,329 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, driven by stronger earnings across its domestic and international ports, logistics, and marine segments, along with higher cargo volumes handled during the period.

Revenue from domestic ports grew 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹10,738 crore, while international ports revenue surged 58 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,422 crore. Revenue from the logistics segment increased 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,133 crore, and the marine business recorded a sharp 101 per cent Y-o-Y jump to ₹726 crore.

Overall revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹10,737.6 crore, marking a 26.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,020 crore, with margins at 56 per cent.

ACC Q4 results highlights

Cement major ACC reported a 68.27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) to ₹238.25 crore for the March quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26), impacted by cost pressures, rupee depreciation following the West Asia conflict, and one-off items in Q4 FY25.

The company said cost pressures from fuel, diesel, and packaging bag supply constraints, along with rupee depreciation, weighed on Q4 performance, with the impact expected to persist into the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27). The Adani Group firm, in which Ambuja Cements holds over a 50 per cent stake, reported a 22.71 per cent Y-o-Y increase in total expenses to ₹6,826.24 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by a 21.53 per cent rise in cost of materials consumed and an 88.58 per cent jump in changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress.

ACC’s operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q4 FY26 came in at ₹627 crore, down 24.45 per cent Y-o-Y. The Ebitda margin stood at 8.8 per cent, significantly lower than 13.6 per cent in Q4 FY25.

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Stock Market overview for May 4

GIFT Nifty signalled a higher opening for the benchmark Nifty50 index, tracking gains in Asian markets and softer oil prices. The futures were quoted at 24,236.50, up 138 points.

On the domestic front, investors will keep a close watch on the outcome of Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory on Monday.

Across Asia-Pacific, share indices moved higher in early trade, with South Korea’s Kospi hitting a fresh high as oil prices declined. The Kospi and the Hang Seng were trading 3.45 per cent and 1.89 per cent higher, respectively.

List of companies releasing Q4 results today, May 4

1 Bharat Heavy Electricals

2 Ambuja Cements

3 Aditya Birla Capital

4 Jindal Stainless

5 Godrej Properties

6 KEI Industries

7 Petronet LNG

8 Ather Energy

9 Exide Industries

10 Manappuram Finance

11 Tata Technologies

12 Wockhardt

13 Tata Chemicals

14 Aarti Industries

15 Computer Age Management Services

16 Sobha

17 Jaiprakash Power Ventures

18 Jyothy Labs

19 IIFL Capital Services

20 SG MART

21 CSB Bank

22 Nacl Industries

23 Quess Corp

24 Antelopus Selan Energy

25 Indokem

26 Oriental Hotels

27 Krishival Foods

28 South West Pinnacle Exploration

29 Shiva Cement

30 De Nora India

31 Nath Bio-Genes

32 Shera Energy

33 Atvo Enterprises

34 Kothari Sugars and Chemicals

35 Infinity Infoway

36 Desco Infratech

37 SNL Bearings

38 Key Corporation

39 Nalin Lease Finance

40 Southern Magnesium and Chemicals

41 Thakral Services (India)

42 Accord Synergy

43 Suryo Food and Industries

44 Sungold Media and Entertainment

45 Vivanza Biosciences