Q4 results today: Britannia, BSE, Biocon, Dabur India, 88 more on May 7

Britannia Industries, BSE Limited, Pidilite Industries, Lupin, Biocon, and Dabur India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Thursday.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Bharat Forge, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, MRF, Escorts Kubota, Indraprastha Gas, ACME Solar Holdings, and Apollo Pipes.

South Indian Bank Q4 result highlights

The bank’s provisions fell 84.82 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹34 crore during the quarter, against ₹224 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended — increased 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹915 crore in Q4 FY26. Meanwhile, the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.95 per cent in the quarter, compared to 3.21 per cent in the year-ago period.

Godrej Consumer Products Q4 result highlights

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Wednesday reported a 9.67 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹451.77 crore in the March quarter , driven by volume growth in the domestic market and effective cost management.

The FMCG company had posted a net profit of ₹411.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing. Total revenue from operations increased 11 per cent to ₹3,900.44 crore during the quarter, compared to ₹3,514.23 crore a year ago.

The revenue growth came “on the back of underlying volume growth of 6 per cent”, the company said in its earnings statement, quoting Managing Director Sudhir Sitapati. GCPL added that its Ebitda rose 10 per cent, while operating margin stood at 21.7 per cent during the quarter.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates Total expenses for the quarter climbed 10.56 per cent to ₹3,225.44 crore. Revenue from the domestic market, where the company operates brands such as Good Knight, Cinthol and HIT, rose 9.25 per cent to ₹2,360.75 crore.

Stock Market highlights

The Nifty50 and the Sensex are likely to open on a flat note on Thursday amid mixed global cues. Gift Nifty futures were quoted at 24,439, down 7.9 points or 0.03 per cent, around 9:00 am.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 crossed the 62,000 mark for the first time as trading resumed after an extended holiday, and was trading 5.35 per cent higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.34 per cent, while China’s CSI 300 slipped 0.01 per cent.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.24 per cent and 1.46 per cent higher, respectively.

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 7

1 BSE Limited

2 Pidilite Industries

3 Britannia Industries

4 Bajaj Holdings & Investment

5 Lupin

6 Bharat Forge

7 Dabur India

8 Biocon

9 Coromandel International

10 MRF

11 Thermax

12 Escorts Kubota

13 Karur Vysya Bank

14 Indraprastha Gas

15 Craftsman Automation

16 ACME Solar Holdings

17 Vardhman Textiles

18 CCL Products India

19 Gravita India

20 Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands

21 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

22 Prudent Corporate Advisory Services

23 Mahanagar Gas

24 Vesuvius India

25 Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores

26 CarTrade Tech

27 Vikram Solar

28 Westlife Foodworld

29 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries

30 Sonata Software

31 Thyrocare Technologies

32 Shakti Pumps (India)

33 Kennametal India

34 Ceigall India

35 RattanIndia Power

36 V-Mart Retail

37 Innova Captab

38 Stylam Industries

39 Indo Thai Securities

40 Harsha Engineers International

41 Route Mobile

42 Wonderla Holidays

43 Globus Spirits

44 NOCIL

45 Gateway Distriparks

46 Savita Oil Technologies

47 NRB Bearings

48 Parag Milk Foods

49 K.P. Energy

50 Sundrop Brands

51 Sirca Paints India

52 Indoco Remedies

53 Apollo Pipes

54 Suryoday Small Finance Bank

55 Shukra Pharmaceuticals

56 STL Networks

57 Alldigi Tech

58 Jyoti Resins and Adhesives

59 Jaro Institute Of Technology Management And Research

60 Gretex Corporate Services

61 Krystal Integrated Services

62 Axtel Industries

63 Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts

64 Nila Spaces

65 Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions

66 Suraj

67 Patil Automation

68 Stovec Industries

69 Goa Carbon

70 Trident Lifeline

71 Manaksia Aluminium Company

72 Pil Italica Lifestyle

73 Maral Overseas

74 ARCL Organics

75 Tamboli Industries

76 Positron Energy

77 Urban Enviro Waste Management

78 Dachepalli Publishers

79 Inventure Growth and Securities

80 RS Software (India)

81 Odigma Consultancy Solutions

82 Gowra Leasing & Finance

83 Regis Industries

84 Growington Ventures India

85 Netlink Solutions

86 Ranjeet Mechatronics

87 Global Longlife Hospital and Research

88 Suncare Traders

89 Jayatma Enterprises

90 Triveni Glass

91 Vivanza Biosciences

92 Shree Precoated Steels