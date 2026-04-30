Q4 results today, April 30: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Bajaj Finserv, Dr Lal PathLabs, and Aster DM Healthcare are scheduled to announce their : Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Bajaj Finserv, Dr Lal PathLabs, and Aster DM Healthcare are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Thursday.

Some other firms that will announce their Q4 results today include ACC, Central Bank of India, Edelweiss Financial Services, IDBI Bank, Kajaria Ceramics, and IDBI Bank.

HUL Q4 preview

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is expected to report steady mid-single digit growth for the March quarter (Q4FY26), driven by a pickup in volumes, according to brokerage estimates. Investor focus will remain on management commentary around the sustainability of volume-led growth, evolving demand trends, and the impact of unseasonal weather on seasonal product categories.

Key monitorables for HUL’s Q4 performance include its demand outlook across rural and urban markets, the level of competitive intensity, and trends in raw material costs.

READ | HUL Q4 preview: Revenue may grow in mid-single digit; key expectations According to Axis Securities, HUL’s revenue is likely to grow 5 per cent year-on-year (excluding the ice-cream business), supported by 3 per cent volume growth and 2 per cent price-led growth. The brokerage estimates revenue at ₹15,759 crore.

Vedanta Q4 results highlights

Revenue from operations reached a record high of ₹51,524 crore in the March quarter, marking a 29 per cent increase from ₹39,789 crore in the corresponding period last financial year. For the full financial year, Vedanta’s PAT climbed 22 per cent to ₹25,096 crore in FY26, up from ₹20,535 crore in FY25.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 59 per cent year-on-year to ₹18,447 crore in Q4FY26. For the full fiscal, Ebitda stood at ₹55,976 crore, reflecting a 28 per cent increase over FY25. The company’s balance sheet metrics also improved, with its net debt-to-Ebitda ratio at 0.95x in FY26 th,e best level in 14 quarters compared with 1.22x a year earlier.

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Stock Market overview for April 30

The GIFT Nifty signalled a negative start for the Nifty50, as losses in global equities and a hawkish pause by the US Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment . The futures were quoted at 24,162, down 89.50 points, or 0.37 per cent.

Most Asian markets declined on Thursday morning, tracking overnight weakness on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.24 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.71 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi, however, was marginally higher, up 0.01 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower by 0.04 per cent and 0.57 per cent, respectively. Bucking the trend, the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.04 per cent.

List of companies releasing Q4 results today, April 30