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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results today: HUL, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv among 64 firms on Apr 30

Q4 results today: HUL, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv among 64 firms on Apr 30

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Dr Lal PathLabs, Central Bank of India, Edelweiss Financial Services, and IDBI Bank are also to release their January-March earnings today

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The futures were quoted at 24,162, down 89.50 points, or 0.37 per cent | Image: Bloomberg

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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Q4 results today, April 30: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Bajaj Finserv, Dr Lal PathLabs, and Aster DM Healthcare are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Thursday.  
Some other firms that will announce their Q4 results today include ACC, Central Bank of India, Edelweiss Financial Services, IDBI Bank, Kajaria Ceramics, and IDBI Bank. 

HUL Q4 preview

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is expected to report steady mid-single digit growth for the March quarter (Q4FY26), driven by a pickup in volumes, according to brokerage estimates. Investor focus will remain on management commentary around the sustainability of volume-led growth, evolving demand trends, and the impact of unseasonal weather on seasonal product categories. 
 
Key monitorables for HUL’s Q4 performance include its demand outlook across rural and urban markets, the level of competitive intensity, and trends in raw material costs. 
According to Axis Securities, HUL’s revenue is likely to grow 5 per cent year-on-year (excluding the ice-cream business), supported by 3 per cent volume growth and 2 per cent price-led growth. The brokerage estimates revenue at ₹15,759 crore.  READ | HUL Q4 preview: Revenue may grow in mid-single digit; key expectations

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Vedanta Q4 results highlights

Mining major Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday reported an 89 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the final quarter of FY26. The company’s PAT rose to ₹9,352 crore in Q4FY26, compared with ₹4,961 crore in the year-ago period. 
Revenue from operations reached a record high of ₹51,524 crore in the March quarter, marking a 29 per cent increase from ₹39,789 crore in the corresponding period last financial year. For the full financial year, Vedanta’s PAT climbed 22 per cent to ₹25,096 crore in FY26, up from ₹20,535 crore in FY25. 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 59 per cent year-on-year to ₹18,447 crore in Q4FY26. For the full fiscal, Ebitda stood at ₹55,976 crore, reflecting a 28 per cent increase over FY25. The company’s balance sheet metrics also improved, with its net debt-to-Ebitda ratio at 0.95x in FY26 th,e best level in 14 quarters compared with 1.22x a year earlier. 
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Stock Market overview for April 30

The GIFT Nifty signalled a negative start for the Nifty50, as losses in global equities and a hawkish pause by the US Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment. The futures were quoted at 24,162, down 89.50 points, or 0.37 per cent. 
Most Asian markets declined on Thursday morning, tracking overnight weakness on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.24 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.71 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi, however, was marginally higher, up 0.01 per cent. 
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower by 0.04 per cent and 0.57 per cent, respectively. Bucking the trend, the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.04 per cent.

List of companies releasing Q4 results today, April 30 

  • 5paisa Capital Ltd
  • ACC Ltd
  • Acutaas Chemicals Ltd
  • Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
  • Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
  • Bajaj Finserv Ltd
  • Bhagyanagar India Ltd
  • Central Bank of India
  • Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd
  • Capri Global Capital Ltd
  • Cryogenic Ogs Ltd
  • Dhruva Capital Services Ltd
  • Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
  • EKI Energy Services Ltd
  • Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
  • ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd
  • Eveready Industries India Ltd
  • GHCL Textiles Ltd
  • Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd
  • Go Fashion (India) Ltd
  • Godrej Agrovet Ltd
  • Grovy India Ltd
  • HFCL Ltd
  • Hindustan Unilever Ltd
  • IDBI Bank Ltd
  • Ideaforge Technology Ltd
  • IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd
  • Indus Towers Ltd
  • Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd
  • Jyoti Structures Ltd
  • Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
  • Kasturi Metal Composite Ltd
  • KSB Ltd
  • Ksolves India Ltd
  • Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd
  • Laurus Labs Ltd
  • Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
  • Naperol Investments Ltd
  • Narendra Properties Ltd
  • National Aluminium Company Ltd
  • Natural Biocon (India) Ltd
  • Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
  • Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd
  • National Peroxide Ltd
  • National Securities Depository Ltd
  • Pankaj Polymers Ltd
  • PCBL Chemical Ltd
  • PSP Projects Ltd
  • RailTel Corporation of India Ltd
  • R R Kabel Ltd
  • Shreenath Investment Company Ltd
  • Silver Touch Technologies Ltd
  • SIS Ltd
  • Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd
  • Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
  • Sarda Proteins Ltd
  • Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd
  • Sundram Fasteners Ltd
  • Sungold Capital Ltd
  • Tarini International Ltd
  • Ujaas Energy Ltd
  • Usha Martin Ltd
  • Veronica Production Ltd
  • Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd
 

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Topics : Q4 Results Hindustan Unilever Ltd Adani Ports Bajaj Finserv IDBI Bank BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 8:38 AM IST

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