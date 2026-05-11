Q4 results: JSW Energy, PVR Inox, Canara Bank, UPL, and 64 more on May 11
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Abbott India, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Nuvama Wealth Management, and Shyam Metallics and Energy are also to release their January-March earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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UPL, Indian Hotels Company, JSW Energy, PVR Inox, Canara Bank, Abbott India, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Nuvama Wealth Management, The New India Assurance Company, and Shyam Metallics and Energy, are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their results today include G R Infraprojects, Paradeep Phosphates, Archean Chemical Industries, Syrma SGS Technology, Aurionpro Solutions, JBM Auto, JTL Industries, Satin Creditcare Network, Heritage Foods, and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances.
Birla Corporation Q4 results highlights
Birla Corporation Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹294.77 crore in the March quarter for FY26 on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, compared to a net profit of ₹256.6 crore reported a year earlier.
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Birla Corporation's revenue from operations was marginally up at ₹2,836.12 crore in the March quarter of FY26. It was at ₹2,814.91 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Birla Corporation's revenue from the Cement business was marginally up to ₹2,716.06 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26. It was at ₹2,691.84 crore in the corresponding quarter.
Market overview for May 11
Indian benchmark indices were set for a weak start to the week, with the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, trading 193 points lower at 24,047 around 7:12 am.
Most Asian markets were trading lower as oil prices advanced after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal to end the war in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 0.17 per cent and 0.51 per cent down, respectively.
Bucking the trend, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 5.05 per cent to a new high of 7,876.6.
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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 11
- Abbott India Ltd
- Archean Chemical Industries Ltd
- Ad-Manum Finance Ltd
- Aerpace Industries Ltd
- Anant Raj Ltd-$
- Arfin India Ltd
- Asarfi Hospital Ltd
- Atvo Enterprises Ltd
- Aurionpro Solutions Ltd
- Bright Outdoor Media Ltd
- Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd
- Canara Bank
- Capfin India Ltd
- Corona Remedies Ltd
- D. B. Corp Ltd
- Expo Engineering And Projects Ltd
- Fractal Analytics Ltd
- Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd
- Globtier Infotech Ltd
- Gravity India Ltd-$
- Orient Green Power Company Ltd
- G R Infraprojects Ltd
- Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd
- GE Power India Ltd
- Heritage Foods Ltd
- Hexa Tradex Ltd
- Indian Hotels Company Ltd
- Indian Toners & Developers Ltd-$
- Jattashankar Industries Ltd
- JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- JBM Auto Ltd
- JSW Energy Ltd
- JTL Industries Ltd
- Kizi Apparels Ltd
- Leel Electricals Ltd
- Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
- Manorama Industries Ltd
- Mayank Cattle Food Ltd
- Metroglobal Ltd
- Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd
- Msafe Equipments Ltd
- Nanta Tech Ltd
- NDR Auto Components Ltd
- The New India Assurance Company Ltd
- Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
- Oasis Securities Ltd
- Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
- Patron Exim Ltd
- PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd
- Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd
- PPAP Automotive Ltd
- Premco Global Ltd-$
- Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd
- PVR Inox Ltd
- Rossell Techsys Ltd
- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
- Shanmuga Hospital Ltd
- Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd
- Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd
- SP Capital Financing Ltd
- SRG Housing Finance Ltd
- Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd
- SVS Ventures Ltd
- Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
- UPL Ltd
- USG Tech Solutions Ltd
- Vascon Engineers Ltd
- Vertex Securities Ltd
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Topics : Q4 Results UPL Indian Hotels Company JSW Energy PVR Cinemas Canara Bank corporate earnings BS Web Reports
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 8:11 AM IST