Q4 results today: RIL, Adani Green, Hindustan Zinc among 29 firms on Apr 24
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Indusind Bank, Lodha Developers, L&T Finance, and Shriram Finance are also to release their January-March earnings today
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
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Q4 results today, April 24: Reliance Industries, Adani Green Energy, Hindustan Zinc, Indusind Bank, Lodha Developers, and L&T Finance are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Friday.
Some other firms that will announce their Q4 results today include Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Shriram Finance, Supreme Petrochem, DCB Bank, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals.
Infosys Q4 results highlights
Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services provider, on Thursday reported a stronger-than-expected performance for the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (FY26), even as it struck a cautious note on its growth outlook for FY27.
The company posted a 20.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹8,501 crore for the quarter, while revenue increased 13.4 per cent to ₹46,402 crore. Both figures exceeded Bloomberg estimates of ₹7,495 crore in profit and ₹46,135 crore in revenue.
Despite the robust quarterly performance, Infosys guided for a modest revenue growth of 1.5-3.5 per cent in constant currency for FY27, lower than the 3-3.5 per cent outlook given last year. Following the announcement, the company’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) declined nearly 5.6 per cent in US pre-market trading.
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Union Bank of India Q4 results highlights
Union Bank of India on Thursday reported a 6.64 per cent rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to ₹5,316 crore for the three months ended March 2026.
The lender had posted a PAT of ₹4,985 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. However, its Net Interest Income (NII), or core income, declined 1.14 per cent year-on-year to ₹9,406 crore during the quarter under review.
Total income fell to ₹31,851.15 crore in the March quarter from ₹32,752.67 crore in the January-March period of 2025, the bank said in a stock exchange filing. Asset quality showed improvement during the quarter, with Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) declining to 2.82 per cent from 3.6 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs also eased to 0.48 per cent from 0.63 per cent.
Stock Market overview for April 24
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50’s performance, was trading higher on Friday morning, indicating a positive start. The futures were quoted at 24,232, up 69 points around 8:00 am.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.55 per cent as data showed that the core inflation in the country rose 1.8 per cent in March, marking the first acceleration in the last five months.
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List of companies releasing Q4 results today, April 24
- Adani Green Energy
- Atishay Ltd
- Atul Ltd
- Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
- Can Fin Homes Ltd
- Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
- DCB Bank Ltd
- Dharni Capital Services Ltd
- Dhruva Capital Services Ltd
- Hindustan Zinc Ltd
- Indusind Bank Ltd
- Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd
- Krishna Capital and Securities Ltd
- Lodha Developers Ltd
- L&T Finance Ltd
- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
- Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
- Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd
- Organic Recycling Systems Ltd
- Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd
- Reliance Industries Ltd
- Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
- Shriram Finance Ltd
- Supreme Petrochem Ltd
- Tanla Platforms Ltd
- Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
- Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd
- Wendt (India) Ltd
- Zensar Technologies Ltd
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Topics : Q4 Results Reliance Industries Adani Green Energy Hindustan Zinc Lodha Developers BS Web Reports
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 8:13 AM IST