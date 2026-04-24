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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results today: RIL, Adani Green, Hindustan Zinc among 29 firms on Apr 24

Q4 results today: RIL, Adani Green, Hindustan Zinc among 29 firms on Apr 24

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Indusind Bank, Lodha Developers, L&T Finance, and Shriram Finance are also to release their January-March earnings today

stock market, BSE

The futures were quoted at 24,232, up 69 points around 8:00 am.

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 8:26 AM IST

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Q4 results today, April 24: Reliance Industries, Adani Green Energy, Hindustan Zinc, Indusind Bank, Lodha Developers, and L&T Finance are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Friday.  
Some other firms that will announce their Q4 results today include Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Shriram Finance, Supreme Petrochem, DCB Bank, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals. 

Infosys Q4 results highlights

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services provider, on Thursday reported a stronger-than-expected performance for the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (FY26), even as it struck a cautious note on its growth outlook for FY27. 
The company posted a 20.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹8,501 crore for the quarter, while revenue increased 13.4 per cent to ₹46,402 crore. Both figures exceeded Bloomberg estimates of ₹7,495 crore in profit and ₹46,135 crore in revenue. 
 
Despite the robust quarterly performance, Infosys guided for a modest revenue growth of 1.5-3.5 per cent in constant currency for FY27, lower than the 3-3.5 per cent outlook given last year. Following the announcement, the company’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) declined nearly 5.6 per cent in US pre-market trading.

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Union Bank of India Q4 results highlights

Union Bank of India on Thursday reported a 6.64 per cent rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to ₹5,316 crore for the three months ended March 2026. 
The lender had posted a PAT of ₹4,985 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. However, its Net Interest Income (NII), or core income, declined 1.14 per cent year-on-year to ₹9,406 crore during the quarter under review. 
Total income fell to ₹31,851.15 crore in the March quarter from ₹32,752.67 crore in the January-March period of 2025, the bank said in a stock exchange filing. Asset quality showed improvement during the quarter, with Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) declining to 2.82 per cent from 3.6 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs also eased to 0.48 per cent from 0.63 per cent. 

Stock Market overview for April 24

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50’s performance, was trading higher on Friday morning, indicating a positive start. The futures were quoted at 24,232, up 69 points around 8:00 am.  
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.55 per cent as data showed that the core inflation in the country rose 1.8 per cent in March, marking the first acceleration in the last five months.  
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of companies releasing Q4 results today, April 24

  1. Adani Green Energy
  2. Atishay Ltd
  3. Atul Ltd
  4. Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
  5. Can Fin Homes Ltd
  6. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  7. DCB Bank Ltd
  8. Dharni Capital Services Ltd
  9. Dhruva Capital Services Ltd
  10. Hindustan Zinc Ltd
  11. Indusind Bank Ltd
  12. Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd
  13. Krishna Capital and Securities Ltd
  14. Lodha Developers Ltd
  15. L&T Finance Ltd
  16. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
  17. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
  18. Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd
  19. Organic Recycling Systems Ltd
  20. Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd
  21. Reliance Industries Ltd
  22. Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
  23. Shriram Finance Ltd
  24. Supreme Petrochem Ltd
  25. Tanla Platforms Ltd
  26. Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
  27. Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd
  28. Wendt (India) Ltd
  29. Zensar Technologies Ltd
 

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Topics : Q4 Results Reliance Industries Adani Green Energy Hindustan Zinc Lodha Developers BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 8:13 AM IST

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