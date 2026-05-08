Q4 results: SBI, Titan, Hyundai Motor, Swiggy, Cera, and 72 more on May 8
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Tata Consumer Products, ABB India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Oberoi Realty, and Kalyan Jewellers are also to release their January-March earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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State Bank of India, Titan Company, Tata Consumer Products, ABB India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy, Oberoi Realty, and Kalyan Jewellers India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their results today include JSW Infrastructure, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Cera Sanitaryware, Balkrishna Industries, Vedant Fashions, Intellect Design Arena, Orient Electric, Rain Industries, Shipping Corporation of India, and Shree Renuka Sugars.
SBI Q4 results preview
State Bank of India may see pressure on its Q4FY26 earnings as analysts expect a sharp decline in treasury income to weigh on profitability.
Brokerage estimates for net profit vary widely, ranging from a 12 per cent decline to an 8 per cent rise year-on-year. Nomura expects SBI’s net profit to remain largely flat at ₹18,700 crore, compared with ₹18,640 crore a year ago, though profit may fall around 11 per cent sequentially.
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The brokerage also projects operating profit to decline 6 per cent year-on-year and 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹29,540 crore, citing treasury-related headwinds due to hardening government bond yields during the quarter.
BSE Q4 result highlights
BSE reported a 61 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹797.33 crore for Q4FY26, compared with ₹494.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue from operations nearly doubled to ₹1,563 crore from ₹846 crore in Q4FY25.
On a sequential basis, net profit and revenue increased 32 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.
Transaction charges, the exchange’s largest source of income, surged to ₹1,311 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹611.7 crore a year earlier, reflecting higher market activity.
Market highlights
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, signalled a weak start, trading nearly 100 points lower amid negative global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,284.50, down 99 points.
Asia-Pacific markets also declined in early Friday trade after reports of fresh exchanges of fire between the US and Iran near the Strait of Hormuz heightened geopolitical tensions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.63 per cent and 0.85 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, US markets ended lower, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 0.63 per cent and 0.38 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.13 per cent as investors weighed conflicting signals from the US and Iran.
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List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 8
- 3i Infotech Ltd
- ABB India Ltd
- Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd
- Advance Agrolife Ltd
- Aeroflex Neu Ltd
- Ampvolts Ltd
- Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd-$
- Accretion Nutraveda Ltd
- Apollo Finvest India Ltd
- Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd
- Archidply Industries Ltd
- ArisInfra Solutions Ltd
- Artemis Medicare Services Ltd
- Aditya Vision Ltd
- Bajaj Healthcare Ltd
- Balkrishna Industries Ltd-$
- Bank of Baroda
- Bank of India
- Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd
- Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
- Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
- CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
- Continental Securities Ltd
- Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd-$
- DAPS Advertising Ltd
- Epuja Spiritech Ltd
- Family Care Hospitals Ltd
- Gallops Enterprise Ltd
- G N A Axles Ltd
- Grindwell Norton Ltd-$
- GSL Securities Ltd
- Hyundai Motor India Ltd
- Inspirisys Solutions Ltd
- Intellect Design Arena Ltd
- IRM Energy Ltd
- Jet Solar Ltd
- JK Agri Genetics Ltd
- JSW Infrastructure Ltd
- Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
- KP Green Engineering Ltd
- Kalyani Steels Ltd
- Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
- L. T. Elevator Ltd
- Vedant Fashions Ltd
- Mac Charles India Ltd
- Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
- Minaxi Textiles Ltd
- Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd
- Monika Alcobev Ltd
- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd
- Nitin Spinners Ltd
- Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd
- Northern Arc Capital Ltd
- Oberoi Realty Ltd
- Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd
- Orient Electric Ltd
- Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd
- Parmeshwar Metal Ltd
- Prerna Infrabuild Ltd
- Purity Flexpack Ltd
- Rain Industries Ltd
- Reetech International Ltd
- Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
- Sasken Technologies Ltd
- State Bank of India
- Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
- Sika Interplant Systems Ltd
- Sueryaa Knitwear Ltd
- Swiggy Ltd
- Tata Consumer Products Ltd
- Tips Films Ltd
- Titan Company Ltd
- TPI India Ltd
- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Urban Company Ltd
- Vivanta Industries Ltd
- V R Films & Studios Ltd
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Topics : Q4 Results sbi Titan Company Tata Consumer Products Hyundai Motor India Ltd Swiggy Cera Sanitaryware
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:16 AM IST