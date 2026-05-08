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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results: SBI, Titan, Hyundai Motor, Swiggy, Cera, and 72 more on May 8

Q4 results: SBI, Titan, Hyundai Motor, Swiggy, Cera, and 72 more on May 8

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Tata Consumer Products, ABB India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Oberoi Realty, and Kalyan Jewellers are also to release their January-March earnings today

Q4 Results Today

BSE reported a 61 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹797.33 crore for Q4FY26 (Photo: Reuters)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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State Bank of India, Titan Company, Tata Consumer Products, ABB India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy, Oberoi Realty, and Kalyan Jewellers India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include JSW Infrastructure, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Cera Sanitaryware, Balkrishna Industries, Vedant Fashions, Intellect Design Arena, Orient Electric, Rain Industries, Shipping Corporation of India, and Shree Renuka Sugars.
 
SBI Q4 results preview
 
State Bank of India may see pressure on its Q4FY26 earnings as analysts expect a sharp decline in treasury income to weigh on profitability.
 
 
Brokerage estimates for net profit vary widely, ranging from a 12 per cent decline to an 8 per cent rise year-on-year. Nomura expects SBI’s net profit to remain largely flat at ₹18,700 crore, compared with ₹18,640 crore a year ago, though profit may fall around 11 per cent sequentially. 

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  The brokerage also projects operating profit to decline 6 per cent year-on-year and 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹29,540 crore, citing treasury-related headwinds due to hardening government bond yields during the quarter.
 
BSE Q4 result highlights
 
BSE reported a 61 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹797.33 crore for Q4FY26, compared with ₹494.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. 
Revenue from operations nearly doubled to ₹1,563 crore from ₹846 crore in Q4FY25. 
On a sequential basis, net profit and revenue increased 32 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. 
Transaction charges, the exchange’s largest source of income, surged to ₹1,311 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹611.7 crore a year earlier, reflecting higher market activity.
 
Market highlights 
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, signalled a weak start, trading nearly 100 points lower amid negative global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,284.50, down 99 points. 
Asia-Pacific markets also declined in early Friday trade after reports of fresh exchanges of fire between the US and Iran near the Strait of Hormuz heightened geopolitical tensions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.63 per cent and 0.85 per cent, respectively. 
Overnight, US markets ended lower, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 0.63 per cent and 0.38 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.13 per cent as investors weighed conflicting signals from the US and Iran.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 8
  1. 3i Infotech Ltd
  2. ABB India Ltd
  3. Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd
  4. Advance Agrolife Ltd
  5. Aeroflex Neu Ltd
  6. Ampvolts Ltd
  7. Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd-$
  8. Accretion Nutraveda Ltd
  9. Apollo Finvest India Ltd
  10. Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd
  11. Archidply Industries Ltd
  12. ArisInfra Solutions Ltd
  13. Artemis Medicare Services Ltd
  14. Aditya Vision Ltd
  15. Bajaj Healthcare Ltd
  16. Balkrishna Industries Ltd-$
  17. Bank of Baroda
  18. Bank of India
  19. Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd
  20. Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
  21. Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
  22. CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
  23. Continental Securities Ltd
  24. Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd-$
  25. DAPS Advertising Ltd
  26. Epuja Spiritech Ltd
  27. Family Care Hospitals Ltd
  28. Gallops Enterprise Ltd
  29. G N A Axles Ltd
  30. Grindwell Norton Ltd-$
  31. GSL Securities Ltd
  32. Hyundai Motor India Ltd
  33. Inspirisys Solutions Ltd
  34. Intellect Design Arena Ltd
  35. IRM Energy Ltd
  36. Jet Solar Ltd
  37. JK Agri Genetics Ltd
  38. JSW Infrastructure Ltd
  39. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
  40. KP Green Engineering Ltd
  41. Kalyani Steels Ltd
  42. Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
  43. L. T. Elevator Ltd
  44. Vedant Fashions Ltd
  45. Mac Charles India Ltd
  46. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
  47. Minaxi Textiles Ltd
  48. Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd
  49. Monika Alcobev Ltd
  50. Muthoot Capital Services Ltd
  51. Nitin Spinners Ltd
  52. Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd
  53. Northern Arc Capital Ltd
  54. Oberoi Realty Ltd
  55. Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd
  56. Orient Electric Ltd
  57. Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd
  58. Parmeshwar Metal Ltd
  59. Prerna Infrabuild Ltd
  60. Purity Flexpack Ltd
  61. Rain Industries Ltd
  62. Reetech International Ltd
  63. Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
  64. Sasken Technologies Ltd
  65. State Bank of India
  66. Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
  67. Sika Interplant Systems Ltd
  68. Sueryaa Knitwear Ltd
  69. Swiggy Ltd
  70. Tata Consumer Products Ltd
  71. Tips Films Ltd
  72. Titan Company Ltd
  73. TPI India Ltd
  74. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
  75. Urban Company Ltd
  76. Vivanta Industries Ltd
  77. V R Films & Studios Ltd
 

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Topics : Q4 Results sbi Titan Company Tata Consumer Products Hyundai Motor India Ltd Swiggy Cera Sanitaryware

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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