Q4 results today: Tech Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance, Trent among 16 firms

Q4 results today, April 22: Tech Mahindra, L&T Technology Services, Havells India, Trent, Tata Communications, and SBI Life Insurance Company are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Wednesday.

Some other firms that will announce their Q4 results today include Bharat Coking Coal, Delta Corp, Oracle Financial Services Software, and Ontic Finserve.

Tech Mahindra Q4 results preview

Tech Mahindra is set to announce its January–March quarter (Q4FY26) results on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, the company’s net profit is estimated at an average of ₹1,453.8 crore, marking a 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise from ₹1,188.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, profit after tax (PAT) is expected to increase 9 per cent from ₹1,336.42 crore reported in Q3FY26.

The company’s revenue for the quarter is projected to grow about 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,863 crore on average, compared with ₹13,384 crore a year earlier. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is likely to rise 3 per cent from ₹14,393 crore in Q3FY26.

HCLTech Q4 results highlights

HCLTech reported a 4.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹4,488 crore for the fourth quarter (January–March/Q4) of 2025–26 (FY26), while revenue rose 12.3 per cent to ₹33,981 crore in Q4FY26. On a sequential basis, profit after tax (PAT) grew 10 per cent, whereas revenue saw a marginal rise of 0.3 per cent.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates The company surpassed profit estimates but fell short on revenue. Bloomberg had projected profit at ₹4,647 crore and revenue at ₹34,024 crore. On a constant currency (CC) basis, which excludes currency fluctuations beyond companies’ control, revenue increased 2.4 per cent, while dollar revenue rose 5.3 per cent Y-o-Y. For the full year, CC growth came in at 3.9 per cent, slightly below its guidance range of 4–4.5 per cent.

Stock Market overview for April 22

The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative start for Indian markets, as investor concerns deepened over the geopolitical situation after the US and Iran failed to reach an agreement. The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,431, down 153.50 points, or 0.63 per cent.

Most Asian markets declined on Wednesday morning. The Hang Seng and the KOSPI were trading lower by 1.11 per cent and 0.54 per cent, respectively. Bucking the trend, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.83 per cent. Overnight, both the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.59 per cent lower, while the S&P 500 settled down 0.63 per cent.

List of companies releasing Q4 results today, April 22