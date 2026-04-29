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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results: Vedanta, Adani Power, Bajaj Finance among 53 firms on Apr 29

Q4 results: Vedanta, Adani Power, Bajaj Finance among 53 firms on Apr 29

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including Indian Bank, Waaree Energies, Fino Payments Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank are also to release their January-March earnings today

q4 results, q4fy26 results

The futures were quoted at 24,092, up 0.1 per cent, or 23.50 points.

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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Q4 results today, April 29: Vedanta, Adani Power, Bajaj Finance, Indian Bank, and Waaree Energies are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) on Wednesday. 
 
Some other firms that will announce their Q4 results today include Mphasis, Fino Payments Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Motilal Oswal Financial Services,  Jana Small Finance Bank, and Force Motors. 
 

Vedanta Q4 preview

 
Analysts on Dalal Street expect Vedanta Ltd to post a strong performance in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q4FY26), aided by favourable London Metal Exchange prices for aluminium, zinc and silver. These price trends are likely to support earnings growth across the company’s key verticals.
 
 
However, analysts have also flagged rising cost of production (CoP) pressures, driven by supply constraints, making management commentary on margins and operational efficiency a key monitorable. The metal and mining major is scheduled to announce its financial results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.
 
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard expect Vedanta’s profit to rise sharply in Q4, with adjusted profit after tax (PAT) projected to increase by up to 174 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), supported by higher realisations and improved operating performance across segments.

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Maruti Suzuki Q4 result highlights 

 
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a 6.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit for the January–March quarter of 2025–26 (Q4FY26), citing higher commodity prices and an adverse mark-to-market impact on its debt investments, the company said on Tuesday.
 
The country’s largest carmaker posted a net profit of ₹3,659 crore for the fourth quarter, compared with ₹3,911 crore in the same period last year. The decline came despite an 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in vehicle sales, which rose to a record 676,209 units.
 
MSIL has also earmarked around ₹14,000 crore for the current financial year (FY27), marking the highest investment in its history as it looks to expand manufacturing capacity. The planned outlay will be used to expand its existing plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana, and to set up a new facility in Khoraj, Gujarat, Chairman R C Bhargava said.  Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

Stock Market overview for April 29 

 
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty50 performance, was trading with marginal gains, signalling a subdued start to the session. The futures were quoted at 24,092, up 0.1 per cent, or 23.50 points.
 
Asian markets traded on a mixed note as investors assessed reports that the United Arab Emirates may exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi were down 0.23 per cent and 0.24 per cent, respectively. Overnight, Wall Street indices ended lower, as concerns over OpenAI’s revenue growth weighed on investor sentiment.
 

Some important companies releasing Q4 results today, April 29

 
  1. Adani Power
  2. Bajaj Finance
  3. Vedanta
  4. Waaree Energies
  5. Mphasis
  6. Navin Fluorine International
  7. Fino Payments Bank
  8. Force Motors
  9. Indian Overseas Bank
  10. Jana Small Finance Bank
  11. Indian Bank
  12. Sterlite Technologies
  13. Syngene International
  14. Motilal Oswal Financial Services
  15. Federal Bank
  16. RPG Life Sciences
  17. Schaeffler India
  18. Indegene
 

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Topics : Q4 Results Vedanta Adani Power Bajaj Finance BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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