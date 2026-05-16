Q4 results: Vodafone Idea, Delhivery, KEC, Latent View among 56 on May 16
Q4FY26 company results: Firms including UNO Minda, Genus Power Infrastructures, Neogen Chemicals, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, and Rolex Rings are also to release their January-March earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Delhivery, UNO Minda, KEC International, Vodafone Idea, Latent View Analytics, Genus Power Infrastructures, Neogen Chemicals, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Rolex Rings, Maithan Alloys, and Dodla Dairy are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Styrenix Performance Materials, Bharat Wire Ropes, Mangalam Cement, Shemaroo Entertainment, Confidence Futuristic Energetech, Valiant Organics, Western Carriers (India), Atul Auto, Sayaji Hotels (Indore), Sportking India, and Chembond Chemicals.
Tata Steel Q4 result highlights
Tata Steel reported a 124.9 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit attributable to owners at ₹2,925.74 crore for Q4FY26, driven by higher volumes, an improved product mix in India, and planned cost reductions across regions. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,300.81 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 12.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹63,270.13 crore in Q4FY26.
On a sequential basis, revenue increased 11 per cent from ₹57,002.40 crore, while net profit rose 8.8 per cent from ₹2,688.70 crore.
Stock Market highlights from May 15
The Nifty50 and the Sensex ended lower on account of late-session selling pressure after the domestic currency touched a fresh low against the US dollar and crude oil prices moved higher.
The Nifty50 declined 46.10 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 23,643.50, while the Sensex fell 160.73 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 75,237.99.
Hindalco Industries, Eternal, and UltraTech Cement were the top losers in the Nifty50 index.
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices ended 0.45 per cent and 0.61 per cent lower, respectively.
List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 16
- 3P Land Holdings Ltd
- Aarcon Facilities Ltd
- Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd
- Anmol India Ltd
- Archit Organosys Ltd
- Atul Auto Ltd-$
- Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd
- Celebrity Fashions Ltd
- Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd
- Chembond Chemicals Ltd
- Creative Castings Ltd
- Captain Technocast Ltd
- Delhivery Ltd
- Dharani Finance Ltd
- Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd
- Diffusion Engineers Ltd
- Dodla Dairy Ltd
- Dolphin Medical Services Ltd
- Duncan Engineering Ltd-$
- GeeCee Ventures Ltd
- Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd
- GEM Enviro Management Ltd
- Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd-$
- G M Polyplast Ltd
- Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd
- Hind Rectifiers Ltd
- Vodafone Idea Ltd
- Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd
- KEC International Ltd
- Krishna Filament Industries Ltd
- Krishna Ventures Ltd
- Latent View Analytics Ltd
- Maithan Alloys Ltd
- Manglam Global Corporations Ltd
- Mangalam Cement Ltd
- MPF Systems Ltd
- Neogen Chemicals Ltd
- Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd
- Oswal Pumps Ltd
- Polytex India Ltd
- Pradeep Metals Ltd
- Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd
- Rikhav Securities Ltd
- Rishiroop Ltd
- Rolex Rings Ltd
- Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd
- Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd
- Sportking India Ltd
- Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
- Systematix Securities Ltd
- Tashi India Ltd
- Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd
- Tirupati Fincorp Ltd
- UNO Minda Ltd-$
- Valiant Organics Ltd
- Western Carriers (India) Ltd
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 8:55 AM IST