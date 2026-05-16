Q4 results: Vodafone Idea, Delhivery, KEC, Latent View among 56 on May 16

Delhivery, UNO Minda, KEC International, Vodafone Idea, Latent View Analytics, Genus Power Infrastructures, Neogen Chemicals, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Rolex Rings, Maithan Alloys, and Dodla Dairy are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Styrenix Performance Materials, Bharat Wire Ropes, Mangalam Cement, Shemaroo Entertainment, Confidence Futuristic Energetech, Valiant Organics, Western Carriers (India), Atul Auto, Sayaji Hotels (Indore), Sportking India, and Chembond Chemicals.

Tata Steel Q4 result highlights

Tata Steel reported a 124.9 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit attributable to owners at ₹2,925.74 crore for Q4FY26, driven by higher volumes, an improved product mix in India, and planned cost reductions across regions. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,300.81 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 12.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹63,270.13 crore in Q4FY26.

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 11 per cent from ₹57,002.40 crore, while net profit rose 8.8 per cent from ₹2,688.70 crore.

Stock Market highlights from May 15

The Nifty50 and the Sensex ended lower on account of late-session selling pressure after the domestic currency touched a fresh low against the US dollar and crude oil prices moved higher.

ALSO READ: Adani Group stocks: Enterprises, Ports, Green hit 52-week highs; here's why The Nifty50 declined 46.10 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 23,643.50, while the Sensex fell 160.73 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 75,237.99.

Hindalco Industries, Eternal, and UltraTech Cement were the top losers in the Nifty50 index.

In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices ended 0.45 per cent and 0.61 per cent lower, respectively.

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, May 16