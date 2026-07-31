GAIL Q1 net profit nearly doubles to ₹4,665 crore; revenue rises nearly 17%

GAIL (India)’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the parent rose 96.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,665.36 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹2,369.20 crore, led by higher profit from natural gas marketing and LPG and liquid hydrocarbons.

Revenue from operations increased 16.7 per cent to ₹41,350.18 crore from ₹35,428.81 crore. Total income rose 16.6 per cent to ₹41,482.65 crore.

Gas marketing profit more than triples

Profit before interest and tax from GAIL’s natural gas marketing segment increased 245.3 per cent to ₹3,607.72 crore from ₹1,044.68 crore. Segment revenue, before eliminating inter-segment transactions, grew 25.2 per cent to ₹43,558.67 crore.

Natural gas transmission revenue rose 8.4 per cent to ₹3,042.09 crore, while the segment’s profit before interest and tax increased 14.5 per cent to ₹1,782.65 crore.

The LPG and liquid hydrocarbons business recorded an 84.5 per cent increase in revenue to ₹2,039.21 crore. Its profit before interest and tax increased 276.8 per cent to ₹772.50 crore from ₹205.01 crore.

City-gas revenue grew 31.2 per cent to ₹2,256.11 crore, while segment profit rose 27.1 per cent to ₹225.62 crore.

Petrochemical business remains loss-making

Petrochemical revenue declined 61.6 per cent to ₹646.08 crore from ₹1,681.18 crore. The segment remained loss-making, although its loss before interest and tax narrowed to ₹137.21 crore from ₹289.52 crore.

GAIL’s total expenses increased 7.9 per cent to ₹35,557.81 crore from ₹32,965.71 crore. Profit before the share of earnings from associates and joint ventures and tax more than doubled to ₹5,924.84 crore from ₹2,607.23 crore.

The share of profit from associates and joint ventures declined 18.7 per cent to ₹342.72 crore. Consolidated profit before tax increased 106.9 per cent to ₹6,267.56 crore from ₹3,028.84 crore.

Basic and diluted earnings per share rose to ₹7.10 from ₹3.60.

Middle East disruption affects LNG cargoes

GAIL said liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from the Middle East had been disrupted since March 2026 because of the geopolitical situation in West Asia.

Petronet LNG declared force majeure on March 3, reducing GAIL’s regasified LNG allocation under the contract to zero from March 4. Seven LNG cargoes under other contracts were also affected during the June quarter.

GAIL said it procured LNG and natural gas from the spot market and alternative sources to manage the disruption and maintain supplies to priority sectors.