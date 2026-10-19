UltraTech Cement Q2 profit rises 21% to ₹1,494 crore; sales up 19% on year

UltraTech Cement’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the parent rose 21.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,493.77 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, from ₹1,231.58 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 18.8 per cent to ₹23,295.07 crore from ₹19,606.93 crore. Consolidated net sales grew 18.9 per cent to ₹23,024 crore.

Profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) increased 17.3 per cent to ₹3,832 crore from ₹3,268 crore. The PBIDT margin, calculated against net sales, narrowed by around 23 basis points to 16.6 per cent from 16.9 per cent.

Domestic volumes grow 13.8 per cent

Domestic grey-cement sales volumes increased 13.8 per cent to 35.94 million tonnes from 31.58 million tonnes.

Capacity utilisation rose to 71 per cent from 66 per cent. UltraTech attributed its performance to disciplined execution, a wider market footprint, cost optimisation and a sharper focus on premium products, despite a monsoon-affected quarter and the West Asia crisis.

Profit before exceptional items, the share of associates and the joint venture, and tax increased 24.4 per cent to ₹2,067.08 crore. Profit before tax grew 24.3 per cent to ₹2,058.58 crore.

Basic earnings per share increased to ₹50.78 from ₹41.87.

Power and material costs rise 24 per cent

Total expenses increased 17.8 per cent to ₹21,338.88 crore from ₹18,119.56 crore.

Power and fuel expenses rose 24 per cent to ₹5,511.06 crore, while the cost of materials consumed increased 24.4 per cent to ₹4,208.23 crore. Freight and forwarding expenses grew 16.5 per cent to ₹4,809.65 crore.

Finance costs rose 20.1 per cent to ₹551.75 crore. Employee benefit expenses increased 9.3 per cent to ₹1,163.31 crore.

The company recorded an exceptional loss of ₹6.29 crore from the sale of assets during the quarter. Its share of losses from associates and a joint venture was ₹2.21 crore.

Capacity reaches 210.1 mtpa

UltraTech commissioned 3.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of greenfield integrated capacity at Petnikota in Andhra Pradesh during the quarter. It added another 1 mtpa through debottlenecking at plants in Visakhapatnam, Patratu and Nathdwara.

Consolidated domestic grey-cement capacity stood at 204.7 mtpa as of September 30. Including 5.4 mtpa of overseas capacity, global grey-cement capacity reached 210.1 mtpa.

The company said it remained on track to increase capacity to more than 240 mtpa by March 2028.

UltraTech enters wires and cables business

UltraTech launched Ultravolt, its wires and cables business, and commissioned a manufacturing facility at Jhagadia in Gujarat.

The planned capacity entails the consumption of 78,000 tonnes of copper and 24,000 tonnes of aluminium.

UltraTech also added 117 megawatts (MW) of renewable-energy capacity and 10 MW of waste-heat recovery capacity. Green power accounted for 48 per cent of its power mix during the quarter.