Radico Khaitan Q1 results: Net profit jumps 76% to ₹230 cr, margins expand

Indian liquor maker Radico Khaitan reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, ​as strong demand for premium spirits ​lifted margins.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended ‌June 30 rose nearly 76 per cent to ₹230 crore ($24 million) from ₹131 crore rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 10.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,868 crore.

Expenses rose 8.5 per cent to ₹5,571 crore.

The company's gross margins expanded from 43 per cent to 49.1 per cent.

The company remains confident of its margin expansion trajectory in fiscal ‌year 2027, despite the US-Iran conflict, it said.

Karnataka, one of India's highest-tax alcohol markets, said in March it would scrap government price controls and shift to strength-based excise taxation from April, allowing companies to set prices while cutting tax slabs.

The new tax ​bracket came into effect on May 11.

"Progressive regulatory reforms in key ‌states, an improving policy environment and the sustained shift towards premium brands are creating ​significant ‌opportunities," the company said.

Radico's premium and super-premium spirits volumes ‌were up nearly 36 per cent.

Analysts at Jefferies expected the company to sustain momentum on volume across ‌its ​key brands, particularly ​the newly launched Morpheus whiskey.

Peer United Spirits reported a 51.6 per cent rise in its first-quarter ‌profit.

($1 = 95.8325 ​Indian rupees)