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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Rallis India Q1 results: Profit rises 31% to ₹125 cr, revenue at ₹1,035 cr

Rallis India Q1 results: Profit rises 31% to ₹125 cr, revenue at ₹1,035 cr

Its net profit stood at ₹95 crore in the year-ago period

Rallis India. (File Photo)

Rallis India Ltd is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals Ltd and a part of over $180 billion Tata Group (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

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Rallis India Ltd, which is into farm inputs business, has reported a 31 per cent increase in April-June net profit at ₹125 crore on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at ₹95 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹1,035 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹969 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director & CEO of Rallis India, said the company delivered a resilient performance during Q1 FY27, driven by "focused execution across businesses, improved profitability and continued investments in strengthening our portfolio and capabilities".

 

Rallis India Ltd is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals Ltd and a part of over $180 billion Tata Group. It is into crop care, soil and plant health, and seed segments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q1 results Rallis Rallis India

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

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