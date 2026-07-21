Rallis India Q1 results: Profit rises 31% to ₹125 cr, revenue at ₹1,035 cr

Rallis India Ltd, which is into farm inputs business, has reported a 31 per cent increase in April-June net profit at ₹125 crore on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at ₹95 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹1,035 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹969 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director & CEO of Rallis India, said the company delivered a resilient performance during Q1 FY27, driven by "focused execution across businesses, improved profitability and continued investments in strengthening our portfolio and capabilities".

Rallis India Ltd is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals Ltd and a part of over $180 billion Tata Group. It is into crop care, soil and plant health, and seed segments.