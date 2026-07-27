Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 profit nearly quadruples; plans ₹170 crore capex
Forging company reports a 298 per cent jump in quarterly profit on higher revenue and margins, while approving ₹170 crore capex to expand passenger vehicle components business
Anjali Singh Mumbai
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Ramkrishna Forgings on Monday reported a nearly four-fold rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY27, aided by higher revenue, improved operating leverage and a better product mix. The company also announced a capital expenditure of ₹170 crore to expand its passenger vehicle components business and forging capacity.
The Kolkata-based forging company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹47 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up 298 per cent year-on-year from ₹12 crore. However, profit declined 16.2 per cent sequentially from ₹56 crore in the March quarter.
Revenue from operations rose 19.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,217 crore, while remaining flat sequentially. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 47 per cent year-on-year to ₹218 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 17.96 per cent from 14.64 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
The board approved a capital expenditure of ₹170 crore to set up a project to manufacture passenger vehicle components and install a 4,000-metric-tonne press line to expand the company's forging capacity.
The company also redesignated Chaitanya Jalan from whole-time director to joint managing director with effect from July 24, 2026.
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Naresh Jalan, managing director of Ramkrishna Forgings, said the company started FY27 on a strong note, supported by firm domestic demand and healthy export volume growth. He added that improved operating leverage and a favourable business mix contributed to higher profitability during the quarter.
Jalan said the company's diversified business model continues to support growth, with commercial vehicles remaining resilient while newer segments such as railways, oil and gas, mining, and industrial applications are gaining traction. He added that the ramp-up of casting operations, commissioning of new capacities, and expansion of value-added products are broadening the company's growth platform.
Looking ahead, the company said it is building its portfolio in non-ferrous forgings for the aerospace and semiconductor industries. Management expects sustained domestic demand, a recovery in export markets, expanded capacity, and growth in newer business verticals such as casting and aluminium forging to support long-term growth.
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Topics : Capital Expenditure forging Q1 results
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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 7:17 PM IST