Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 profit nearly quadruples; plans ₹170 crore capex

Ramkrishna Forgings on Monday reported a nearly four-fold rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY27, aided by higher revenue, improved operating leverage and a better product mix. The company also announced a capital expenditure of ₹170 crore to expand its passenger vehicle components business and forging capacity.

The Kolkata-based forging company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹47 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up 298 per cent year-on-year from ₹12 crore. However, profit declined 16.2 per cent sequentially from ₹56 crore in the March quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 19.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,217 crore, while remaining flat sequentially. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 47 per cent year-on-year to ₹218 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 17.96 per cent from 14.64 per cent in the year-ago quarter.