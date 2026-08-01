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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Raymond Lifestyle Q1 result: Loss widens to ₹22.6 crore; revenue up 6%

Raymond Lifestyle Q1 result: Loss widens to ₹22.6 crore; revenue up 6%

Revenue of Branded Textile and High Value cotton shirting segment was lower compared to the previous year due to a base effect

Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond Lifestyle

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 8:42 PM IST

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Raymond Lifestyle has reported widening of its consolidated loss to ₹22.59 crore for the June quarter of 2026-27 against ₹19.82 crore in the same period of the last year.

Its revenue from operations rose by 6 per cent to ₹1,515.51 crore in the June quarter compared to ₹1,430.43 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from Raymond Lifestyle, a Raymond Group firm.

"This performance was led by premiumization in the domestic business and significant volume recovery in the Garmenting business, buoyed by the US-India Tariff rationalisation and the implementation of UK FTA, resulting in a robust order book," said Raymond Lifestyle in its earning statement.

 

Revenue of Branded Textile and High Value cotton shirting segment was lower compared to the previous year due to a base effect.

Total expenses of Raymond Lifestyle were up 6 per cent to ₹1,598.60 crore in the June quarter.

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Its total income was at ₹1,560.27 crore, up 5.78 per cent during the quarter.

Commenting on the results, Wholetime Director & CEO Satyaki Ghosh, said: "Building on our solid foundation from FY26, Q1 FY27 has delivered steady performance marked by strong international traction and sustained domestic demand. Our Garmenting business achieved an exceptional 50%+ growth, demonstrating the strategic advantages of global trade tailwinds like the US-India Tariff rationalisation and upcoming FTAs with the UK and EU.

Raymond Lifestyle has a portfolio of brands such as Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx, Raymond Made to Measure, Raymond Ready to Wear, Sleepz by Raymond and Ethnix by Raymond amongst others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 8:42 PM IST