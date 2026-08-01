Raymond Lifestyle Q1 result: Loss widens to ₹22.6 crore; revenue up 6%

Raymond Lifestyle has reported widening of its consolidated loss to ₹22.59 crore for the June quarter of 2026-27 against ₹19.82 crore in the same period of the last year.

Its revenue from operations rose by 6 per cent to ₹1,515.51 crore in the June quarter compared to ₹1,430.43 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from Raymond Lifestyle, a Raymond Group firm.

"This performance was led by premiumization in the domestic business and significant volume recovery in the Garmenting business, buoyed by the US-India Tariff rationalisation and the implementation of UK FTA, resulting in a robust order book," said Raymond Lifestyle in its earning statement.

Revenue of Branded Textile and High Value cotton shirting segment was lower compared to the previous year due to a base effect.

Total expenses of Raymond Lifestyle were up 6 per cent to ₹1,598.60 crore in the June quarter.

Its total income was at ₹1,560.27 crore, up 5.78 per cent during the quarter.

Commenting on the results, Wholetime Director & CEO Satyaki Ghosh, said: "Building on our solid foundation from FY26, Q1 FY27 has delivered steady performance marked by strong international traction and sustained domestic demand. Our Garmenting business achieved an exceptional 50%+ growth, demonstrating the strategic advantages of global trade tailwinds like the US-India Tariff rationalisation and upcoming FTAs with the UK and EU.

Raymond Lifestyle has a portfolio of brands such as Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx, Raymond Made to Measure, Raymond Ready to Wear, Sleepz by Raymond and Ethnix by Raymond amongst others.